Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

`Before our opening contest, The Undisputed Era (sans Adam Cole) cut a promo saying that whoever paid off Ridge Holland to take out Cole will pay. Kyle says the second coming of the golden prophecy begins tonight when Strong and Fish earn a Tag Team Title shot.

NXT Tag Team Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Undisputed Era

With O’Reilly and not Fish, this was an incredible match in 2018. Quick start that sees Oney trap Strong in a headscissors.Fish and Burch become legal and Fish starts getting isolated as they target his arm. Tandem Russian leg sweep on Fish followed by a double suplex that drops Strong onto Fish for a near fall. Breezango watches from afar as Undisputed turn the tide heading into a break. Returning, Oney begins to rally and avoids a diving headbutt from Fish. He tags Danny who tosses Roddy into Fish and fires off strikes and uppercuts. Powerbomb gets him two. UE comes back and set up for tandem offense but Danny escapes and takes them out with a double missile dropkick. Tag to Oney with an uppercut on Roddy. Double running Blockbuster. Double submissions don’t finish it as things break down. After a closer call, Oney and Danny have a miscommunication. That allows Rody to win with a pump knee on Oney.

Winners: The Undisputed Era in 13:28

Finn Balor’s successful surgery is discussed. As for the NXT Title, William Regal says they will see how Finn’s recovery goes over the next few weeks.

A video package airs discussing why Ember Moon returned to NXT. She says that after her year away, her first thought was NXT. She took herself out of the Draft equation to come back to where she feels at home and to the best women’s division in the world. She knows it’s about what you’ve done lately, which is why she will go through whoever she has to so she can earn a title shot.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Jake Atlas

These cruiserweights come to a stalemate at the start and Adonis’ showboating lets Atlas kick him in the face. Adonis turns it around and talks smack, leading to an unexpected exchange of strikes. Adonis gets distracted by the arrival of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, so Atlas uses an inside cradle to win.

Winner: Jake Atlas in 1:54

Legado del Fantasma jump Adonis but Atlas dives out onto them and evens the odds. Santos Escobar comes out in a sweet emerald jacket. As they walk to the ring, Isaiah Scott arrives with chairs. The three heels back up the aisle.

The Garganos are interviewed backstage. Candice calls herself the uncrowned champion ahead of her number one contender’s match with Shotzi Blackheart tonight. Meanwhile, Johnny says that Dexter Loomis doesn’t deserve a North American Title shot. He kidnapped a guy for crying out loud.

Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

Theory asked for this after Johnny criticized him for not getting the job done against Damian Priest. Theory uses his power early to gain an upper hand. The same goes for his athleticism, doing things like hitting a rolling dropkick. However, he is too cocky and wastes time gloating and showboating. Commercial time. Returning, Gargano looks like he will rally but gets caught with a tilt-a-whirl slam. Another Gargano run sees him eat a superkick and it leads to a near fall. Johnny has a cross body rolled through and he is hoisted up but slips out into a pin, only to get cradled for two. Johnny finally gets going and hits a string of offense, including the lawn dart. One Finale Beat ends it.

Winner: Johnny Gargano in 14:19