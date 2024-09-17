Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as per the norm, and tonight’s episode promises to be a big one. We’ll see Trick Williams and Ethan Page sign the contract for their NXT Championship match that takes place at the NXT premiere on The CW on October 1st, while CM Punk will appear on tonight’s show with a big announcement for that episode! Plus Lyra Valkyria is back as she teams with Tatum Paxley against Rosemary & Wendy Choo, Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander take on the No Quarter Catch Crew, Lola Vice faces Jacy Jayne and more. Should be a good time!

* We get a recap of The Bloodline’s attack against the Street Profits on last week’s NXT as well as NQCC stealing a win from Je’Von Evans, Ridge Holland destroying Duke Hudson, Giulia’s first match in NXT against Chelsea Green, and Trick Williams beating Pete Dunne to earn a shot at Ethan Page on October 1st.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center kicking off tonight’s show with Ava and the contract signing! Ava says two of the biggest nights in NXT are approaching in Chicago and St. Louis. She says that Sexxy Red will return to NXT in St. Louis and Randy Orton will be in action in his first NXT match.

Moving onto Chicago, CM Punk will be there, Wes Lee will battle Zach Wentz in a Street Fight, Miz TV will take place, Roxy will defend her title against Giulia, and Ethan Page will defend his title against Trick. Ava calls the two men out, starting with Trick!

Trick is out here and wants to get straight to business. He’s in pain, he’s hurting, he went to war last week, but Pete Dunne is still a butch. But seriously, they went to war and Ethan Page tried to hold him down but he’s still the Last Man Standing. And in two weeks in Chicago, they’re going to make more history when he beats Ethan Page and the fans chant “Whoop That Trick!”

And here comes Page! Page asks why Trick’s not doing the Trick Willy dance. He mocks Booker’s chants to Trick’s theme song and the fans sing Joe Hendry’s anti-Ego song. Page says he’ll compliment Trick as he has every right to be confident. But he’s not Pete Dunne; he’s “All Ego” Ethan Page who happens to be Trick’s Kryptonite. And he has the reciepts, including the NXT Title.

Trick says Page has been running from him since he stole the title, but that’ll stop on October 1st. Page says Trick thinks he stole the title? The jacket comes off! Page says he stole nothing; he earned it. He won it! What he remembers most is everyone’s expressions when the ref counted 1-2-3, it was shock and surprise on everyone’s face including Trick’s. He stole nothing and on October 1st, Trick will have a look of disappointment. He doesn’t have Page figured out and the Era of Ego is not ending.

Trick says no one is with that NXT-Me line. Trick says people will be chanting N-X-

And Page attacks! He puts Trick through the table and says he won’t make it to Chicago. He tells Ava this place is falling apart with her as GM and tells her to get her act together. He walks off and the contract is not signed.

* We go back to last Tuesday when Hammerstone lost to Oba Femi. There’s a segment filmed from last week and Tony walks up to Hammerstone saying he should have taken care of it. Hammerstone says Femi is a Beast and Tony should know that. Tony tells Hammerstone to go to Ava and ask for a rematch, and Hammerstone says no. Tony asks if he knows what happens when people say no to him? Hammerstone tells Tony to take out Oba himself. Tony says he’ll take out Hammerstone instead.

* Ava is not happy backstage about the contract signing going awry. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander walk up, Evans is shooting his shot for a match on the CW debut and she says she’ll think about it. Evans is excited and says “That’s not a no!” before they walk off.

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

Tatum and Rosemary start it off and go forehead to forehead. Lock up, Tatum puts Rosemary on the mat and they scream at each other. They grab each other’s hair, Rosemary with a knee lift and waistlock takedown. Tatum backflips over Rosemary and gets a front facelock, Lyra tagged in and they hit a drop-toe hold and double elbowdrop, Lyra covers for two.

Lyra tags Tatum back in, she comes off the top with a double axehandle to the arm. Rosemary rolls up Tatum for two and tags in Wendy, who gets pushed into the ropes. Tatum with a roll-up for two and a bodyscissors, she rolls Wendy around for two. Dropkick by Tatum, running crossbody in the corner and Lyra tags in.

Lyra goes for a Northern Lights bomb but Wendy blocks it. Rosemary tags in, double suplex but Tatum in for the save and hita a double dropkick to send the Demonic Duo to the outside. Double dropkick through the ropes as we go to break.