Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Daddy H Comes to Talk To The Kids : Triple H arrives and is holding the NXT Championship. The fans love NXT dad, who tells them that this building is special and the fans make it special. Dreams come true here, for some it’s years just to get the NXT chance. The reality is, the dream can end at any moment. He was going to announce Ciampa vs. Gargano for Takeover, but reality has made the match impossible since Ciampa had to get neck surgery and relinquish the title. This will provide a chance for someone else, as Gargano will get to compete for the title. Tonight, 5 men face off to see who will be his opponent; Ricochet vs. Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle. The winner faces Gargano for the championship, which will be a best 2 out of 3 falls match.

– Kona Reeves hits on Cathy Kelley, and is not impressed with the fatal five-way tonight. The Forgotten Sons hype next week’s Dusty Classic finals. They plan to cement their legacy and go on to win the titles.

– We get a promo hyping tonight’s main event.

– We see video of Ciampa arriving for his surgery and then the doctor discussing the surgery. This is the fourth surgery the doctor has done on Ciampa.

– Cathy talks to Kairi & Io about the main event. They then talk about their Takeover Title match and put over their friendship. Bianca arrives and says neither should be going to the match and she would have beaten Io last week if Shayna wouldn’t have gotten involved.