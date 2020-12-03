Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

wrestling / News
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
We start with a moment of silence for Pat Patterson with everyone on stage. That’s followed by a video package set to “My Way.”
Damien Priest and Leon Ruff vs. Legado Del Fantasma
Priest requested to replace Curt Stallion here to make sure Ruff makes it to TakeOver. Johnny Gargano is on commentary. Ruff demands to start and holds his own against Mendoza. Escobar enters but then Ruff tags out and Priest starts throwing people around. He seems happy to be the biggest man in the match. Priest gets distracted by Ghostface in the crowd, allowing him to get taken out with a tope suicida. Commercial time.
