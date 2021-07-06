Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Great American Bash Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! We’re back with a very special episode of the Tuesday Night Brand, as the Great American Bash is in session. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as always, and it goes without saying that we have a huge show tonight. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will fight the latest battle in their epic war, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are on the line, Karrion Kross will have a face-to-face with Johnny Gargano and more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

We start off with a vignette for the Bash, which itself begins with a voiceover by Dusty Rhodes before going in to preview the various matches to take place tonight.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

MSK vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

We get the full-on match introduction treatment. Carter and Ciampa start it off and lock up, with Carter backed into a corner. They go into some counter-wrestling and Carter flips through shit only to get chopped down. Off the ropes, but Carter with a corkscrew springboard elbow. Thatcher tags in and the lock-up turns into Thatcher with an elbow lock, but Wes Lee manages to tag in and they start kicking at Thatcher, but he ducks a kick and takes out Carter, then Ciampa is in and they beat down the champs with twin forearm batterings. Thatcher starts to pick apart Lee and bends his leg back to an uncomfortable level, almost getting in a crossface but Lee avoids it. Ciampa tags in now, hard knife-edge chop and off the ropes with a knee to Lee’s head. Cover gets two, and Ciampa right back into a headlock. Lee gets to his feet but gets a knee, he pushes Ciampa into the ropes and hits a big dropkick. Lee with a charging uppercut and tags in Carter, who lays in a host of strikes that sends Ciampa out. Carter goes for a springboard moonsault and Thatcher pushes Ciampa out of the way to take the move, and Ciampa wipes out Carter as we go to break.

Back from break with Ciampa in control of Carter, but he manages to slide out of a back suplex and tag in Lee. Lee knocks Thatcher off the apron and takes Ciampa down, Lee goes into the ropes but goes through as Thatcher pulls them down! Lee rolled in and Ciampa covers for two. Thatcher tagged in but Lee gets control with kicks and tags in Carter, they take him down and the Hot FLame XXXX gets a two-count! Carter with knife-edge chops but gets taken down with a belly-to-belly. Ciampa tagged in, chops to Nash in the corner and Thatcher is tagged back in for uppercuts. Ciampa in now for some more chops, Carter is fighting back with shots to both challengers but he gets kneed by Ciampa and then blasted in the jaw. Carter up and says “HIT ME!” and Ciampa obliges, but Carter fires back and takes Ciampa down. Tommaso off the ropes into a big dropkick, Lee tagged in. Thatcher comes in and goes for an uppercut but takes out Ciampa! Lee with a big shot but Ciampa is back with a big double knees and cover — NO! Nearfall and Ciampa is surprised by that. He goes for a Fairy Tale Ending but Lee blocks, then counters into a suplex for two. Thatcher tagged in, he goes for the leg but eats an enzuigiri and kick tgo the head. Carter tagged in and rocks Thatcher with a kick, but Ciampa gets tagged in. Lee knocked down on the apron, he gets Carter on the top rope but Carter fights back and kicks Ciampa in the head hard. Tag to Lee, kicks to Ciampa by both champs! Carter up top for a senton, he tags in Lee for a corkscrew senton, cover gets two before Thatcher grabs Lee and yanks him to the arena floor by his foot. Carter goes to dive on Thatcher and eats an uppercut. Thatcher is in the ring, Ciampa with a Fairy Tale Ending and Lee with the ankle lock! Carter was being held by Ciampa but he pushes Ciampa into Thatcher to break the hold. Thatcher goes for it again but Lee with the roll-up and we have a pinfall!

Winner: MSK (15:30)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantastically-paced match that saw all four men shine, with some real back-and-forth action. The ending was a bit anti-climactic with a roll-up win but that’s WWE booking.

* Earlier today, Adam Cole walked into the Capital Wrestling Center for tonight, as did Kyle O’Reilly.

* Samoa Joe and William Regal are out in the ring. Regal says that we’ve all seen how Gargano has antagonized Karrion Kross, and he needs to address that. He calls both men to the ring. Gargano is out alone and calling for Kross to come out, and so he does (without Scarlett).

Regal says he brought them here because things need to be settled. Gargano says let’s get formalities out of the way: “You suuuuuck!” He says he’s been living like a king in Kross’ head, rent-free, and says Kross tried to run him down last week because he’s terrified to get in the ring. Regal says next week it’s Gargano vs. Kross for the title. Kross gets on the mic and says “You think I’m afraid of you??” The crowd chants yes. Kross says he only nearly ran over Gargano because he was in The Way (ha ha). Kross says he has greater convictions than Gargano and has goals, which include main eventing WrestleMania and becoming WWE Champion. He says he knows Gargano thinks he’s going to do some really cool moves next week, but this isn’t a comic book; this is real life. People like Gargano get beaten by people like Kross and next week, that’s what’s going to happen.

Regal announces that Samoa Joe will be the guest ref next week, and Gargano loves that. He steps out of the ring and says that Kross couldn’t lace Candice’s boots. Kross doesn’t want to wait until next week, but Joe stops him from attacking.

* We get a vignette recapping the feud for the Million Dollar Title including LA Knight attacking Ted DiBiase and Grimes coming after him for it.

* We’re back with a promo from Kushida talking about Diamond Mind attacking him, saying he’s proud to be champion and that he’s ready for them.

Million Dollar Championship Match

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

Grimes with a big boot to start, and he clotheslines Knight out of the ring! Out on the apron and he kicks Knight hard in the face, then grabs him and throws him in the ring. Top rope crossbody and a cover gets two. Grimes with a side headlock, Knight fights to his feet and shoots Grimes into the ropes for a back elbow. Knight stomps on Grimes and puts him in the corner, Irish whip but Grimes reverses and Knight is out on the apron. Grimes goes for him, but gets hung up by Knight, LA springboards into the ring RIGHT into a big punch for two! Standing moonsault for another nearfall, and Grimes with a headlock. Knight manages to get to his feet, back suplex but Grimes flips out, he grabs a waistlock but Knight runs into the corner and Grimes goes face-first into it! Takedown by Knight and we’re on break.

Back from break and Grimes with a jawbreaker to Knight, but the champion with a couple of shots. They go into the ropes and have a couple of ducks, and Grimes counters a crossbody with one of his own and a cover for two! They’re trading blows in the ring now, Grimes takes over but Knight grabs the hair. Grimes with a series of slaps and strikes but has to back off because Knight is against the ropes. Shoulder blocks off the ropes by Grimes, spinning uranage and a cover — NO! Grimes with a clothesline in the corner, but Knight manages to cut Grimes off and sends him over the ropes. Grimes skins the cat but gets caught by Knight by a reverse Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Knight goes for a stunner but Grimes counters with a backslide for two. Grimes nails Knight and goes up top, but Knight leaps up for a superplex and a cover for two. Knight is looking frustrated now and he goes out to grab the Million Dollar Title. He comes into the ring and the referee stops him from using it, Grimes rolls him up for two but Knight grabs the tights and reverses for his own two-count. Reverse rana by Grimes, cover is a nearfall! Grimes back to his feet, he gets the energy from the crowd, goes “TO THE MOON” But Knight slips out of the ring. Grimes on the apron but Knight catches him and trips him up. Knight hits a DDT onto the Championship that was on the ground. The ref counts, he’s up to nine but Grimes slides in JUST in time! Knight is incensed, he lies in wait, BFT and the cover gets it.

Winner: LA Knight (13:16)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Good, solid match here that used Knight to probably the best of his ability. The end result was expected because Grimes as a butler is the clear narrative choice. It wasn’t an all-time classic but it was good.

* Raquel and Dakota are backstage with McKenzie, who ask them who they think will win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match. Raquel isn’t happy about the question and Dakota says she would be walking out champion if not for Shotzi and Ember. She says Ember’s a bug she’s ready to squash, and they’ll put Shotzi on the shelf again.

* We’re back with the NXT Breakout Tournament competitor reveal: Trey Baxter, Carmello Hayes, Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, Ikemen Jiro, Joe Gacy, Odyssey Jones, and Duke Hudson. The tournament begins next week with Jiro vs. Hudson.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. The Way

We start with Indi and Io, and they do some counter-wrestling to start. Indi with a wristlock that Io flips out of, she comes off the ropes with a diving dropkick to the knee and then a leap onto Indi. But Indi picks her up and drops her on the ropes, then tags in Candice who makes a couple quick covers for two. Indi tagged back in, they whip Io into the apron but she kicks them both as they come in and sends Candice to the outside. Missile dropkick and cover for two, Zoey in and a double suplex to Indy. Cover for two. Indi reverses a whip into the ropes but a backdrop attempt gets her kicked in the face, more kicks by Zoey but she gets back elbows and then suplexed into a drop gut-first on the ropes. Stark is out of the ring as we go to break.