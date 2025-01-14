Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Whatup, Monday 411Maniacs? It’s time for another episode of WWE Raw! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I’m filling in for Tony for the as he had to work late. Apologies for having to deal with me and not him. Anyway, we’re on our second episode on Netflix and I’m feeling optimistic that we’ll actually get some storyline stuff happening this time around! Tonight’s show will feature a Street Fight between Damian Priest and Finn Bálor, Dakota Kai taking on Lyra Valkyria to crown the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Chad Gable taking on a mysterious “top-notch luchador” that we definitely don’t know who THAt will be, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser and appearances by CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and Gunther. Sounds like a lot of fun on the whole! Let’s just jump right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.