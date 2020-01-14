Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WELLLLLLL…It’s The Big Show, and if he turns heel tonight, everyone wins a prize.

We are promised a fist fight tonight where they will “literally destroy” each other, so says Michael Cole Jr. Brock is here, as well as a Black vs Murphy match later tonight.

Orton starts the show with a smirk and a pose. Orton was asked to come out and excitedly welcome everyone to RAW. But, “excitedly” isn’t really his style. Instead, he’d like to invite a specific WWE Superstar out to the ring. Orton calls out AJ. Once he’s out, Orton will show why he’s a favorite to win the Rumble, and while he’s out here, he might as well hit him with an R K —

AJ makes his grand entrance, even though they don’t want none.

Why was he called out here? To brag? To pretend to be injured again? Out of the goodness of AJ’s heart, he believed Orton was really hurt, and he gets repaid with an RKO. As for Orton winning the Rumble, it’s just not true, and it’s because AJ hit the sweetest RKO anyone has ever seen for the win. AJ says many people called it the best RKO they’ve ever seen. Most even said it was phenomenal. It was so good, maybe that’s all he needs to throw 29 other men over the top rope; including Orton, Brock, and —

Drew McIntyre must have sensed his name being called, because his Just for Men beard comes out to add his name to the list. He reminds us of how he overcame the Conga Line, but now he wants a bigger and better opponent, and look who is in the ring… Drew then says his Claymore is bigger.

Drew wants to prove who is going to win the Rumble tonight. He gives Kentucky two options; see them talk all night, or shut up and have a Triple Threat. Kentucky is down for the threesome.



Match 1: Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

Drew starts with a kick. Orton sends Drew to the outside. AJ on the apron, flies with a right hand then springboards, but Orton clips the leg. Orton grabs the head and sets up for the DDT. The OC is here, though, and Anderson enters the ring, misses a clothesline. RKO to Anderson! On the outside, Drew hits a Claymore Kick to Gallows.

We return from a break, and Drew has AJ up in the corner. He wants a superplex, but Aj crotches him. Aj with a chop to the chest, then a right hand over and over. AJ gets a right from Orton, while Drew dangles upside down. Orton kicks the chest then stomps the hand as Drew lays. Orton gets on the 2nd rope and grabs AJ. He sets up for a Superplex. Drew shoots himself up, locks the hips, and hits a release German while Orton still has a hold of AJ. We ALREADY get a This is Awesome chant.

Orton with a right hand. Aj kicks Orton. Drew kicks AJ. He kicks Orton into the corner as well. Right hands but AJ throat thrusts Drew, then Orton hits him with a clothesline. Drew with a headbutt, drops Orton. Another headbutt to AJ. Double underhook. Future Shock DDT! Drew kips up. Drew calls for the Claymore, but Orton hits him with a dropkick. Drew is on the outside. He pulls Orton out, then sends him into the barricade and the apron. He backs Orton up into the barricade again, but here comes AJ flying from in the ring with a forearm. Orton drops Drew onto the barricade, Aj sends Drew into the ringpost. Orton grabs some steps. Drew turns. Orton with the steps to the face! AJ rolls into the ring. Drew is out.

AJ calls Orton into the ring. Orton the apron. AJ grabs his head. He hits the Orton DDT. AJ goes for an RKO. Orton dodges. AJ with a pele kick. Orton is down. AJ waits, Orton turns, AJ goes for it again, gets shoved, and Orton kicks him right in the stomach. Orton grabs the head of AJ, he sets up for Stlyes Clash. Orton lifts, STLYES CLASH TO AJ!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Orton smirks as the crowd chants for the RKO. Orton hears voices.

AJ Turns, Orton goes for it, but AJ rolls him up for 1..2..NO!!!! AJ is up! RKO!!! Drew is in! CLAYMORE KICK! Pin to AJ for 1…2….3!!

