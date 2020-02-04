Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Last week, Edge got his ass handed to him by Orton to kick start their feud and garner more interest in RAW than we’ve seen in quite some time. Let’s see if they could carry that over to continuous entertaining tv!

We are informed via a Family Spokesperson that Edge is at home in recovery mode, and will update us as early as next week. Orton is here, live, to explain his actions.

Orton takes in the showers of boos and YOU SUCK chants. He gets in the ring and heads to the corner to slowly climb up the buckles, stare out into the crowd, and…do nothing. He drops back down and grabs a mic.

Orton takes his time, all the while, the crowd is hating him. It’s great. He finally attempts to say something, and the boos get louder. He says he guesses he owes an explanation. He does a few more stop and starts, then claims he cannot do this, drops the mic, and walks to the back as the crowd cheers his attempts to leave.

Oh yay, the match that nobody asked for.

Liv, interestingly, comes out to her own music, but Lana’s video and name everywhere.



Match 1: Liv Morgan vs Lana

Liv shoves Lana and Lana pretends she has injured her hand. She cheap shots Liv, then kicks her high on the side of the head. Lana pulls on her chin from behind, working one arm.

Lana grabs Liv up but Liv drops her face first onto her knees. Liv runs with a Flatliner off the ropes. Cover for 1….2….3!!!!

Winner: Liv Morgan

Are we done yet?

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Apparently not, because RUBY RIOTT is here!!! Liv looks incredibly happy. Ruby looks incredibly…yeesh.

Liv goes in for a hug, but Ruby hits her with an STO then kicks her in the chest and attacks. Lana is standing in the corner smiling. Ruby with some kicks to the back. Ruby waits for Liv to stand then rushes her with a hard clothesline to the back of the neck.

Ruby leaves the ring to some boos and the lights go out on the ring.

Weird.

Lana grabs Liv by the head and hits a facebuster.

Someone is just messin with all the buttons in the truck, ain’t they.

Back to the show after a break, and Mojo is in the ring with his Offensive Lineman. Apparently, he’s going to face Drew McIntyre? Ok…

Drew thanks the crowd for fighting through the blizzard. He tells Drew that as soon as he puts this mic down, three seconds later, he’s going to Claymore his head off. Lol.

He wants to talk about Brock. In that clip, Brock attacked him last week. From behind. Back turned, and that’s fine with Drew, because it tells him Brock is apprehensive and knows he’s just as big, fast, and has a secret weapon that knocked his ass out; The Claymore. Come Mania, he’s going to kick Brock’s ass.



Match 2: Drew McIntyre vs Mojo Rawley

Claymore Kick. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

