Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Last week, Edge got his ass handed to him by Orton to kick start their feud and garner more interest in RAW than we’ve seen in quite some time. Let’s see if they could carry that over to continuous entertaining tv!

If y’all missed church this past Sunday, worry not, because Crossfit Jesus is here to start RAW with his disciples. He’s added a leather jacket with a fur trim to his gear, and has stunted his delivery just slightly, so I gotta give him some credit for that. He talks about making difficult decisions. He is here to speak our truths and make our tough decisions for us. He is here to lead us into the future.

We go to last week’s six-man elimination tag team match.

Seth says forgiveness is a virtue, but his patience is growing thin. Can something grow thin? They are hear to preach a message of oneness, unity, and progression, and they are not leaving this ring until that message is heard.

Our Lord and Savior Kevin Christ comes out to the top of the ramp. Seth tells him to consider this warning to not get in over his head.

Owens tells Seth that he sounds stupid, and now he looks stupid, and owens says he doesn’t talk, he keeps fighting. Seth is wrong, because Owens is not alone.

The Viking Raiders are here, and if there was ever a team of Anti-Crossfit Jesus, these guys are it.

Owens chops his team to assure that they can stand upright. Owens then ushers them to the ring to attack.

Murphy and The AOP head out of the ring to meet them at the bottom of the ramp. Rollins watches on in the ring. We get a three on three until…

SAMOA JOE ENTERS THE RING FROM BEHIND!!! He gets The Clutch on Rollins!!!! AOP attacks! Everyone else enters the ring. STUNNER to Murphy!

JOE IS BACK!

Then there is an eight-man tag. Awww that’s dumb; that means they would know that Joe was there. Small but kinda silly.

As the four faces celebrate, The Man’s music hits!! Becky Lynch is here!



Match 1: RAW Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (w/ Kairi Sane) vs Becky Lynch

We circle the ring, then lockup hard. Go behind with Becky. Asuka works the hand, then twists the arm, Becky works it in reverse, side steps, but asuka spins into the hold, then out, and locks the wrist up. Becky with a side headlock attempt, but Asuka gets one of her own. She wrenches it as becky backs her into the ropes. They come back, but Asuka has it locked in hard, and drops to a knee. Becky backs her into the ropes again, breaks the hold, and Asuka hits a shouler tackle. Becky works the arm, Asuka turns into it and hits some rights then locks in a headlock. Asuka tries to pin, but Becky gets her own side headlock, and flexes to show arrogance. Asuka is up and hits some rights. Rope work and this time Becky finishes with a shoulder tackle. Becky flexes hard, so Asuka shoves her. Becky grabs the leg off a kick, and dragon screws Asuka down. Becky hops over yhe apron, shofees Asuka. Kairi distracts, and Asuka hits a booty bump, sending Becky flying off the apron.

We are back, and both women are in the ring. Hip attack from Asuka again. Becky with a running clothesline. Another. She attacks for a third, kicks Asuka in the stomach, flies with a battering ram, covers for 1..2..NO!!! We get a surprise rollup from Asuak for 1..2..NO!!! Becky oes for a kick, can’t get it, Asuka goes for a German, Becky with a arm grab, trying for the Disarmer. Asuka escapes, Becky hits the ropes. Knee to the face to Becky!!! Asuka hooks the leg standing, ifts up and drops Becky on her coccyx. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Asuka rushes Becky, but Becky holds the ropes and Asuka goes flying to the outside. Becky flies off the apron. Asuka moves. Becky hits Kairi. Asuka from behind, kicks Becky’s face off. Becky grabs her face and puts it back on as Asuka grabs her to send her back in the ring. Asuka hops up on the apron and into the ring. Becky stands in the corner. Asukaa rushes into a boot to the face. Becky to the 2nd rope, but Asuka with a Codebreaker! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Both girls up. Asuka sends Becky into the post. Becky on the apron. Asuka goes for t he hip attack again, but Becky side steps, then locks on the Disarmer ON THE ROPES!!! She drags Asuka to the apron, locks the head, goes for a suplex, but Asuka escapes. Becky kicks, Asuka grabs her leg and swings it into the ring, then attacks the back. Asuka locks the head, Becky floats over. Falling Reverse DDT on the apron!