Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 2.24.20

– Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, & Jerry Lawler are on commentary.

– We open with highlights of Randy Orton’s most recent nefarious actions against Edge & Matt Hardy.

Randy Orton Time : Orton arrives and says he needs to apologize, he’s not a sentimental man but his emotions have become unbalanced. This morning when he arrived, he was told it as 15-years since Raw was in Winnipeg. He was 24 then and on that show, he was the IC champion and punched in the face by a man, one who would save him from himself, someone he loved like a brother, Edge. If Edge was here tonight, but he won’t be because of what Orton did to him. He doesn’t expect us to understand why he did what he did. But what he did, he’s sorry for truly sorry from the bottom of his heart. Kevin Owens arrives and heads to the ring to a huge reaction. Kevin says that he’s been dealing with delusional people for months, and tonight will put that aside, because he has an issue with Orton. He heard what Orton had to say and he doesn’t think he means it. Drop the act and tell us why you did it. You beat down Hardy when he asked so now Kevin is asking. Orton says he doesn’t want to go sown that road, but Kevin says he hated when he saw Edge retired. He looked up to Edge and wanted to share the ring with him, and when he came back, he was a fan and loved seeing Edge get back what he loved. And then Orton took it all away. Why did you do it? Orton says you think you know me? Edge thought he knew him as well. Kevin is sick of talking and wants to fight. Orton agrees, but not right now and leaves.

– Garza & Vega are interviewed. Garza faces Carrillo tonight and Vega says that Garza will take out the trash. Garza is a man’s man, and will put his cousin where he belongs. And once that is done, nothing will stop Garza from taking the top spot on Raw. Garza hits on Charly before leaving.

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo : Vega is at ringside. They lockup and Garza grounds things with strikes. They work into trading strikes and Carrillo then takes control. until Garza makes the ropes. He powders, and back in Carrillo follows with a shoulder tackle. They work into passes and Carrillo counters the RANA. The dropkick follows and Carrillo then hits a suicide dive. He follows with strikes on the floor, whips Garza to the barricades and then rolls him back in, covering for 2. Carrillo follows with the high cross for 2. Garza cuts off the back handspring elbow with a dropkick, delivers strikes and they trade. Carrillo counters back and heads up top and follows with the missile dropkick for 2. Carrillo delivers grounded strikes, heads to the ropes and Garza knocks him into the tree oh WHOA. THE PANTS ARE OFF! The knee strike, sling shot suplex and superkick gets 2. Garza grounds things, Carrillo fires back and follows with strikes, kicks and a springboard arm drag. To the floor and Garza cuts him off with a superkick and then back in, covers for 2. Carrillo fires back with a head kick, and they trade kicks on the apron and both are down. Carrillo follows with stomps, strikes and they trade. Carrillo delivers more kicks and catapults Garza but Garza fires back and follows with the moonsault to the floor. Post break and Carrillo counters into the standing Spanish fly for 2. Carrillo up top, Vega distracts him and Garza attacks, follows him up and the avalanche Spanish fly follows for 2. They trade, spin kick by Carrillo and that gets 2. Garza cradles him for 2. They trade near falls and Garza finally gets him. Angel Garza defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 14:45 via pin

– We get highlights of the Shayna vs. Becky feud.

– The OC arrives.

Ricochet vs. Luke Gallows : Ricochet beat Anderson last week. Gallows attacks at the bell, but Ricochet counters and follows with the dropkick and tope. Back in and Ricochet springboards into a big boot. Gallows follows with elbows, strikes and a backbreaker for 2. Gallows hits head butts. Rights and covers for 2. He grounds things with elbows. Ricochet escapes, battles back and follows with the high cross and running shooting star press for 2. Gallows cuts him off with the superkick but Ricochet counters back into recoil and the top rope shooting star press finishes it. Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows @ 4:45 via pin

– The OC argues backstage and Styles says a miracle may happen for Ricochet at SaudiMania, and if it happens, he will take the title from him. Aleister Black is there and Styles runs him down. They attack Black, and lay the boots to him.