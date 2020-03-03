Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WEEELLLLLLLL It’s The Big S—nevermind.

RAW starts hot with Brock Lesnar and Heyman! Heyman seems upset, for some reason. He says he is sorry, he can’t do it. It’s their job to hype us on Mania, and although he will gie credit where it’s due; this is the most stacked Mania lineup in decades, but the main event is a sham. He calls us Pavlovian dogs, and my salivary glands prove him right; although, I think it’s more for food than it is for Drew McIntyre.

Heyman calls Drew a fraud. He’d like to examine why we cheer for Drew. He brings up the Rumble, and Brock’s demolishment of 15 other dudes. He brings up Drew punching the nuts of Brock and wininng the Rumble. Heyman offers no excuses that the Claymore kick eliminated Brock, but how in the hell does that tell us that Drew can pin Lesnar. The next time lesnar lays his hands on Drew, it’s over in a snap. Why? Because Drew McIntyre is nothing more than a stupid big bitch that’s going to get squashed

Here comes Drew…

Heyman leaves the ring as Drew enters. Brock smirks, tells Drew he’s going to wait. But it’s a lie, and he runs towards Drew. Drew hits him with a Claymore! Brock is laid out!

Drew leaves the ring with a smile as Brock stirs in the ring with Heyman hovering over him like a Palovian dog…

YOU DESERVE IT chant for Brock from Brooklyn as he and Heyman leave the ring, tails tucked.

Brock cowers up the ramp with Heyman as the crowd sings good bye to him.

DREW IS BACK!!! ANOTHER CLAYMORE!!! CROWD IS HYPED AF!!! DREW HOLDS THE TITLE UP AS THE CROWD ASKS FOR ANOTHER ONE!

DREW GIVES IT TO THEM!!!!

The Street Profits are here, and in an effort to get them over, people have been given red cups in the crowd. Ford claims that he and Dawkins have been working on this opportunity for years. Apparently, this is their last chance at the titles? Ford want the smoke, and here. We. Go.

It is announced that this is their final opportunity, just to confirm.

Before the match can start, Seth and Buddy attack, only for Street Profits to send them to the outside. Ford flips over the top rope, but Seth and Murphy catch him and send him into the barricade hard.



Match 1: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits vs Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

The match officially starts with Dawkins and Murphy. Dawkins eats a kick out of the corner then ducks a hit, but Seth gets a blind tag, only to eat an eelbowe. Dawkins to the top rope. Seth kicks him in the face. He folds Dawkins into the buckle and Murphy kicks his face into the corner. Seth covers for 1.2….NO!!! Seth to te apron. He springboards, hits a knee to the side of the head. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth grabs the chin and slaps Dawkins around a bit. Murphy with a tag. Kick is caught, so seth comes in and hits a kick of his own, then Murphy, then they double team with Superkicks! Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Kick to the back of the head from Murphy. Cravat from behind. Murphy then sends Dawkins to the outside. Seth hops down but Dawkins hits a surprise flapjack. Murphy launches from the apron to get T-Bone suplexed into the barricade. Ford is on the apron. Dawkins into the ring. Tag to Ford. Ford hits the ropes, goes for the dive again, and this time he hits it! He rolls Seth into the ring. Murphy follows, sends Ford to the apron, Ford with a springboard crossbody. Runinng clothesline and Seth flips, Ford lands on his feet, DDT to Seth! Standing moonsault! Ford to the top rope! Ford flies off the corner, Seth with a slingblade. Rollins goes for the stomp, Ford side steps, Tag to Murphy, Seth buckle bombs Ford and Murphy kicks him in the back at the same time! Dawkins in. He punches Seth, Firemans, but Murphy hops off, and sends Dawkins into the corner. Seth to the corner. Tag to Murphy. Both men in. Murphy lifts Ford onto the shoulders of Seth. Seth looks for the buckle bomb again, but Seth head scissors Seth into a kick from Murphy!!

Murphy to the top rope, Ford moves, ducks, sends Murphy to the outside. Seth with a rollup for 1..2..N!O!!! Ford with a high kick to the back of the head. Ford to the top rope. Seth up, sends Ford to the outside! Seth distracts the ref and calls for the AOP to come down the ramp. They stop at the lain out body of Ford, but the ref sends AOP to the backstage area!!! Seth sends Ford into the ring. AOP and Murphy on the ropes. Kevin Owens enters the ring!!! STUNNER!!!

Murphy sends AOP to chase after Kevin. Dawkins sends Murphy into the timekeeper’s are! Ford with a frogsplash onto Seth! 1….2…..3!!!

Winners and NEW WWE RAW Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits

There was ZERO reason to say this was their last opportunity…

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Backstage, Charley talks to an angry Seth Rollins. He says most stars have got to ask, but he’s not most. He demands. At Elimination Chamber are taking on The Street Profits and taking back the titles. As for Kevin Owens, he can name the time and place and stipulation, because when Seth gets his hands on Kevin Owens, he will be crucified.

Ricochet is here, but he lost against Brock, so who cares about him?

The answer is the fact that this match is for the 24/7 Championship…



Match 2: Riddick Moss vs Ricochet

Chops from Ricochet in the corner. Whip is reversed. Ricochet hops over, hits the ropes, stops, ducks, eats a clothesline, and is turned inside out. Moss sends Riohet into the corner and hits a shoulder tackle. Right to the back. Kick to the face. Moss grabs the head and chops the chest, then the crowd chants WHO ARE YOU? Haha. Ricochet shoves Riddick, sends an elbow into his chest, hits the roeps, springboards, Moss catches him. Fallaway Slam to Ricochet, sending him to the outside!

We are back from the break, and Moss sends Ricochet into the ropes. Kick from Ricochet, another kick is missed, but a back kick sends him down. Ricochet blocks a right, hits one of his own, ducks, kidney shot, whip is reversed, and he hits a right to the face. Ricochet rushes the corner, crossbody, head to the corner, kick to the buckle, springboard, and Moss moves. Ricochet rolls through, eats a hard elbow from Moss. Moss to the top rope. High kick from Ricochet. Jumping head scissors sends Moss to the mat. Standing shooting star. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Ricochet tries a fireman’s, but can’t quite get it. Uppercut to Moss. Ricochet goes for it again. Deep squats it, but an elbow drops Ricochet to the mat. Another elbow.

Ricochet steps up Enziguri. Kick but Moss catches him and clubs him down hard. Moss with forward neckbreaker. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Riddick Moss

Welp

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

AJ Styles is here after the break. He is not in a good mood. He should be out here with a beautiful trophy. Someone deprived him of that honor. The Undertaker. Have we heard Hollywood? There’s a video by Mark Wahlberg trying to give AJ Styles advice. AJ shows us said video…

This totally has nothing to do with Wahlberg releasing a movie called Spenser Confidential soon. Marky Mark tells AJ to walk away.

AJ will not take Mark’s stupid advice, because it seems to him he is on a collision course with Taker. He’s got a match with Aleister Black tonight, and after what he does to Black, e wants Taker to consider it a warning. Taker is a legend, and he’s just trying to hold onto the spotlight that isn’t his anymore. It’s AJs.

Apparently, there’s a contract that Black signed claiming that in order to get to AJ, he’ll have to face Karl Anderson.



Match 3: Aleister Black vs Karl Anderson

Black is upset with AJ, but sends Anderson to the outside instead as we go to commercial.