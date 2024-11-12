Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start the show with a recap of last week, then see Gunther in the middle of the ring. He is here to talk abut Damien Priest, but before he can, out comes Damien Priest to go full B-Rabbit and try and diss himself before Gunther does. He says that the last time they went toe-to-toe, if it wasn’t for his so-called bother betraying him, Gunther’s title wouldn’t be around his waist. Interestingly enough, after Summerslam, this vibe of Gunther started to fade, and it did so because Gunther started doubting himself. He was pinned by Cody, and the vibe has died.