Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Shit is getting real!

Both Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed are here, and they have a rematch tonight.

WE also go over last week when all the ladies decided RAW was the place to be.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are here LIVE and Liv welcomes us. She knows that some Smackdown girls are here, so she called for some help, too, and introduces Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Tiffany Stratton.

Liv compliments them slightly of mic, saying they all look so good tonight. Nia wants to clear some shit up, though. She doesn’t like Raquel, she also doesn’t dislike her. Nia doesn’t think of her at all. She tells Liv the same thing. As for Jade, Bianca, and Naomi, she can’t stop thinking about them.

Here comes the tag team champ along with Naomi, and they didn’t come alone, either…

Iyo Sky is here.

Liv says they must be dumb, because it’s 4 on 5. They are outnumbered. Liv doesn’t think anyone dumb enough wants to be on their team. She is really smart, and she knows what will happen, so who wants to throw the first punch.

Rhea Ripley’s music hits, and it looks like we got our five v five.

Rhea is wearing Dashing Cody Rhodes’ mask.

Rhea enters the ring with a mic, goes face to face with Liv, and screams “WARGAMES” then headbutts Liv.

Rhea chases Liv out of the ring as Iyo hits a moonsault onto all the baddies outside the ring.