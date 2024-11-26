Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

After we see a bunch of our WWE RAW Superstars arriving, we go live to the ring where our World Champ is readying to appear.

Gunther is out, suited up, wearing his gold. Jackie is in the ring with him and asks Gunther about last week on RAW and the attack Gunther attempted on Priest.

We get a recap of it then Jackie asks Gunther what he has to say, but he is interrupted by Damien Priest. Jackie is about to leave, Gunther tells her to hand him the mic because he wants to see if Gunther grew a set and has anything to say to his face.

Priest says Gunther used to have this aura, this killer vibe. Gunther would speak and no one would make a move. Maybe the pressure of being champ got to him. He gets it, he gets the pressure. He wants the title back. Gunther has had a lot of accomplishments in his life. He knows why Gunther can’t talk or act right. In his life, he’s never had to deal with a problem like Priest. At Survivor Series, this problem is taking that championship. Priest wonders what happens to Gunther after Survivor Series when he loses to a guy from the streets.

Priest allows Gunther to speak. Gunther raises the mic then lowers it with nothing to say. He looks to turn but cheap shots Priest with the mic. Again. Right hands to Priest. Big kick. Gunther sends Priest outside then whips to into a short clothesline. Gunther to the table, clearing the debris. Here comes some refs to stop the action, but Priest grabs Gunther and sends him into the post. Priest lifts up Gunther, RAZOR’S EDGE THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!! Priest grabs the title and holds it high.

WE get an update on Jade Cargill, who is apparently out for a while.

We go live to Bianca Belair and Naomi who wanna try an figure out who hurt Jade. Naomi asks who their new 5th will be. Here comes Iyo Sky to recommend Kairi Sane. Naomi says Bayley. In comes Rhea Ripley to stop the bickering and says whoever it is simply needs to stay out of her way. Bianca suggests Rhea choose the fifth. Rhea says as long as they leave her Liv, she couldn’t care less. Bianca mocks this as ‘good leadership,’ and says she’ll put the team on her back tonight and win the advantage match while they figure it out.



Tornado Tag Match

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs The Creed Brothers

Brutus corners Lee as Julius manhandles Rey into the opposite corner. Julius then helps his brother grab Lee and whip hard into the corner. Rey is up, and he is favoring his wrist. The Creeds whip Lee into Rey, who continues to grab at his wrist. They send Lee into the ropes, Lee udcks under an attack, ranan to Brutus who ends up outside, then Lee and Rey double team to allow Rey hit a seated senton. Sprongboard Moonsault and a cover to Julius for 1..2.NO!!!! Brutus tries to get in and Lee stops him. Lee and Rey double team with kicks and dropkicks. A pin to Brutus and gets out at 2. Kicks from Lee and Rey. Elbow, clothesline from Brutus. Right hand from Brutus. He sits Lee on the top rope. Brutus hits rights to the back. Headbutt from Lee. Antoher, and brutus is hung up. Here comes Julisu to hop up to the top rope, locks the head, and hits a superplex to Lee. Julius drops the straps. Brutus is still hung upside down, and he’s laughing at Lee. He flips onto his feet as Julius kicks Lee then covers for 1..2.NO!!! Rey in! Rana to Brutus to the outside! 619 attempt, but Julius hits a clothesline!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: