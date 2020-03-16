Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey guys. As a somewhat public figure that has been speaking to you weekly for near ten years, I felt obligated to speak up on the issue we are going through as a country. As some of you know, I also run a bar in California, and although we have not yet been mandated to close, it seems inevitable. This is, in no way, a cry for help on behalf of myself. Instead, it’s for you all to do whatever you can to help those small businesses around you that may be hurting. See if they have gift cards you can buy, or if they are doing take-out orders.

On a more important note, take care of your loved ones old and young. I’m sure I speak for everyone at 411 when I say that I hope nothing for the best for all of you, and even if our little wrestling world we love to escape to is hurt for the time being, it’s a small price to pay compared to a mass amount of deaths throughout the country.

I love you all.

Thanks,

TONY ACERO

Ok, now let’s get to some crappy storytelling and slightly above average wrestling!!

We start with King, Saxton, and Phillips in the middle of the ring. No one is in the audience, but they inform us that the WWE Superstars are ready to perform for all of us. King brings up Austin, as he will be here later tonight. Phillips wants to take us back to last week when AJ brought up Michelle. The Undertaker and AJ are both here tonight to make the match official with a contract signing.

As they bring up Edge, his music hits and the rich hobo comes out to the loud roar of the crowd.

Haha.

No he doesn’t.

He is here, though, and asks for a mic. Edge says it’s been a strange few months for he and Beth, and we get a video package.

Back to Edge in real life, saying it’s been a lnog time coming, and when he was introduced to Randy 21 years ago, he knew – his gut told him – that everything from that moment would change. Careers would intertwine. They stole the show for the IC Title. Forming RKO to destroy DX. He was proven right. All those roads, exchanging stories, they disliked the same people, owed the same man respect for seeing something in them – Mick Foley. Foley wanted to push them, hand them the torch. They grabbed it. There was one lesson he took from Mick that Orton didn’t – and that was “GRIT.” The grit he needed to stand up after 9 years, after everything he went through, to come back and compete at the Royal Rumble. They’re a lot alike, but the major difference is that Orton is.an entitled brat. He is one of the best, but Orton had all of this handed to him on a silver platter. His dad handed Orton all of this, and it kills him that Edge had to work for everything and got it. He was raised by a single parent who broke her back to make sure that his visions and dreams could come true – and it made Orton jealous that after nine years, Edge threw him out. That’s what this is really all about. This isn’t love – this is jealousy, because he can’t o what Edge does, and that tears him apart.

Two weeks ago, Beth comes back, and what no one realizes is that she was here to retire for Edge – again. She didn’t think it was fair that someone should be forced to retire for what they love two times, but Orton couldn’t let her finish.

All those years he helped pull Orton out of holes, Orton pulled him out of a hole, too. Pulled him away from making a horrible decision. Pretty simple now; at Mania – if Orton’s got the guts, then Edge v Orton: Last Man Standing Match.

Edge writes this story, and it’s not a tragedy; it’s a redemptive one. At Mania, Orton will not stand back up.

Ooooo, girl.

Earlier today, Becky Lynch drove the trailer part of a semi-truck for no reason.

We return from break, and are taken back to the Royal Rumble. Although I’m not sure if they’re showing it in its entirety, it sure does seem like it.