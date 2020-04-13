wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
April 13, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results
More Trending Stories
- Sami Callihan On His Injury to Kevin Sullivan Being a Work, Says Sullivan Was In On It & Ric Flair Wanted to Bury Him Over It
- Details on Why WWE Is Going Back to Live Shows, Positive COVID-19 Test Reportedly Broadcast Team Member
- Jim Ross On His Relationship with Vince McMahon Today, Says He Texted McMahon After WrestleMania 36
- Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Pressured WWE To Take Title Off Him at WrestleMania 9, Thinks Hogan Didn’t Work With Him Because He Was Afraid He’d Get Embarrassed