Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

When I look back on the time I’ve spent at 411mania.com, there has always been one constant; Larry. I struggled to write this without talking about myself and how long I’ve been here until I realized this was simply a byproduct of what Larry was good at. He wanted us to shine, individually, as a writer of the site. Larry wasn’t a mountain that left a shadow; he was an inspiring view just close enough to motivate, and far enough to let you live. It’s been ten years since I first covered a RAW for Larry so he could spend some time with his family, and within those ten years, the site – and Larry – altered the landscape of my life. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I wanted to be a writer; Larry pushed me. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I’d publish two books; Larry pushed me. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I’d be a staple on a site I would read as a high school kid; Larry pushed me. He never shot any idea I had down, and didn’t even bat an eye when I considered helping out a friend with another wrestling site. He saw my worth, but never kissed my ass.

The internet is a strange place; it’s a world with a sheen on it. This thinly veiled world where anonymity gives strength and privacy is as powerful as one allows it. Larry let us into his life more than I think people give him credit for. We knew of his daughters, of his wife, of his mother, of his health scares, his leg loss. We knew far more than we should have, and yet there will always be aspects we will never know. Could never know. Those morsels are for his family, and I pray you remember them and cherish them. To his wife and kids: he spoke of you all the time. We knew of the love for The Colony and Hana, we knew the adoration for the wife. I hope they do, too.

If there’s one thing you could do right now; some dream that doesn’t seem realistic. A painting. A novel you’ve been working on. A mixtape. A song. A fucking new quilt. Do it. Stop the worrying; the fear of uncertainty, the possibility of failure. Just fucking do it. Don’t let anything stop you. Larry didn’t. He wanted to watch wrestling, and holy shit did he watch wrestling. Nothing stopped him. He turned that encyclopedic knowledge into something else. He ushered in a new era for a site that was just two colors. He touched lives daily. He made you feel. You can do the same for someone else. We all have a thirty-minute time limit in this ring called life, and sometimes the X gets thrown up early. Sometimes, it’s not all fun and games. Sometimes, the curtain call comes sooner than any of us would like. So go out and have the best fucking match you can with the people that you love.

As for this site; the readers; what we do here; I feel there will be some uncertainty. For me, I am here. For Larry, I am here. I am 411. I will cover RAW tonight and I’ll do it the best I can. I’ll maybe take a little sip of the bubbly in honor of Larry. I’ll fume under my breath that people are reading Csonka’s RAW review, and not my recap. I’ll get angry that he has more comments than me, and all he is doing is complaining while I’m actually working – even though no one worked harder than him. I’ll text him that my feed sucks, and he needs to find a replacement for RAW for the fiftieth time. I’ll leave him a long, drawn out message about what he and I need to do a podcast on, who needs to hear it, why I need The Rs back, what this site means, and a whole laundry list of items only for him to reply to me with:

RIP Boss Man.

– Tony

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Buddy Murphy defeated Humberto Carrillo @ Who:Knows via pin [NR]

– Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott @ about 3:30 via submission [*]

We start RAW in tears, from the collective universe and from Becky Lynch, who is celebrating life, ironically enough, on a die where we learned of death. We get a video package that holds quite a bit of weight right now, and it’s hard not to smile for her. We get the news that Asuka is champion, complete with her celebration, and some triumphant music to boot.

Charley stands in the middle of the ring to remind us of Orton’s challenge. He comes out to talk wrestling. He says it’s the basis of everything they do. It pains him to say this, but on the night of Mania, Edge was the better man. But he knows deep inside his gut that Edge is NOT the better wrestler. He intends to prove this. He only needs this ring and a referee. Athletes come and go; they’re a dime a dozen, but an athlete cant come into the WWE and do what they do like they do, just like anyone in the WWE cant do what he does like he does, including Edge.

He speaks directly to Edge – he knows why he didn’t accept his challenge. He saw it written on his face, in his eyes, and he saw doubt. What once was grit and passion is now just doubt and fear.

Edge, seemingly, isn’t afraid at all, because here he comes.

Edge says last week, he gave him a lot of truths and things to contemplate. Orton is playing a game of Chess. Edge couldn’t rush his next move. This is all a game to Orton. Orton smiles. This is just a check to Orton. He gets it, says Edge, Orton is quite possibly the most talented person he’s ever seen, but this isn’t the life he wanted – this was handed to him. His backup plan. Orton is different. Because he doesn’t care. He didn’t go to bed as a kid dreaming of becoming champion, didn’t save up his allowance to go to the show at the end of the month. He didn’t cry the night he won the IC Title like Edge did. Edge beat him for this title in 2004. One of his favorite matches. He knows their skills have

Orton interrupts, but Edge regains the control saying Orton has never had to fight back for 9 years just to compete. Orton doesn’t love the sport like Edge does. Say all he wants, the best wrestler didn’t win, but

Orton challenges him again, and Edge accepts.

Seth is backstage in a suit and tie. His disciple comes up to see if he’s still dazed and confused, but he’s alright, alright, alright. He’s had a revelation, and he wants to tell the world.



FOR LARRY

Seth says sometimes in life you must lose, truly, to find out who you are. When he lost to Drew, part of him believed that he had lost everything. He fell into a dark place. Without darkness, there can be no light, but he has seen the light, and this is all thanks to Rey Mysterio. Some have called his actions heinous, some have supported them. But the way he sees it, what happened to Rey was unfortunate but necessary. A sacrifice for the greater good. It was the cathartic moment he needed for the clarity that he needed to be the leader that he was meant to be. He wants to take this moment to speak to Rey directly.

He knows Rey is at home, healing. He wants to say this to him now, from the bottom of his heart, so he doesn’t have to say this when they meet face to face. He tells Rey “You’re Welcome.”

Out comes Humberto to asks Seth if anyone believes him. Rey is his idol. All that Seth is, is a coward.

Humberto rushes the ring. Buddy stands between he and Seth. Seth appreciates this, but if he’s out to fight Seth – Seth is not dressed for it. Buddy is, though.



Match 1: Buddy Murphy vs Humberto Carrillo

We are back, and the boys are doin their flippy things! Humberto with a step up hurricanrana. He flies over the eropes onto the apron, hits a houlder, lfips over Buddy into the ring, ducks a clothesline, another, gets arm dragged onto the apron, lands on his feet, swings up with a kick, then hits the corner. Murphy runs up and locks the head. Humberto with right hands. Kick to Buddy. Humberto tries to stand, but Buddy trips him up and Humberto crashes down hard. Buddy with a stomp. A hard kick to the back, another! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Jawbreaker by Humberto, but Murdy goes in on some hits, only for Carrillo to hit an enziguri. Sprinboard swinging kick to Murphy on the apron. He flies off to the mat. Humberto follow, sends Murphy into the ring, looks to springboard, but Seth is there to slow him down.

Springboard, Murphy with a knee. Murphy’s Law. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

If I am a man upset that someone possibly permanently blinded my idol, I wouldn’t be sufficient with fighting his “disciple,” nor would I care that he wasn’t “dressed” for a match. I’d beat his ass.

Total Rating: NR

Murphy attacks Humberto after the bell, but Black is here to make the save. He sends Murphy into the ring. Black goes for Black Mass, but Murphy escapes and heads up the ramp where Seth is standing and staring intently. You know, like with intent.

Backstage, Corbin cuts a promo. Lucky for me, I have footage:

Liv Morgan is just like her mother, learned a lot from last week, and is pretty hot.

The NXT Champion Charlotte Flair is here.

She doesn’t want to bore us with her attributes. But she does anyway and brings up the challenge for Smackdown. There are levels to being a champion. She calls out Ruby Riott for no reason, and wonders what this girl has to say.

Out comes Ruby, who is in full Angry Bird face mode.



Match 2: Ruby Riott vs Charlotte Flair

Apparently Ruby had nothing to say, because we come back to RAW with the match in progress. Charlotte chops Ruby on the outside, goes for another, but Ruby ducks and Charlotte hits the post. Ruby works the fingers, then gives a right hand to the titties. Ruby gets sent into the post then into the ring. Charlotte follows and chokes Ruby up on the ropes with her knee. Charlotte asks the camera man if Liv is watching this. Is Ruby fighting for her? Makes no sense. Ruby with a head scissors and she sends Charlotte into the buckle. Pin from Ruby for 1..2…NO!!! Ruby stomps the wrist then twists it, but eats an elbow. Charlotte misses a right and Ruby with a Flatliner type move. She goes for a submission, locking the wrist and bending the fingers back. Charlotte is too strong, though, and she stands up with Ruby on her shoulders. Ruby goes for a pin, but Charlotte kicks her hand and stomps the chest of Ruby. Another stomp. Ruby with a surprise roll up, gets 1..2..NO!! Goes for the Riott Kick, but Flair catches it, stomps, and locks in the Figure Four into the Figure Eight. Ruby taps.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte made it seem like Ruby had a bone to pick, yet there isn’t a single reason why Ruby would care about Charlotte. Comes off as self-serving and transparent.

Total Rating: *

Charley has a question for Lashley. MVP comes in to say they will not be talking to the press. MVP wonders what would happen if Lashley put that Full Nelson on a WWE Champion? Lashley doesn’t know because it’s been 13 years. He’s cool with that, right? Hes already got trophies. Like his wife? MVP isn’t trying to cause trouble. He doesn’t even want anything from Lashley. He just wants Lashley to think. When will Lashley free Lashley. Maybe he’ll see Lashley out there later. Maybe.