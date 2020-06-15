Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

I got about halfway through Backlash before having to get some other work done, but I read the fabulously star-studded report by Slimmer, so I’m somewhat up to snuff.

We start with Orton talking about beating Edge. We are informed that Edge tore his tricep. Orton says he won the Greatest Match Ever, which makes him the Greatest Wrestler Ever, and he doesn’t need a title to prove it. What he does need is to thank Edge for reigniting the fire in his gut. Edge helped him remember what it feels like to be the Legend Killer, and he wishes Edge was here so he could thank Edge man to man and face to face, but he knows why Edge isn’t here. Edge isn’t here because he tore Edge’s tricep clean off the bone. Orton knew when it happened, but he had to keep going to make Edge suffer so that he would be sent back home to be a husband and a father. Edge isn’t here because he’s in some hospital, being operated on by a team of doctors.

He says Edge will be cleared in July…2029. Hopefully their paths cross again…in nine years.

Here’s Christian!

ONE! MORE! MATCH!

Christian wonders what kind of a man is Orton. He’s a cold and calculating and a son of a bitch. Orton tells Christian this is not about him, and Christian is just jealous. Orton knows what Christian wants. He wants ONE. MORE. MATCH.

Christian says no, he’s out here to defend Edge. Orton ays no, he cant stand the fact that this was all taken away from him. Orton says he knows Christian isn’t medically cleared, but he has a way around that: Christian v Orton: Unsanctioned.

Christian hesitates. Orton says that offer expires by the end of the night, and if he doesn’t accept, it just proves what we already know. Christian is nothing more than a coward.



Match 1: Kevin Owens vs Angel Garza

Garza tries to dropkick Owens, but Owens side steps and attacks! Just as he gets going, Andrade’s music hits and he comes out to distract Angel. Owens attacks off the distraction. Go behind by Owens, reversed and Owens reverses agia. Owens rips the pants off. He tosses them into Angel, then goes for a Stunner, but Angel rolls to the outside. He hangs Owens up, Owens blocks a kick, Owens sends Angel to the post. Angel and Andrade argue on the outside. Zelina rushes up to them, tells both that she is sick of this, and walks away. She’s heading to the back.

We return to Angel trying to Bronco Bust Owens. Owens kicks him in the back after Angel misses, then chops his chest a few times. Owens hits his own corner then run for a cannonball. Angel moves, Owens stops, High kick from Angel. He gets to the top rope. Missile Dropkick and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Angel attacks from behind.

Andrade tries to distract Owens. Kick! WHAM! Stunner to Angel! Pin for 1…2..3!!!

Winner: Kevin Owens

One of those “par for the course” matches that was neither bad nor great.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 6:31

Andrade enters the ring to scold Angel. Zelina returns ringside, then heads into the ring. She tells both of them that they want the same thing. They need to stop fighting against each other and start fighting together.

MVP is backstage with Lashley. They get interrupted and MVP goes awf! MVP says the focus should be on the fact that Lashley waited 13 years for a shot at the title and was cheated out of that opportunity. Don’t worry, though, because they are going to address that ight now.