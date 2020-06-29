Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Ready for a five-star Sasha Banks match?

RAW is wasting no time, starting with a contract signing between Asuka and Sasha, as well as Dolph and Ziggles.

It appears Asuka and Sasha have zero patience, as they look to have already locked horns.

Ziggler comes out and wants to introduce Drew. He does. Horribly.

So Ziggler and Sasha are on one side of the table, while Asuka and Drew are on the left side.

Ziggler is given the opportunity to talk. He wonders where Drew would be without Dolph. He’d be squandering his chance somewhere. While he was shuffing around trying to find himself, Dolph was here carrying monsters like Drew on his back. Dolph is aware of what Drew is willing to go through and sacrifice for the title, butway back in the head, he’s just not so sure. At Extreme Rules, Drew will hit him, but he will get back up. He’s going to survive. That 19 year redemption story all disappears just like that. *snap*

Dolph claims he created Drew, and at Extreme Rules, he will destroy him. Dolph signs.

Drew signs after. Says it’s official. He calls Dolph’s words passionate. There was a time when they were family, and family is always honest with each other. True, he was fired. He learned a lot though, and the biggest lesson is that this is more of a mental game than a physical one, and he’s figured why Dolph needs this title. It’s not just the ego. Dolph always gets so close to the finish line, he drops the ball. Drew has bad news. He’s going to hurt Dolph, slaughter him even. It will be because of Drew that he loses. Drew allows Dolph to pick the stipulation of their match.

Dolph is surprised. This isn’t a sto—

Asuka cuts Dolph off. She then talks some smack to Sasha. Asuka grabs the contract. She signs.

Sasha says she’s not the same Asuka once faced before. She’s going to be Two Belt Banks, and her and Bayley are taking over the whole damned company.

Sasha has a stamp for her signature

Nice.

Asuka attacks. Dolph tries to get a kick in, but Drew stops it and goes for a Claymore. Dolph slides out of the ring. Asuka and Drew stand tall in the ring with their titles.

Backstage, Garza tries to butter up the female ref. IN comes Charley, and she wonders what he was talking about with the ref. Zelina comes in, mockingly. They were just making sure that the ref called things down the middle. Charley does have a question. If they beat The Viking Raiders, do they think they are next in line for a title shot? Dumb…

Big Show cuts them off and says he’s goin up next, so they will have to wait.

Show is so upset, he waited an entire week to call Randy Orton out.

Instead of Orton, Garza and Andrade come out.

Show apologizes for interrupting, but he’s on important business. He is not in the mood to play, and do not try him right now.

Andrade says that Orton says that Show is a legend? Andrade laughs this off. Show wants to punch him in the face, saying he’s got boots older than Andrade. He tells Garza to stand on the shoulders of Andrade to talk trash. A legend? It doesn’t matter, say Garza. Show will learn what The Street Profits will soon realize.

Show wants to fight. He drops the mic.

Zelina says they will do Orton a favor and show Show what happens when you disrespect Andrade and Garza. Show’s days on RAW are numbered. But hey, go ahead and say hi to Edge and Christian in the retirement home.

Andrade and Garza hop on the apron.

Ric Flair’s music hits.

Show saunters out all smiles. He tells Zelina he’s got a lot of respect for her. He’s gotta have a word with his old friend Big Show, though. No one is going to handle his career or focus on the future of his career except his friend, The Legend Killer, the Greatest Wrestler Alive, Randy Orton.

Flair says Orton will come when he feels like it. Flair is doing his light work. Show has been making cartoons on Netflix, and that’s great. He’s had his day and his run, but if Show plays with Orton, one thing will happen. He then gives freedom to Garza and Andrade to attack.

Before they do, here comes The Viking Raiders!

Ah, but we go to commercial.



Match 1: The Viking Raiders vs Angel Garza and Andrade

We come back from break and the match has already begun. Erik hits a knee to Garza and Ibar covers for 1…NO! Ibar with a snapmare. IBar grabs his beard and rubs it across Garza’s face. Tag to Erik. Ibar hits a shoulder in the corner. Erik hits one of his own. Tag to Ibar. Nother shoulder. Ibar with one of his own. Cover for 1…NO! Ibar slams Garza down face first then drops a fist and a pin for 1….NO! Tag to Erik and he body slams Ibar onto Garza. Tag from Andrade. Hes in and tags Garza back in. Andrade attacks from behind. Superkick from Garza. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Andrade with the stomps to the gut. Tag to Garza. Garza covers slowly, and doesn’t even get a one. Garza attacks the back. Right hand to Garza. Tag from Andrade. He kicks Erik. He is pissed at Garza, saying he didn’t tag fast enough. He yells to Zelina that he doesn’t want this. Zelina leaves the announce booth to yell back at Andrade as he walks up the ramp.

We are back and it looks like she brought the peace as Andrade and Garza are back as a team. Garza is in the ring. Tag to Andrade who beats down on Erik in the corner. Chop and a kick. A right hand is blocked. Erik elbows Garza back then shoves Andrade, hits another elbow to Garza. Erik feeds Andrade with a knee. Tag to Ibar. He comes in but Andrade tags in Garza. Side slam to Garza. Splash in the center of the ring from Ibar. Andrade misses a kick, gets a clothesline. IBar drops his ass onto the chest of Garza. Ibar gets shoved, Garza with a clothesline, but Ibar blocks, flips with a springboard, but Garza hits a dropkick to the back! Shit goes to hell and Garz is able to post erik on the outside. Erik back in the ring, he eats an elbow from Andrade.

Garza enters. Double underhook. Wing Clipper! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Andrade and Angel Garza

Tag teams that don’t like each other are low on the list of storylines I enjoy, so this did little for me. It also hurt The Viking Raiders a bit, as the match wasn’t all that competitive. It wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t all that exciting.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:45

We

Backstage, The Iiconics walk up to a waiting Ruby Riott and make fun of her for not having friends. It’s kind of like she has no wins either.

Ruby is wondering who it was that blew their tag team title shot last week? Was it them?

Peyton says at least they have each other. Ruby asks for one of them to meet them in the ring and the other pick up the one she beats the crap out of and take them to the back. How does that sound?

Ruby makes fun of their Iiconic tag line.

Ruby has got to be joking Billie.

Backstage, Andrade and Garza are celebrating. Flair comes in, says great win, they are on fire, and they’ve never looked better. Flair wants to speak to them privately.

Akira is here with Tom-Tom, Colt, and Rocky. They stand behind him in the ring as Akira is announced.



Match 2: 24/7 Championship Match

R-Truth vs Akira Tozawa

Tozawa tries for a surprise roll up and gets two. Truth with a side headlock. He holds the ropes. Truth dances. He asks for Akira to do it. Akira poses, shakes his fingers at Truth, then gets sent to the outside. Truth dances some more. In comes Akira who hops over then under, then holds the ropes.

Winner:

You’re never going to get me to enjoy any segmen that has to do with the 24/7 title, regardless of the amount of truth involved.

Total Rating: < three minutes

A surprise ninja tries to roll Truth up, gets a 2. One ninja comes in and tries to attack, but Truth leaves the ring and runs through the crowd.

We move on to Apollo and MVP from last week where MVP threatened him and his title, and the match that followed.

Backstage, MVP says that Apollo’s offer is dead, and so are his chances of holding onto the title. Even though the kid disrespected MVP, he likes him a little bit, so before they take everything from him, MVP wants to drop a few gems on him.

They walk on, and Seth is there with Rey’s mask that he didn’t wear, nor do we know how he may have gotten it. Seth says this is his most important message to date, and he’s gotta deliver it now.

Theory is not there.

After a video packaging going over everything that’s happened, we get Seth Rollins in the ring to…remind us of what happened last week. He says that Rey stood in the middle of the ring and said nothing was going to stop him from returning to the ring. He believed that with all of his heart. So does Seth. Rey has a duty to uphold. The problem is Rey hasn’t been seeing things too clearly as of late. Rey’s duty is to be the sacrifice for the future of RAW. He has given Rey every chance to take the easy way out and do this on his own terms, yet he has defied him at every turn. What Seth must do now is so important. He speaks directly to Rey, and wants to ask for forgiveness. He begs forgiveness, not for what he has don but what what he is forcing Seth to do in the future. They are bound by fate, and as fate would have it, Seth is the Messiah and Rey is the sacrifice for the greater good. Yes, he is correct when he says Rey will step foot in the ring again, and every single time he does, Seth will be forced to take a piece of him, and little by little, he will tear Rey apart.

Rey is on the screen with Dom. Rey wants forgiveness, too. He asks forgiveness from his son for what he must do to Seth for what he did to his eye and what he tried to do to Dom. He was mad at Dom, but he loves him for what he did. Rey must now do something to Seth that is just as bad as what he did to Rey.

He tells Seth an eye for an eye in English and Spanish, so you know he’s serious.

Dom says he forgives his father, but will never forgive Seth Rollins. Seth will never forget what Rey does to him.

Seth says Dom has strong words. Clearly Rey has taught him many life lessons except one: Be careful what you wish for. If they continue to stand in his way, Seth will be forced to end Dom’s career before it ever begins.

Out come Aleister Black and Carrillo to clear the ring out.

Seth, the second we come back from break, Seth claims he was waiting for this. Oh nice, he waited to come back from commercial. Seth calls Humberto a coward, and Humberto calls him a coward, says he’s less of a man than Rey.

Black says he knows a thing or two about evil, and he recognizes it when he is looking at it. He will not forgive Seth, there will only be atonement.

Seth says Black hasn’t seen anything yet, and this ends now.



Match 1:

Murphy tries fo ra kick to Black, but Black dodges and hits a knee lift. Running kick to Murphy. Seth in and gets kicked in the hed. Murphy sends Black into th corner with some shoulders. Big boot from Black to the chin. He gest to the 2nd rope, Seth trips him, he hits the buckle, stands, eats a Superkick! Tag to Seth who attacks Black on the outside. Kick to the face. Another. A boot choke. He sends Black into the ring then follows. Seth with a right hand. Another in the corner. Right hand to the gut. Whip to the corner. Hard. Boot from Seth to the neck. Tag to Murphy. He attacks the kidney from behind. Seth beats him down. Murphy helps. Murphy drives a knee to the back of Black. Chinlock from behind. Tag from Black after the escape. He beats down on murphy in the corner. Seth distracts. Murphy with a right hand. Humberto misses a kick, but hits a back one to the face. Whip is reversed, springboard crossbody from Humberto. Pin for 1.NO! Rollins in, gets sent right out. Humberto sent over the ropes to the apron. Lands on his feet. High kick. Dropkick to the side of the face from the top rope! Humberto goes for a 619, but Seth pulls Muprhy out of the ring. Huge kick to Seth, sending him down. Humberto to the top rope, he dives onto Seth and Murphy!

Winner:



Total Rating: