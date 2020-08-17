Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Y’all! You wouldn’t believe who sent me an e mail this week!!! That’s right, Good ol Ragsy! This message made me realize that it’s been quite some time since we’ve had The Ragsys, so….stay tuned for more information!

Remember last week when Orton went all Orton on Flair and Flair was like OWWWWW? Well, we get to see that again.

We go live to Drew in the middle of the ring, and he’s upset. He tells Orton that he is going to face a Scottish Fire-Breathing Dragon. Drew continues his promo as the production truck messes with a bunch of shit, replaying Seth’s beatdown, skewed angles of commentary, flipping through graphics. WE get a camera crew going to the production truck, and the hoodied dudes are in there bein all reckless. We are able to flip the feed to a camera, even though people are being beat up in the production truck, denying them the ability to flip between feeds. So that’s weird.

We come back from a break and Drew is talking to some jobberinos about solidarity against Retribution and the like. Seth comes up to give us absolutely no new information. Ricochet and Cedric turn up the urban patois to an annoying level, saying Rey is lingering around.

MVP and Lashley and Shelton come to the ring. MVP challenges Retribution, saying they’re callin them out. MVP says while the rest of the locker room is worrying and wondering when they’ll strike next, The Hurt Business is calling them out. MVP says tough is Shelton and Lashley and himself. In his life, he’s learned to always follow the money. In this case, it’s the same thing. Who benefits most from the actions of Retribution. MVP says Apollo, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Cedric Alexander are bands of misfits. Retribution showed up the same time he had to face Apollo for the US Title.

Apollo is here, and a camera man runs to get him coming down the ramp. Apollo says it’s low that MVP would think he’s a member of Retribution. Apollo says he’s creating distractions, and MVP can’t beat Apollo without any help.

MVP says that before his title reign, his career has had more starts and stops than a used car. Apollo doesn’t fear MVP, he fears losing the title. Apollo says yes, that’s right, and it’s why he fights so hard for this title.

MVP says Apollo should be smart and treat this as a business.



Match 1: Apollo vs Shelton Benjamin

Y’all, I Don’t even get to see this match, as it ends in about 2 minutes, has an R-Truth interruption, and comes complete with a Ricochet, Mustafa, and Cedric sighting.

Apollo is able to trip up Shelton, get a jackknife cover and a pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Apollo Crews

What a shit show of a match. From the shoddy camera work to people not being in their cued spots, to Akira and the ninjas, who are supposed to be different than Retribution, and the resulting clusterfuck that was the end, this was all bad.

Total Rating: NR

Truth runs down the ramp and into a clothesline from Shelton Benjamin. Shelton covers for 1..2…3!!!!

Ok…

MVP says they will not be disrespected. He tells Apollo to find two idiots (while Apollo stands next to Ricochet, Cedric, and Mustafa) to face him and his squad in a six-man elimination tag match.

Garza is talking to some blonde till Ivar comes in to cock block and invite her RAW Underground. Angel vs Ivar next.



Match 2: Ivar vs Angel Garza

Side headlock from Angel, he gets shoved to the ropes, floats over, locks up behind, rolls through, leaps up and over, Ivar cartwheels away, swings with a kick, Angel catches and sends a knee to the face. By the beard, Angel pulls him down hard. Suplex from Ivar, a huge clothesline sends Garza down, huge splah from Ivar. He sends angel in the corner, whips, clotheslines in the corner,w hip again, and a splash in the corner. Ivar goes for a supelx, Garza floats over, surprise seated senton from Ivar onto the chest of Angel! Ivar gets Angel to the top rope. He Waislocks and Ivar knocks Angel off the corner. Garza falls to the outside. Ivar looks to dive, but Zelina is there to stop the dive. Ivar leaves the ring and sends Angel into the apron. Again to the plexiglass.

Back into the ring, feed goes out, and Angel hits a finisher for the win. 1…2…3!!

Winner: Angel Garza

A going through the motions little mini-match.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:52

Angelo Dawkins is backstage with the blonde, he goes on the tron and has a video for Angel. Angel runs to the back. The screen is black. Samoa Joe says this is going to be great, just wait. Joe says there is an intensive security review process, and part of that is going over hundred of hours of security footage, and wanted to show Joe. Joe showed Dawkins. He thinks they’d be interested because it shows how far people are willing to go when no one is watching

Backstage, Dawkins is still backstage with the blonde. He asks for the tape to be ran.

We see Zelina bein sneaky, looking like she dropped a lil something something in a red cup.

We come back live, and people are shocked. Andrade is shocked, Angel is as well. Charley wonders if zelina was responsible for poisoning Montez. She says it doesn’ show anything, and points to Charley, as she is behind this all. The footage was doctored.

Dawkins screams, tells Andrade and Angle that Tez is Family, and it’s taking a lot of restraint to not give them what is owed, because Ford wants the smoke!!!

HERE COMES FORD! They attack!

Andrade and Angel bounce.



Match 3: Natalya vs Mickie James

We get some chain wrestling, with Nattie taking over. Mickie is back with a Thesz Press!!! Nattie hits a knee in the middle of the ring as Lana goes on IG Live or some shit outside. Hip toss from Mickie. Side headlock. Shoulder tackle to Nattie. Mickie waits, kicks, locks the head, calls for a DDT, but Nattie sends her into the ropes, and we get a double clothesline.

Seth Rollins comes down to commentary, and goes straight for Joe. He wants to know who is feeding Joe the information that rey is here tonight. He wants to know for sure.

In the ring, Mickie is heading to the top rope. Lana distracts and Nattie sends Mickie flying off the corner. Mickie struggles to get back into the ring, and doesn’t make it in time, letting Nattie get the win via countout.



Winner: Natalya via countout

This entire show has been a mess.

Total Rating: NR

Seth grabs a mic as James shoves Lana down. Seth tells Joe that if Rey and Dominik have the audacity to spit in his face and show up tonight, it will be the last mistake either of them make, and neither will make it to Summerslam.

We come back from a break with Banks and Bayley, and hopefully they right the ship. The girls are pissed.

Banks says they need a break. They both have to wrestle Asuka.

Bayley says they can’t wait for Summerslam; they finally get a night off. Asuka thinks she’s so smart winning the Battle Royal on Smackdown, but she is stupid. There’s no chance in hell that Asuka can beat both of them in one night, but the real question is who will defeat Asuka first. They argue over who will go first. Bayley says she’d do anything for Sasha, so she’ll wrestle Asuka first at Summerslam. Bayley and Sasha wonder who will be losing against them come Payback.

Shayna Baszler is here to shut the girls up. She says she’s only got one thing to say; no matter what happens at Summerslam, whoever it is that has that RAW Women’s Title, she’s got next.

Asuka comes out next to talk Summerslam. She tells Shayna that she must fight ith Asuka before she fights against Asuka.

They head into the ring, and Bayley and Sasha roll out.



Match 4: Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Asuka and Shayna Baszler

Bayley corners Asuka and tags in Sasha, who comes in to stomp Asuka away. Asuka kicks out of the corner. Tag to Bayley. Right hand to Asuka underhook from behind to Asuka. Tag to Sasha, who comes in to catch a kick then hits one of her own. Sasha shoves Baszler off the apron. She turns. Asuka wth knees to the face.

Nia Jax is in the crowd, she punches some plexiglass into Shayna. Nia hops over the barricade to fight Shayna, but refs come down to stop it. Shayna dives between them and attacks! Nia shoves her into a chair in the crowd.

Bayley and Banks on the apron. Hip attack from Asuka to both girls.

