Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

It’s coming…

We start live, with Renee Young in the crowd. Oh, wait, nevermind.

We’re getting a rematch between Asuka and Sasha in a Lumberjack Match tonight.

We are also getting an arm wrestling competition between Lashley and Apollo.

We are also getting Rey and Dom teaming up to take on Seth and Murphy.

Finally, we are informed of the return of Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre comes out to celebrate. What, you might ask? Well, the WWE will show you.

And show you, they do.

Drew welcomes us to the first RAW in Thunderdome. He asks everyone for a thumbs up on the screen. Everyone obliges. He says it’s cool. Know what else is cool? Drew v Orton, the biggest challenge he’s had to date, against one of the greatest and evil, and he stands here still champion. Wanna know why? Because he is so proud to be champion. He ain’t no quitter. He’s also this way because of his journey. He knows what Hard Times is. What it’s like to feel desperate, to know when that next check is coming. Randy has never had that feeling. Orton’s inner circle made sure he made it to the top. Orton was great, got better, and now he’s the absolute best, but last night…whew, Drew was that much better.

Didn’t Orton win a match called The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Then start bragging how he’s the greatest wrestler ever. But Drew beat him – and with a wrestling maneuver. So what does that make Drew? He offers Orton a second chance, since he didn’t get to hit a Claymore Kick.

Drew stands at the top of the ramp and holds his title in the air. Orton attacks from behind then sends him headfirst into the big RAW sign. Drew fights back, sends Orton into the LED board. They head backstage, and Orton pokes the eye. He sends Drew into a wall headfirst, then punts Drew in the face. Kinda looks like Orton missed there, but it’s coo. I’ll buy it.

Drew lays down on some nicely carpeted floor, then stirs. He heads to the wall until Orton grabs him and goes for a second punt, which also looks like it missed by a mile. Shame.

We come back after the break to Drew trying to stand, saying he is fine, while others try and help him.

We head to commentary, who call the debut of Kieth Lee a game changing debut, and we need to prepare to bask in his glory. A short video package calls Lee Limitless and shows some highlights.

Nia Jax is here, and is asked by Sarah what she is doing here. Nia asks where Sarah’s manners are. She says she has been reinstated, and all she had to do was go to Pat Buck and….Nia screams in Sarah’s ear. Ugh….

In comes Shayna who says we are all just counting down the moments for Nia to get kicked out again. Nia wonders if she needs any help with Bayley tonight, just give her a call.

Shayna calls her Haystacks Calhoun. No, wait, at least she Haystacks was good looking.

Nia calls Shayna an Addam’s Family reject.

This entire exchange wasn’t worth admission to an elementary school play.

Sasha and Bayley come out, and do not seem too friendly with one another. My beautiful and beloved is distraught while Bayley seems to be a bit off her game as well, showing both happiness over her win from last night and concern for her friend’s anger. Bayley is in action next against Shayna, but Nia Jax decides she wants a closer look and comes out for the match.



Match 1: Shayna Baszler vs Bayley

LOCKUP! Nia is at the top of the ramp. Shayna sends Bayley into the corner. Bayley with a go-behind. Shayna works the arm, looking for a lock, but Bayley takes her down with some legs. Shayna works the arm again, stepping on the head and shoulder of Bayley. Shayna with a boot to the armpit, pulling Bayley into it. Shayna talks shit from the ring as the ref counts. Bayley hops back on the apron and into the ring at 7. Kick from Bayley. Elbow to the head. Side headlock takedown, Bayley rolls, then mounts and gets another side headlock takedown, screaming that she can wrestle, too. Whip to the ropes, right hand from Shayna. Another right to the face. She rushes the corner with a high knee strike. Rollup from Bayley for 1..2..NO!! Baszler turns this into a triangle. Banks rolls into the ring, Shayna breaks the hold. Bayley attacks from behind. Bayley with the rights in the corner. Bayley kicks in the corner a few times, then a right hand to the face. Another right to the face from Bayley. Bayley slams Shayna into the mat then runs with an elbow to the back, and a running clothesline to follow up. 1..2..NO!!!

Shayna is sent to the outside. She stands up on the apron, and Nia Jax runs down the ramp to trip her up, causing the DQ.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via DQ

Not much of a match, what with everything just leading to the interruption from Nia. There were hints of something there that would make it easy to see the good match that could exist between these two.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 4:26

Shayna is on the apron, and Nia is there to attack. She sends Baszler into the mat then rolls her into the ring. Bayley and Sasha are laughing it off. Nia runs in and clocks Shayna. Bayley and Sasha scream for Nia to get her, but Nia stops and stares down Sasha and Bayley. Shayna stands next to Nia, and they both leave the ring to, seemingly, team together to stare down Bayley and Sasha.