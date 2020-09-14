Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Oh no…Joe and Phillips are gone. We’re stuck with Cole and…Ziggler? Ugh…

We start RAW with our champion, Drew! Video package for Drew v Orton then Drew talks about his broken jaw. He considers himself lucky that it was only a fracture. Wait, so is it a fracture or a break? Drew wants to update us; WWE Medical told him to take some time off. But if he did that, he’d have to forfeit the title. One bad strike to the jaw could displace the fracture, and his mouth would have to be wired shut. He says he’s not giving up his title. Then tells orton to turn up the volume at home or wherever he is. Considering their mutual rides in ambulances, then it seems appropriate that someone takes a ride in the ambulance for the title. So at Clash, it’ll be Drew vs Randy for the title in an Ambulance Match, because clearly the rules don’t apply to them anymore.

Come to think of it, Randy may not make it to Clash. He says he created Claymore by mistake. He was wearing leather pants, kicked and heard his pants split, then realized that if he put both his feet up, he could have a good move on his hand. He shows a photoshop of the former victims of the Claymore Kick.

Ugh.

Adam Pearce comes out to say that it’s highly unlikely that Orton will come here tonight, and he may not be able to face Drew at Clash. Adam says that if Lee beats him tonight, and Orton can’t make it to Clash, then Kieth faces Drew for the title.

Drew wonders who put Pearce in charge. Don’t we all?

Lee comes out with a smirk. He slow walks down the ramp. Lee is donning a vest that says Black Lives Matter on the black, and he shows it proudly as he walks into the ring to stare Drew and the title down. Lee extends his hand. They shake. Drew looks to leave, Lee holds on a little longer to make a statement, Drew does the same.



Match 1: Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs The Street Profits

HUGE Uppercut from Cesaro to Dawkins as soon as the bell rings. Tag to Shin and he comes in and hits a knee lift in the corner. Gutwrench from Cesaro, and Shinsuke flies off the corner with a knee. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Knee in the corner from Shinsuke. Again. Whip to the corner, Dawkins get the boot up. Clothesline to Shinsuke. Ford enters.! Double dropkick sends Shinsuke outside. Ford flies over the top rope, but Cesaro and Shinsuke catch him! Powerbomb onto the edge of the barricade!

We return to the show, and Ford is being stretched out by Cesaro from behind. I understand that doesn’t tell you at all what’s going on, but alas. Cesaro rushes the corner with a shoulder, but Ford moves and Cesaro hits the post. Stomp from Cesaro. Tag to Shinsuke. Tag to Dawkins. Clotheslnie. Again, back elbow to the face, Cesaro in. Flapjack. T-Bone to Shinsuke. Cover for 1.2….NO!!! Whip to Shin. He’s in the corner, dodges a spin, kicks Dawkins to the back of the neck. He swings Dawkins onto the ropes and slides with a quick German. Shinsuke runs and is lifted then dropped ith a spinebuster! Tag to Ford. Frogsplash, but Shin’s got the knees up! Dawkins is holding Cesaro against the ropes. They tumble to the outside. Shin covers. 1..2….NO!!!! Cesaro in with a swing. Kick from Shin. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Dawkins stops the pin! Kicks to Dawkins. Cesrro hangs Dawkins up on the bottom rope. Shinsuke with a kick to the side of the head. Stomp from Cesaro. Rollup from Ford for 1.2….NO!!! Ford is lifted high. UPPERCUT!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!! Dawkins sends Shinsuke into the steps on the outside. Cesaro grabs Ford, calls for the end. He sends Ford into the corner. Uppercuts left and right till the ref stops him. Another one. Ford falls to the mat.

Ford on the apron. Cesaro walks up the corner, goes for a deadweight suplex, hits it, but Dawkins made the tag. Frog splash! Pin for 1….2…..3!!!

Winners: The Street Profits

Cesaro was the star here, man, and it hurts that the dude don’t get more play. I hope his time has yet to come. Everything after the break was great, and everyone looked good doin it. I’m not sure I wanted Cesaro and Shinsuke to lose although I’m not 100% sure why not.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:27

Mickie James video package.

Backstage, Lana is complaining about Mickie getting a title shot to Angel. He says this is unfair. Her passion for justice is intoxicating. In comes Zelina, and GOOOODD DAAMMNNNN.

ZElina tells Angel this is what she is talking about. He walked out last week.

Angel says he’s tired of being blamed for every setback. Last week, Andrade got pinned, so yell at him. Andrade and Angel go face to face and argue in Spanish.

Zelina snaps, says she can’t do this anymore. She walks away, and Angel and Andrade GO AT IT!!! Punches galore as they wrestle in the back.

