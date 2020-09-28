Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Ok, I finished Clash of Champions like, literally, twenty seconds ago, and damn, y’all. That main event was beautiful. Everything. Done right. Holy shit. Jimmy comin out and covering his borther, telling him he ain’t got shit to prove, yelling at Reigns that they family, gooooood looorrrrd. Don’t ever tell me I’m a WWE-hater, because I loved EVERY MINUTE OF THAT. Damn. Shit almost made me cry.

RAW Starts with the RANDY ORTON HATE TOUR in full effect. Out comes Flair, then Show, then Christian, and finally HBK.

HBK on the mic first, says it’s been a long time since he’s done this, and welcomes us to RAW. He introduces our champion, Drew McIntyre, who, seemingly, unsheathes a sword every time he comes out, now.

Drew says this is pretty cool, saying he’s standing in the ring with four legends he did not expect last night. Jokesters, the lot of them. Drew says he’s known them all for a long time. Big Show and Christian, Drew grew up with them, traveled together, and they helped him improve in the ring. He won’t say anything bad or put Show over, says Drew. Drew says he was a big brother, always gave advice. He turns to HBK, a mentor to him, especially in NXT. Flair, Drew loves his stories and advice, and he remembers when he first came to America, he was still on the roster till someone retired him. He remembers, at 22, saw Flair come back from his match and realized he was on the same roster as Ric Freakin Flair. Blew his mind.

This brings him to the common thread of most recent times, and he put that thread in an ambulance, and he still stands here, WWE Champion.

HBK says that’s one of the reasons why they are out here, to thank you him for whippin that Randy Orton ass. As they were all off recovering, they got together and showed up last night, and although Drew wasn’t aware, they wanted to even the odds so to speak, and get some revenge. They hope Drew doesn’t mind, and if he is upset, it was Flair’s fault.

Drew says he proved he could beat Orton at Summerslam, so at this stage, he doesn’t care how many people start attacking Orton.

Uh oh…

RANDY ORTON is on the screen. He hopes Drew is enjoying this moment, because it will not last. This will not be over until he says it’s over. He thinks he went through hell? He has no idea what hell is.

GEE, I wonder what’s going to happen!!

Orton says Drew will know what hell is soon. Drew wonders if he will beg for another match. Orton says he doesnt need to beg for anything, he is Randy Orton. He will be given a title match. The only reason he is here today is to remind Drew and everyone else that there is a price to be paid when you cross The Legend Killer.

We follow Orton, who grabs his suitcase, and rolls out of the arena.

Orton’s vein game there was sick.

Drew says he will put his title on the line tonight. He is inspired by these four. He issues an open challenge to anyone he has NOT face for this title. Who wants to step up and be the man? It’s out, they’ve got a box set up top, and Drew tells Flair not to be a bad influence. Someone, please, step up.

Zelina is getting a rematch tonight after losing last night.

She is backstage, and Kayla asks her why she was such a poor sport. Zelina says she is just getting started here. Everyone will feel so sorry for Asuka tonight when she goes in tonight and proves that she is ready. She goes bilingual, and not one to be upstaged in the multi-lingual game, Asuka runs up to tell her that she hopes Zelina is ready to lose to her.



Match 1: WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Zelina Vega vs Asuka

Zelina charges Asuka and drops her! Mounts for some punches! Asuka reverses. Arm bar! Elina gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Asuka grabs her by the hair and pulls her down to the mat. Zelina kicks Asuka’s arm away then zeroes in on the left arm. She hits the ropes, head scissors, doesn’t exactly get the move, but locks the arm up and gets an Octopus on Asuka! Asuka strengths out of it but Zelina elbows the ribs and holds the right arm with her leg. ASuka pulls on the leg, then pushes forward and gets a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Zelina kicks Asuka out of the ring. She gets to the apron and hops off, but Asuka is there to punches her away!

We come back, and Zelina is giving asuka some hard rights, yelling at her to give up. Asuka fires back with little baby slaps, then a knee to the face. Hip attack in the corner. Slap to the face. German to Zelina. Kick to the chin! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Lockup from behind by Asuka. Elbow from Zelina, then she works the left arm, grabs it and hops up onto Asuka’s knees, with a wrist lock. Asuka is able to lift Zelina up and drop her behind her head with a crazy looking suplex. Asuka kicks her shin into Zelina’s face a few times, Asuka for an Asuka lock, but zelina rolls her up, only for Asuka to FLIP Zelina forward and pin! SICK!!! 1…2…NO!!!!! Zelina gets to the ropes. Ref holds Asuka back. Backstabber from Zelina! Asuka gets the boot on the rope! Zelina stomps Asuka’s arm with anger. She heads to the top rope. Zelina goes for a moonsaut, Asuka gets the knees up!

ASUKA LOCK! Zelina taps! Asuka holds on just a bit more for good measure.

Winner: Asuka

A valiant effort by Zelina, being a focused wrestler that wanted nothing more than to win by way of destroying Asuka’s arm, only to find out that Zelina is indestructible. I didn’t quite understand Zelina’s confidence after last night, but this wasn’t a bad match, ll things considered.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:47

We come back, and Andrade is in the ring while Zelina is on her way up the ramp. He yells at her that she is nothing without him! She blamed him for everything, but look at her! Asuka beat her twice! She was the weaklink!

Andrade says last night, Garza proved he was a weak link, too. He is the greatest in the WWE. Who wants to face him?

Dude, Drew just issued an open challenge, why not go after that?

Anyway, Lee answers the call.



Match 2: Andrade vs Keith Lee

Andrade tries with the go behind but Lee makes that near impossible, locks the fingers, then pushes Andrade upwards, nearly breaking the man’s arm. Lee toses Andrade across the ring, then rushes him, but Andrade clips the leg and Lee tumbles into the corner. Andrade attacks with rights, then stomps the left leg he just clipped. Chops to the chest of Lee, but Lee sends Andrade against the ropes, leap frog, drops down low, CROSS BODY TO ANDRADE!! Splash to Andrade in the corner! He hits the ropes, miosses a clothesline, Andrade dropkicks the left leg! He attacks the head, then the gut in the corner. Lee sends Andrade over his head ot the apron! Andrad to the top, he flies, lands in a GOOZLE!!! Andrade drops behind Lee, chops the back of the leg, dropkicks the head into the 2nd buckle. Andrade hits the corner, runs back into Lee with the knees to the face!!!

Andrade lifts Lee up, but Andrade lifts HIM up onto his shoulders. SPIRIT BOMB! Pin for 1..2…3!!

Winner: Keith Lee

What an odd occurrence. Not sure why Andrade would welcome an open challenge as it’s not in his character – what little we’ve seen, and although Lee shouldn’t be losing at all, he essentially squashed the hell out of Andrade, minimizing any possible value Andrade was attempting to build even with his promo before this.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:46

Earlier today, MVP and Shelton are eating food in the back. Some random white dude comes and sits down with them. Lashley tells the dude that he is sitting in his seat. Dude scoots over, but doesn’t move. Lol. Lashley makes him move, and keeps his food. The dude leaves in fear, and Lashley shares his plate with his friends.

Ok, Mean Girls.