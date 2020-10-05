Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

RAW starts with a contemplative Randy Orton. He’s backstage seated on a chair to pontificate on agony and surprise pain. He talks of attacking Show, Flair, and HBK. He says Big Show tried to stop the inevitable. He smashed both of Show’s hands, though, and he ended up right in the corner. After that, he walked over to Christian, whose head was on a swivel, looking for help, but no one could help him. Orton snuck up on him, and whispered, “Say hi to Edge for me.” Shawn was next. HBK grabbed the chair he was sitting in, but Orton took it from him and kicked his skull in. By this point, Ric had made it to the doorway, but Orton put his arm on his shoulder. Ric took his hand away from the door, turned around, and met his fate. Randy wishes he saw Drew’s reaction but that bill hasn’t been paid in full. Not until he is the champion. This isn’t over till he says it’s over, and last week he stated that Drew still has hell to pay. Drew wants to cement his legacy as champion? It’ll be waiting for him. IF he survives one more championship match against Orton inside Hell in a Cell.

Drew comes into the room to attack Orton. He smashes him into a painting then punches him in the gut and then in the head. He mounts Orton on a Casting Couch and asks Orton what does he know about hell. In comes agents and refs to break this up and Orton makes his escape. Drew says this is just the beginning.



Match 1: Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Lana vs Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Asuka

Nattie and Dana to start. They do your run of the mill start then Dana head scissors Natalya with a move that is more Nattie than it is Dana. Dana covers for 1..2..NO!!! Dana locks the head and tags in Mandy. Mandy with a right hand. Lockss the head with Dana, and we get a double teamed suplex to Nattie. Mandy cartwheels and dropkicks Nattie in the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Zelina distracts, Nattie takes advantage, drops Mandy and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Zelina gets a tag in blindly, then kicks Mandyi n the corner. She high kicks mandy in the face and rolls into a pin for 1..2..N!O!! Zelina rolls forward with an Octopus on the ground. Zelina drops Mandy, smacks Asuka, tags in Nattie, who tags in Lana. Snapmare and Lana hits the ropes, slides, and kicks Mandy in the face. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Kick to Mandy. Lana tags in Nattie. Lana misses a few kicks. Nattie with a body slam, elbows Dana off the apron. Nattie goes for the sharpshooter, Mandy kicks her away. Tag to Lana. Tag to Asuka. Asuka hip attacks Vega, then shoulder tackles Lana. Asuka rsuhse the corner and hits a high hip attack in the corner, she sends Zelina into the corner. Kick to Zelina. Kick to the entering Nattie. Sliding kick from Asuka and a 1..2..NO!!!! Nattie stops the pin. Dana in to punch Nattie then hit a back elbow and kick Nattie out.

Asuka locks up from behind. Tag from Mandy. Asuka misses the hip attack, hits an elbow. Running knee by Mandy! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Asuka

The good news about putting the less experienced in a match with the more experience is that, eventually, those who know less will learn from those who know more. The bad news, however, is that the comparison is right in front of your face, and can come off as incredibly jarring. Tonight, we saw both.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:50

Nia and Shayna’s music hits. They come down the ramp. Zelina heads outta dodge. Nia grabs Nattie and headbutts her. Lana is hurting. Nia tries fo ra samoan drop on the announce table, but Lana pulls Nattie off. Nia grabs Lana, then, and drops her into the table with a Samoan Drop.

Backstage, Truth is holding a mock draft. There is a janitor behind him mopping the same spot over and over. Oh no, it’s Randy Orton. Truth looks explains to Little Jimmy what a janitor is. The custodian swings a mop, and a ref is there to take the hit. Truth tries to run away, and trips over the mop bucket. The janitor rolls Truth up for 1..2..3!!! It’s Drew Gulak, and he tells Truth he’ll see him next fall.

Last week, The Hurt Business bullied Ali, so he beat them in a match.

Backstage, Ali tells his peeps to chill because MVP is here. Ali already knows why he is here – he’s here to give an excuse as to why he lost. MVP says no, they can win a match, but they never win the fight. He is here to offer some business advice due to the draft. Take Apollo. On Smackdown, a nobody doing nothing. Comes to RAW, and he becomes a champ. MVP says tonight, for one night only, he’s got an opening in The Hurt Business. Look at Cedric. They’re on the clock to decide.

Apollo tells his peeps not to listen, that’s just classic MVP. Apollo and Ali walk away while Ricochet stays and…considers?

INTRIGUE!!!

Rollins and Murphy come to the ring, and Seth asks for the mic. Murphy is hesitant to hand it over. Instead, he’s got something he’s gotta get off his chest. He says for months, he’s been the ideal disciple. He’s done everyting Seth has asked plus more. The last couple of weeks, though, He can’t continue to be his disciple if Seth doesn’t apologize. But not to him…to Aalyah.

Seth slaps the mic out of the hand of Murphy and asks if he understands who Murphy is talking to. Seth saved him. Seth went easy on her. Seth could have exposed much more – her true feelings about her family, how Dom is the chosen one, how her parents don’t acknowledge her accomplishments. Seth says he is the messiah, Murphy is the disciple.

Dom’s music hits to cut them off.

He and Humberto rush the ring and attack Seth and Murphy! Side Russian Leg Sweep to Murphy. Humberto sends him out of the ring. Dropkick to Rollins sends him outside as well. Humberto hits the ropes and dives just as Dominik dives off the top rope onto Seth.



Match 2: Humberto Carrillo and Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and Murphy

