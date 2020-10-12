Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Welcome to D.A.D. Day 2!

Hey all! It’s Dumb Ass Draft Day 2, and we start hot and heavy with commentary using hell as a pun while not intending to. Orton’s music hits as they express how hot a commodity Orton is.

Orton claims that regardless of whether he gets drafted or stays put, he will be taking the WWE Championship from Drew. Orton says 2020 was The Year of Drew McIntyre, and until last Monday when he pinned Drew, he hadn’t lost via pinfall in almost one entire year. He is talking to Drew right now, and he wants to tell him that in two weeks, he will pin Drew yet again. He will end his legacy and take the WWE Championship from Drew, all by hitting him with an RKO

Drew cuts him off at O and comes out to congratulate Orton for being the first in almost a year. There’s a part Orton didn’t expect; he was lying there, prone for a kick to the skull, when Orton decided to gloat. Drew got back up, and kicked Orton for everyone Orton screwed over, but at Hell in a Cell, it will be all for Drew. The biggest thing that caught his attention was that Orton might be drafted tonight; but Drew promised that every single time they’re in the same building, Drew would kick the crap out of him, and he wouldn’t want to break a promise.

Drew rips his shirt and heads to the ring. He hits some rights, then kicks Orton into the corner. Again, right hands and another kick. Orton kicks Drew and runs out of the ring. Drew chses, and Orton sends Drew into the apron, then hits an uppercut. Another. Whip is reversed and Orton is sent into the barricade, then into the ringpost. Chop to Orton onto the announce table. Drew grabs the head of Orton and drops him onto his back, onto the table. Drew rips the sweater vest off of Orton and rolls him into the ring, giving Orton the opportunity to roll right back out and up the ramp. Drew hits the barrier that prevents wrestlers from leaving the ring as Orton crawls up the ramp backwards.

BACKSTAGE, Weird Al’s son hands Stephanie some Draft pickins.

Stephanie McMahon is here after the commercial break, saying there have been twist and turns, like the fact that most people didn’t go anywhere.

Stephanie McMahon announces The Fiend to RAW and Bayley to Smackdown.

Randy Orton stays on RAW.

Charlotte Flair stays on RAW.

The Street Profits move to Smackdown.

Match 1: No Disqualification Match

Kevin Owens vs Aleister Black

Bell rings and they collide! Owens sends Black outside, and Black kicks Owens on the ramp, then sends him into the apron. Back in the ring, Black goes for Black Mask, Owens goes for a Stunner. Both fail. Black shoots the legs. Owens sends Black out of the ring. Owens is wearing jeans, which is a nice touch. Black kicks Owens on the outside. Another kick to the chest of Owens. Owens whips Black into the barricade, then runs with a cannonball onto Black! Owens grabs a table and sets it up. He grabs Black and pulls him over to the table, setting up fower a powerbomb. Black, instead, punches the side of the left knee. Owens kicks him in the face then stands onto the barricade. Black there to grab him and slam him onto the announce table!

We are back to the show, and there’s a chair in the ring. Music hits and the guys circle it, hoping to be the first one to sit down.

Just kidding, Black trips Kevin and he hits the chair face first. Black leaves the ring and grabs some chairs from under the ring. He tosses them into the ring then heads back in. Black kicks, Owens uses the chair as a shield, Black runs for a knee strike but Owens holds the chair up then smacks Black over the head. DDT to Black! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Owens hits Black on time onto the hip. He sets up some chairs facing each other, favoring his leg a bit. He grabs Black and lifts him up onto the corner. Locks the head. Black is able to elbow Kevin down and flies with double knees ONTO OWENS!!! Perfect angle from the cameraman there, that shit looked siiiick.

Black rolls outside to grab the table that’s set up outside. He sends the table into the ring, hops in after, and sets up the wood in the center as Owens rolls to the outside. Black heads outside, Owens goes for a Stunner, Black shoves Owens, goes for Black Mass but Owens moves and Black kicks the ringpost!

Owens shoves Black into the ring. Powerbomb THROUGH THE TABLE!!

Winner: Kevin Owens

Owens took a brunt of the punishment there, and did it well. He earned the hell out of that win. This was fun, and Owens winning just felt right. The double knees onto the chairs was also a greatly filmed spot. Perfect angle for that.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:56

Backstage, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke argue over teeth-whitening and spray tan.

We come back from a break, and Stephanie is here for some more drafts

Braun Strowman to RAW

Daniel Bryan to Smackdown

Matt Riddle to RAW

Kevin Owens to Smackdown

Jeff Hardy to RAW