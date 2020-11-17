Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Yo, Who got that new COD?!?!?

We’re back to the Thunderdome, where RAW tries to find its final representative for the RAW team at Survivor Series. Tonight, Drew faces Orton, and The Hurt Business gets a shot at the tag team titles.

Drew’s sword is unsheathed, and out comes the ol Scottish Sycophant, or whatever Cole use to call him.

Drew welcomes us to Monday Night RAW. He brings up this Sunday, and calls it a Thanksgiving tradition. Since he’s been here for a while, he loves Thanksgiving; particularly the time where you express what you’re thankful for. He is thankful for family and friends, his fans, and the WWE Thunderdome. He is also thankful for the doubters. He tells us to believe in ourselves, work hard, prove them wrong, then flip them off.

Drew brings up Roman, saying he was just trying to do him a favor, but Reigns didn’t care. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself. He brings up Randy, and there he is on the screen!

Randy says he hears drew, talking about what he’s thankful for. He wants to play. He says he’s thankful for the WWE World Champion. He is also thankful that the fine handed to him for putting his hands on Adam Pearce did’t phase him. Why? Because for 20 years, he has been getting fined. He’s been home, suspended, sitting on his couch for longer than 80% of the WWE locker room has spent in that ring, and he’s still here. Why? Because he is the greatest wrestler ever. He will prove it tonight, after beating Drew.

Drew tells Orton he forgot about the three most dangerous letters. They’ve been doing this for so long, they’re finishing each other’s sentences. It’s time to end. This time, tonight, his foot will come crashing through Orton’s head, and he will be champion.

The Miz takes umbrage to this, and I realize this is the first time I’ve used umbrage in a sentence. Only slightly less interesting than that tidbit, Miz and Morrison shill Miz’s TV show, then bring up the briefcase. Yes, in that order. Miz says nothing is stopping them from cashing in a few favors to sit in the front row.

Drew reminds them what he’s done the past few weeks. Miz says he understands change is hard to deal with, and Orton must have a hard time talking about his feelings, but he is clearly frustrated. In the WWE, the possibilities of change are endless. Take tonight; the title can change hands. By the end of the night, The Miz is the champion. Miz asks Morrison why The Fiend hid last week, and John says he is afraid of them. Even Bray can figure out that regardless of what he or Drew did, Miz can still come out champion. The only person that does not understand this is Drew. Change is coming.

Drew says yes, but the difference between Randy and Drew is that Orton is a patient man. Drew is not. Miz tells him this is what cost him the title. They back up out of the ring. Miz is just trying to say that Drew gave title match after title match; he even gave Orton three! Maybe Miz doesn’t deserve a title match, but tonight, whether Drew wins or loses, Miz will be laughing all the way to the bank.

CHANGE GEARS to Lana getting dropped into a table. We get a recap of all eight times before learning that there will be. Six woman tag team match later, where Lana TEAMS with Nia and Shayna.

Backstage, Lana is stretching. We find out the match coming up was Lana’s idea. Nia and Shayna come up and Lana says they never take her seriously, but she saw Miz and Morrison team with Randy, and thought this was a good idea. She is trying to prove that she belongs. Unlike Orton, she won’t refuse to tag in. She is all here for Team Raw. Shayna laughs her off, says this match isn’t all about Lana; it’s about them proving that they run the entire division. Nia says Lana may be “all here” for Team Raw, but she is not allowed to tag herself in.



Match 1: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lana vs Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Asuka

Lana starts as the legal person, but Shayna tags herself in and gives Dana a backbreaker. She then clocks Asuka off the apron, an swipes at Mandy. Shayna sends Dana to the outside, fakes a tag to Lana. Tags in Nia, and Nia drops to the outside. Fireman’s to Dana, but Mandy rushes her. Nia drops Dana and hits Mandy, then puts her arm on the steps. Shayna runs over and steps on the back of the elbow.

We return to RAW with Shayna trying to prevent Dana tagging in Asuka. She fails, and in comes the champ with some kicks. Hip Attack to Nia, A shoulder tackle to Shayna. Hip attack in the corner, kick to Shayna. Waist lock, a missed kick, Shayna misses a kick, knees to the face, running kick. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Nia in to stop the pin. Dana hops on the back of Nia, Nia drops her onto the apron, hard. Nia leaves the ring, Shayna with a gutrwrench, Asuka escapes, high kick. She goes for an Asuka Lock, but Nia on the apron. Asuka gives her a right, and Shayna locks in The Clutch. Lana with a blind tag. Baszler keeps the hold on Asuka. Lana enters the ring as Shayna leaves, asking “What are you doing?” Lana covers for 1..2..NO!!!

Nia on the apron. She tells Lana to get out. Asuka with a kick to the arm. Asuka Lock. Lana taps.

Winners: Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Asuka

Hardly any wrestling here, as the commercial break ate up a bunch of the match, and what was shown lacked any actual “wrestling” outside of Asuka doin her thing. Speaking of Asuka, there’s really no reason for her to be interested or even want to do this match, and considering we’ve seen Lana go through nine tables, this means we’ve suffered at least nine weeks of this garbage, and no one feels sorry for Lana.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:58

Nia goes to clear the table. Dana and Asuka celebrate in the ring, Mandy has been taken to the back. They leave the ring, and Lana, in the middle of the ring. Shayna sends Lana to the outside. Nia hovers over her, says she is proud of Lana, welcome to Team RAW. Lana is smiling as Nia leaves. Nia says, “sike,” then grabs Lana and drops her through the table. Nia says, “sike” again, just in case you didn’t hear it the first time.

Team RAW is backstage yelling over each other. AJ comes in to tell him that he takes responsibility as the captain. Riddle says that’s right, he is the Skipper. Lee likes his nickname. AJ says they need to stop fighting, or they are going to lose. He knows that they all hate to lose. They need to come together, and the best way is to have a tune up match against someone and something no one likes. AJ hands out shirts for RAW, says he’ll make this a team.

Riddle comes back, says he has a sweet nickname for AJ’s tall friend. Riddle is baked. AJ didn’t know his bodyguard speaks English, and now he has so many questions.

Over at The Firefly Funhouse, Ramblin Rabbit drops a Miz Funko Pop to the floor.