Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Happy MLK Day! And with that, I leave you with one of his not so famous, yet powerful and thought-provoking quotes:

”Tired of this shit, man!”

….probably

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Thanks for joining me last week for 411 Legend’s Night! Let’s get to the show!

MLK video package, of course.

We then head to an Orton promo who wants to talk about fighting fire with fire, and ending up with ashes of the one responsible for affliction. Orton is wearing a mask that is commonly seen on burn victims. The voices in his head have never been louder. Three weeks ago, he held Alexa’s fate in his hands, and showed a side of himself he didn’t know existed. Compassion. The pure hatred he has for himself needed to be redirected, so he did just that, and his next victim arrived like a lamb to the slaughter, until she interrupted.

He can’t sleep, because every time he tries, all he sees is that ball of fire. All the compassion is gone, now. He is wearin this mask to preotect himself, but also to shield everyone else from the horror he endured. He considers himself lucky, though. He came away with 1st degree burns. It could have been worse. He doesn’t blame her, though. He blames The Fiend, and he sent him straight to hell. The Fiend is responsible for this. Alexa was merely a vehicle, and Orton knows what The Fiend wants – he wants to stop Orton from winning the Rumble. Nothing will stop him from winning the Rumble, though. He enjoys the pain. Orton grabs a matchbook and takes out a match. He wants everyone to thank The Fiend when he burns their Royal Rumble dreams to ashes, and he goes on to main event Wrestlemania.

He lights a match and blows it out.

We head to last Monday where Flair screwed Flair.

Back to Live, and Lacey is letting the girls loose. In come Charley, who asks about their realtinoship. Oops, this was earlier today. Lacey says this is beneath Charley. Charley says she is compelled due to Flair’s actions. Lacey calls him a legend, telling Charley to have some respect. He is the Dirtiest Player of the Game, and last week, he was just living up to his name. As far as them, she is simply learning from the greatest man to ever step into the ring. She has arranged for them to watch Peyton Royce knock Charlotte off her throne.

Before the match can start, Peyton attacks Charlotte as she is making her entrance.



Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs Peyton Royce

The bell rings, and Charlotte attacks in the corner immediately, with shoulders. Peyton reverses and kicks a bunch of times in the corner. Peyton attacks the back, Charlotte shoots the legs, drops some forearms to the face. Flair pushes Peyton into the ropes, they wrestle down to the mat, then to the outside where Charlotte chops Peyton. Again. Again. She sends Peyton into the ring. Peyton runs right back out towards the announcers. She kicks the exiting Charlotte, Charlotte reverses and sens Peyton face first into the table.

Back in the ring, Charlotte chases Peyton to the outside and hits a few chops towards the post. Peyton dodges a chop and Charlotte hits the post. Peyton sens her into the post then rolls her inside for a cover. 1..2…NO!!!! Charlotte sends Peyton into the corner, Peyton dodges a right, pulls the hair and slams Charlotte into the mat. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Kick to the back. Another. Peyton sends Charlotte into the corner. Big boot choke in the corner from peyton. She sends Charlotte into the corner. Whip to the corner, Charlotte rolls up and over, hits a shoulder, dives through with a rollup. 1..2…NO!!!! Hard right hand from Charlotte. Charlotte swings Peyton onto the ropes and hits a neckbreaker. Cover for 1.2…NO!!!!

Ric Flair’s music hits, and out comes Flair, all smiles and dancing. He points to Lacey, who comes out in a Flair robe. She is chuckling hard. Peyton with a spinning heel kick to the face as we go to commercial.

BACK FROM BREAK, and Charlotte rolls Peyton up for 1..2.NO!!! Drop toe hold into the corner from Charlotte. Peyton with a jawbreaker, whip to the rope, Charlotte holds on and kicks Peyton. Misses a clothesline, another kick from Peyton, Charlotte sends her to the apron, Peyton rolls forward with a kick, hops to the top rope, rolls through, hits the corner, gets caught and Charlotte hits a backbreaker, then sends Peyton into the buckle. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Charlotte with a HUGE kick to the face of Peyton on the apron. Charlotte screams for Lacey to come out, telling her and her father to get their asses in the ring. Peyton at 8, gets into the ring, Charlote stomps her back over and over. Charlotte hooks Peyton onto the ropes, botches a bit, but Peyton hits a knee strike. Back elbow from Peyton, right hand, spinning kick to the face, high kick to the side of the head. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Peyton sets up for a suplex, but Charlotte lands on her feet, clips the leg, drops a knee onto the leg of Peyton, again! She drags Peyton over to the center of the ring. Figure Eight. Peyton taps!

Winner: Charlotte Flair

In an unfortunate instance, we get the tried and true match where nothing before the break really matters all that much, and it’s a shame, because upon return, we saw a solid five minutes of action and selling from both.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:58

Charlotte will NOT let go of the hold. She continues the bridge, holding the move longer than allowed. Another ref comes down to try and stop her, and she lets go.

The Hurt Business are walking backstage, and run into Riddle. Riddle takes offense to some of their shit talking, but says he will take the high road. Riddle says he respects the swag they’re wearing. Like, who would ever call Lashley Slobby Bobby dressed like he is. Hurt Business is about to attack, but Lashley says he’s got this. Hurt Business leaves, except for Lashley. Lashley says he likes the flip flops, but he hears they’re bad for your feet. Riddle says no. Lashley stomps his foot. Ok, well, he stomps the floor in close proximity to Riddle’s feet which, I suppose, propels air into the feet, causing discomfort. Riddle claims that Lashley will see this foot later, right up his ass.