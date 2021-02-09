Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with a slideshow of some pics of Sheamus and Drew throughout the years to really exemplify just how much they are friends, followed by the Brogue Kick heard round the world. It’s interesting; were we so unjaded that moments like Marty going through the window, Andre ripping Hogan’s chain, or even more recent “heel turns” were so much more emotional? Or is it simply the lack of substance?

Adam Pearce welcomes us to RAW, then welcomes someone who no one asked for, and Shane is here! Shane is excited for Mania, then brings up Elimination Chamber. He is here to make an announcement for Elimination Chamber.

Drew is defending his title in the Chamber, and here’s who we got:

Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles vs The Miz vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

Shane says it’s a pleasure, and Adam is doing an amazing job.

That’s it. Shane heads out.

But AJ Styles is here! He stares Shane down as he leaves. Shane looks over at Omos, salutes him, then walks to the back. No mention of Omos’ former employer.

AJ wants one second of Pearce’s time. Shane was right, he’s doing an amazing job. AJ says he’s always thought of Pearce as kind of a dumb ass. But that’s here nor there. Omos and the future champ are going to give a snippet of what’s going to happen in the Elimination Chamber tonight, so please leave.

Before the opening match, Shane is about to hop into a limo, and Drew comes up to him to tell him that he was under the impression that Drew vs Sheamus was booked. Shane says, no, nothing is bigger than Drew being in the Elimination Chamber. If he wants to prove he’s a fighting champ, this is the place to do it.

Drew laughs it off.



Match 1: AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy

Lock up and a side headlock from Jeff. He takes AJ down, tries for a pin, AJ sends Jeff into the ropes. Jeff with a shoulder tackle. Hardy tries to start a Hardy chant – which is a little weird. Kick from AJ. Right hand from AJ into the corner. AJ with a hard right, another, kick to the leg. Jeff sends AJ into the corner, hits some shoulders, snapmare and a splash with a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Jeff works the left arm, AJ backs him into the corner. Shoulder into the corner. Whip to the corner, AJ hits another. Jeff back body drops AJ and does another lazy splash, then covers for 1..2…NO!!! Jeff sends AJ into the corner. Head first. One more. Jeff kicks AJ against the ropes. Whip, AJ kicks, Jeff swings his foot, sending AJ into the mat face first. Jeff tweaks his leg and is unable to stand. He rolls to the outside. AJ runs out and kicks the leg out from under Jeff. AJ grabs the leg and drops the knee on top of his knee, then grabs Jeff and just swings Jeff into it. Lol. Nice.

We are back, and AJ is taking full advantage by attacking it in the middle of the ring. Jeff kicks with the other leg, backing AJ into the corner. Jeff hobbles over to the corner and AJ rolls through with a calf-crusher. He locks it in! Jeff gets to the ropes! AJ is on the apron. Looks to springboard for the Forearm, but Jeff falls on the ropes to stop him, and AJ falls on his belly. AJ flips into the ring the hard way, as Jeff continues to writhe on the floor. AJ is up first, but Jeff hits a jawbreaker. Manhattan Drop. Leg Drop. Low dropkick. Another lazy splash. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff kicks, AJ catches, Jeff kicks out, another kick, locks the head, front suplex. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff is up! Twist of Fate! Jeff CRAWLS to the corner. He climbs it slowly.

He, the foolish painted man, dives with a Swanton, but AJ rolls out of the way!!!! Calf Crusher one more time!!!! Jeff elbows backwards, but AJ pulls harder! Jeff taps!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

A little too paint-by-numbers for my liking. AJ has the skills to add a little color to what was otherwise a very formulaic match, but Jeff has been doin the same thing for so long that really, if you’ve seen one, you’ve damned near seen em all.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 14:29

Recap of last week when Bobby Lashley treated Matt Riddle like he wanted his lunch money and to cheat on his homework.

Backstage, Keith Lee is chillin. Riddle comes up and says he went home, got toaste(d)y, and watched all the Air Bud films. Lee wonders if Riddle thinks it’s a good idea to continue to hunt for the title. Maybe it’s time for someone new to make the attempt. Riddle compares himself to Air Bud. Lee says he has what it takes to beat Lashley and beat Riddle tonight. Riddle says let the better man win.

BACKSTAGE, Pearce is stopped by Sheamus. What’s the story, huh? He was promised a One-on-One match, and now he’s in an Elimination match? Is Pearce saying Sheamus is not a draw? Pearce says they, collectively, are just trying to give the best main event. Sheamus says, no, this was solely Pearce’s idea. He knows what’s going on, he knows the suits. They’re just like Drew – broken promises. Drew is the new toy. Drew would be nothing without Sheamus. If he wants an Elimination Chamber match, fine. But remember that this was Pearce’s idea, and when Sheamus unleashes brutality on every single man in there, remember that this is Adam’s responsibility.



Match 2: T-Bar and Slapjack vs Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Woods and Slapjack to start while Ali speaks on how Kofi and Woods’ lives are at stake. Woods gets sent into the ropes, hits a tackle, cover for 1…NO! Side headlock takedown to Jack. Jack works the wrist. He spins it, tugs it, Woods spins out of it, chop back and forth. Woods hits the ropes, blind tag. Side Russian leg sweep with a dropkick to Jack. Cover. 1..2..NO!!! Tag to T-Bar, Kofi hits the ropes, gets caught, and T-Bar puts him n the shoylders. Kofi floats off, shoves, runs underneath, T-Bar hops over, under, Kofi leaps up, T-Bar catches him, Kofi rolls down and T-Bar grabs him by the neck. Ali yells at T-Bar to hurt Kofi. Kofi holds the ropes, T-Bar rolls outside, Jack gets sent to the apron, Woods kicks his arm, Slpajack galls on T-Bar, Kofi hits the ropes and flies over with a splash. Kofi is all smiles all the way down. Lol.

Woods with some chops to T-Bar when we return to the show. T-Bar hits some back elbows to Woods head. T-Bar steps on the chest of Woods, tags in Slapjack, and he comes in with the kicks and a knee sends Woods down hard. From behind, Slapjack with a cravat. Jack pulls back on the hair but Woods hits a jawbreaker. He reaches for a tag, doen’t get it. T-Bar runs in and hits a Big Boot to Kofi! A clothesline to Woods. Cover. 1..2….NO!!! T-Bar with the GOOZLE!!! Tag to Jack. Chokeslam/back suplex combo and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! ALI shouts for T-Bar to eat, which is very good advice. Slapjack looks for a suplex, Woods rolls through for 1..2..NO!!! Kofi on the top rope, flies off with a fist, clocks T-Bar. Chop, another, dropkick, another right to T-Bar. Woods hits the ropes, high clothesline. Boom Drop. Trouble in Paradise to T-Bar!!!

Slapjack with a back suplex attempt, but Kofi lands on his feet, uppercut, tag to Woods. He hits the backbreaker, Kofi with the stomp! Daybreak! Pin for 1….2….3!!!

Winners: The New Day

There’s a small moment where Kofi laughs heartily, flying out of the ring, and landing on T-Bar. That’s about as seriously as I take Retribution.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:31

Woods: “Let me fight Reckoning!” hahaha

Ali screams his fucking heart out, slamming his fists onto the table. He yells at all of Retribution saying they failed him!

RIC FLAIR’s music hits, and he comes out to introduce Lacey. She has a face to face with Charlotte…NEXT.