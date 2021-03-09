Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

After a recap od last week, we go Live and The Hurt Business is walking backstage. Lashley is a happy man, and it will stay that way. He’s been through a lot. Enough to break a normal man, but he’s not normal. 16 years, he had to wait and watch others get opportunities he should have got. Years of busting his ass. Last week, when he beat The Miz, he got what he deserved.

The Miz and Morrison’s hair come out to the ring. He stands there empty handed because Bobby is the new champion. Did he expect to get his ass handed to him by Lashley last week? Yes. Did he expect to lose his title? No. Shane pulled a fast one after everything he’s done for the WWE. He doesn’t take vacations, he doesn’t get injured, so when he says his body is not feeling well, everyone should believe him, right? But we didn’t. We sit in our couches and he is a professional athlete. This is what happens to them sometimes. He had cramps. And he still defended his title. The bell rang, he got counted out – he lost. But the only way the champion can lose is if he’s pinned or submitted. These are the rules. Is it shady? Of course, but he played to his advantage. He outsmarted everyone. He defended his title twice in one night. He worked so hard to get that title. He was forced to defend the title again.

Wait a damned minute…are we listening to The Miz go over what a recap at the top of the show just went over in immense detail?

Ugh…

Anyway, Miz says he’s getting his title back tonight.

Lashley gets a champion’s entrance, complete with lightening, and what looks like a new entrance video. Good for him. He even gets some pyro that AEW would be jealous of.



Match 1: The Miz vs Bobby Lashley

Miz tries to circle, Lashley stays in front of him. Miz rolls to the outside and asks for Lashley to back up. He slides back in and gets right back out. Lashley grabs him by the head and Miz hangs him up on the top rope. Miz climbs the apron and Lashley grabs him by the head and hits a delayed suplex onto The Miz.

Drew McIntyre is watching backstage.

Lashley hits some shoulders in the corner. Lashley hits the ropes then flies right into the post as Miz moves. Lashley to the outside. Miz heads out as well, but Lashley gets him with a fireman’s. Miz shoves Lashley into the post! Clothesline!

We return from commercial, and Lashley is grabbing the leg of Miz, pulling him away from the apron. Miz turns and kicks Lashley away. Lashley rushes the corner, Miz moves, Lashley stops, Miz goes for a clothesline, but Lashley catches him then tosses Miz across the ring. Lashley then sends Miz into the barricade on the outside. Lashley drops Miz onto the barricade. Lashley sends Miz into the announce table, then into the ring. Lashley follows, runs into a kick out of the corner. Lashley shkaes it off and presses Miz, but Miz lands on his feet, kicks, hits a back elbow, another to the head, holds the ropes, Lashley rushes and falls to the outside. Miz hits the ropes, looks to dive, Lashley dodges and lifts Miz on the shoulders then sends Miz into the post.

Lashley with a Flatliner! He mounts. Punches to The Miz. Whip to The Miz. Spinebuster!!! FULL NELSON!!! Miz taps!

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Oh they’re goin full force with Lashley, and I’m lovin it. A nice little squash to solidify the win, and now we can move on.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 9:05

Backstage, Drew says he is the only challenger as far as he is concerned. He brings up the Chamber, beats up beating Brock Lesnar. Where is Bobby’s heart? Passion? He knows Lashley is big and bd and dangerous, but so is he, and he’s been pushed an

SHEAMUS ATTACKS!!! He sends Drew into the wall, then into some boxes. Sheamus says this isn’t over. Twenty years living in his shadow; he’ll make Drew’s life misery. Every day of his life. Sheamus walks away as Drew throws a tantrum, angry and frustrated.

WE RETURN and Drew finds Adam Pearce. He tells him he needs a favor. A match with Sheamus, tonight, no DQ.

Braun Strowman is backstage. Truth comes up to him, says there’s a lot he needs to get off his chest. He grabs a piece of paper out of his pocket. He says Dear Braun, Bugs Bunny has gone to the dark side and joined the Monstars; the only way he can get his baby back is with his own Monstar. As Raw’s Monstar among men, he needs his help, but before that, he needs to apologize.

He says he apologizes for digging an escape tunnel, for ruining Hornswoggle’s wedding, for stealing his dentists goldfish and releasing it into the ocean.

Braun cuts him off, says he’s going to go demand an apology from Shane right now.

Truth puts on some glasses and tries to Nueralize Braun’s memory.