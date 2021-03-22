Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Sheamus

They lockup! Sheamus gets Bobby in the corner. Ref breaks them up. Another lockup. Sheamus grabs the left arm, elbows the back of the shoulder. Lashley gets Sheamus into the corner. Kicks to Sheamus, Hard rights to the forehead!!! Big Boot from Sheamus out of the corner, he hits the ropes, Lashley leap frogs over and Sheamus hits a clothesline! Sheamus drives a knee into the face of Lashley. Sheamus attacks the back then goes for a lift, but Lashley stops it and attacks the head. Suplex to Sheamus. Sheamus is up, they grab at each other, Lashley hooks the head. Neckbreaker and a cover for 1..NO!!! Lashley sends Sheaus over the top rope! Sheamus hangs Lashley up on the top rope! Sheamus shows tire. Out come Shelton and Cedric, who seemingly remember that they are a stable this week. This distraction allows Lashley to send Sheamus off the apron. Cedric hops on the apron to distract the ref. Benjamin clotheslines Sheamus down hard. Lashley turns towards MVP and Shelton, a little confused.

WE come back to Sheamus getting attacked from behind, but he hits the ropes and a huge kick! Lashley with a powerslam! Cedric back on the apron. Lashley tells him not now, and to get down. Sheamus tries for a surprise rollup but only gets a 2! Lashley tries for a shoulder, but Sheamus moves and Lashley eats post. Sheamus attacks, Lashley with right hands, Sheamus sends hm to the apron, attacks the back, locks Lashley up on the ropes and beats his chest in. Lashley catches one, so Sheamus headbutts Lashley off the apron. Sheamus to the top rope. He dives with a clothesline to Lashley! Sheamus sends Lashley back into the ring. Sheamus to the top rope again! Lashley turns. Another clothesline! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! MVP tries to calm Shelton on the outside. Sheamus with Lashley on the shoulders. Lashley attacks the back with. Right hand. He locks the head. Goes for a suplex. Sheamus with a surprise knee to the face! Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Sheamus up. GOES FOR A BROGUE!

Lashley moves! He rushes the corner, Cedric distracts again. SPINEBUSTER from Lashley!!! He lifts Sheamus, turns him. FULL NELSON! SHEAMUS TAPS!!!

Winner: Bobby Lashley

A bit of a shame that we’ve seen Cedric and Shelton completely ignore the fact that they are part of a faction for about a month only to remember this week by coming out to mess with a good match. Sheamus has been a godsend to RAW, as everything after the Jeff Hardy feud has been solid, and this was no different. Good stuff, great start, overbooking was annoying. How wild is it to see Sheamus tap out, though?!

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:34

Cedric and Shelton beat Sheamus down on the outside!

Out comes Drew. He sends Shelton into the barricade, then does the same with Cedric. Drew calls Shelton out for more, but Shelton don’t want none. Drew turns his attention to Lashley. Lashley seems concerned. Angry, almost. Drew enters the ring, Lashley holds the title up, MVP holds Lashley backe as he shouts for Drew to make a move. They argue back and forth as MVP shouts “WRESTLEMANIA!” over and over. MVP says business, no emotions. Drew puts his hands behind his back and tells Lashley to hit him, calls him a son of a bitch. MVP wins this one, sending Lashley to the outside.

WE COME BACK and Lashley is asking Cedric and Shelton what the hell was that? Lashley says tonight was a one-on-one. He didn’t want or need their help MVP calms Lashley down as MVP steps in. He says they tarnished the image of Lashley. It was an embarrassment, like when they lost the titles. MVP wants them to think about what they’re going to do to make it right.

Peyton makes her entrance without the song and dance this time around. Love that.



Match 2: Asuka vs Peyton Royce

Lockup to start. Short lived. Asuka trucks he with a shoulder tackle. Peyton up, sunset flip, roll through, Asuka kicks, Peyton grabs the kicks, locks it up behind Asuka, Asuka turns and kicks her away. Arm drag but Peyton gets a surprise arm bar. Peyton raises her hips, Asuka kicks her stomach in a few times. Both girls up and Peyton drop toe holds Asuka into the buckle. She grabs the head, hits a right hand, an elbow, suplex. Peyton covers. 1..2…NO!!! Asuka sends Peyton to the corner, kick out of the corner from Peyton, Asuka hops on the apron, Peyton slides under the legs into the ring. Backfist from Asuka as Peyton slinks to the apron. Asuka goes for a hip attack, but Peyton side steps and pulls the hair, sending Asuka down hard!

We are back from a break, and Asuka hits a high knee to the face of Peyton. She gets a hip attack, Peyton tries for a back fist, gets a kick in, Asuka catches her. German Suplex. Shining Wizard! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka to the top rope, she flies for a dropkick, but Peyton side steps. Peyton tries for a right, German attempt from Asuka. Peyton reverses, Gory Bomb! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka tries for the Asuka Lock! Peyton drops and rolls Asuka up for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka with a codebreaker! Peyton is out! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka gets peyton to the top rope. She locks the head, Peyton shoves her off, Stomp from Peyton to the back! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Peyton shows frustration. She kicks the bottom rope and yells with the ref. Kick from Asuka.

Peyton shoots the legs, but Asuka pulls out and gets an arm bar!!! Peyton rolls into the hold, Asuka with the ASUKA LOCK!!! Peyton taps!

Winner: Asuka

Peyton asked for it, and Peyton got it. A shame that she asked for it at a time where she would still be an afterthought. If there is any good to come from this, it’s the hope that someone was paying attention, because Peyton showed up and showed out. Good for her.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:04

After the match, Rhea Ripley’s music hits. She comes down to talk about asuka being the greatest. Asuka has proven her point. Last she saw, Charlotte was out here challenging Asuka for the title while Asuka was recovering from having her teeth knocked out. Now Charlotte isn’t here. She’s recovering from Covid. So…Asuka…Rhea is going to need an answer. On her first official night here at RAW, straight up, she challenges Asuka to a championship match at Mania.

Asuka is hyped. She grabs the mic and says Rhea is not ready for Asuka. And yet…Asuka accepts.

Pearce runs into Drew down the hall. Pearce is wondering why he would help Sheamus. Drew gives some reasons, but Pearce also wants to know about a challenge for Drew. Cedric and Shelton are challenging him. Drew wants to know how to handle this. Spin it. Lashley did whatever it took to win the title and will do the same to defend it. So how about if Drew beats Shelton and Cedric tonight, they’re banned from ringside at Mania.

We come back to the news that Asuka vs Rhea is official. I mean, at that rate, give it to Peyton.

The Miz and Morrison are here. He says hes’ been goin through some thangs, and yet here he is to be ridiculed by Damian Priest and Bad Freakin Bunny. Miz wonders who they think they are. Bunny walks backstage, comes in at Rumble, stays on. It’s one thing to do special performances, but it’s another for him to hang on, walk around with Priest, and show zero respect towards Miz. Miz goes over his accolades, then over Morrison’s accolades. Yet they still get zero respect.

We see a Wrestlemania still that includes Bad Bunny and Damian, but not Miz and Morrison. This is the most significant poster of the year, and they are not shown. Miz says last week was his final straw. Bad Bunny wanted his attention, well he’s got it. We see a clip of Miz cracking Bad Bunny over the back with a guitar.

Miz wants this to be a lesson to all musicians, actors, and anyone else that thinks they can do what wrestlers do. While our guests are hiding in fear, those who love Miz and Morrison, don’t worry. Next week, on a special edition of The Dirt Sheet, it will be the world premiere of the smash hit. They keep talking, all while the drumroll continues. We get a preview of “Hey Hey Hop Hop.”

The video consists of Miz and Morrison in all white bunny suits rapping. Sort of. This is just a preview, as we’ll get the whole video next week. This is their domain, and he is challenging Bad Bunny to a match at Mania.

He will end Bad Bunny’s career, period. If you want a sneak preview, watch his match tonight against Jeff Hardy.

We return to Jeff Hardy challenging The Miz’s manhood by telling him to send John Morrison to the back, right now.



Match 3: The Miz vs Jeff Hardy

Kick from The Miz, then a right hand. Another to the face. Miz sends Jeff to the corner. But Jeff stops and hits a right hand. He sends Miz nito the corner, the other corner, the third, and a final corner head first. Jeff with a jawbreaker. Jeff hits the ropes, and eats a boot from The Miz. The Miz turns, stomps Jeff on the mat. Miz chokes jeff up on the second rope then runs with a knee to the back of the head. The Miz hits the ropes and kicks Jeff in the face. Cover for 1…2…NO! Miz with a right, Jeff blocks, whip to the ropes, knee from Miz. The Miz whips Jeff into the corner. Kick from Jeff. He heads to the 2nd rope and hits a splash. Cover for 1..2.NO!

Kick from jeff, goes for Twist of Fate, Miz escapes and sends jeff into the post. Skull Crushing Finale. Pin for 1..2…3!!



Winner: The Miz

Jeff is just…slow now. A so-so match that wasa made to give Miz a win.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:19

Miz stands tall, yelling that he is The Miz, and is a champion, until Bad Bunny comes from behind to break a guitar over the back of The Miz. Bunny, what the hell are you wearin. Lol.

The Miz is fuming. Bad Bunny has the mic. He smiles, says he accepts The Miz’s challenge, and calls him a bitch. He will see Miz at Mania.

WE COME BACK TO AJ STYLES AND OMOS IN THE RING.

AJ cant wait for Mania. It’ll be Omos debut, and they’re going for the tag team titles. AJ says they can’t lose.

New Day has heard enough. They come out with mics and a grin. Kofi takes offense to AJ thinking he’ll beat Kofi and Woods. Woods goes over what they just heard, and Kofi says that in order for them to become an unstoppable tag team, they msut become a team, and in front of them is not a team. What they see is a small man trying to overcompensate for his size.

Kofi uses a voice akin to a Game of Thrones parody.

Woods tries to talk to Omos about how bad it is to be a team with AJ. He dosent even know Omos. What’s his favorite color? AJ doesn’t know. It’s mauve.

Favorite ice cream? AJ says Vanilla Bean. Peanut butter caramel.

Who is his favorite WWE Superstar of all time? AJ says himself, obviously. Omos says Andre the Giant.

AJ telsl Kofi to get into the ring so he can get his butt kicked.



