Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony on this particular episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight things should be speeding up towards WrestleMania, the ongoing drama between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will probably take a step forward. There’s also what shenanigans might crop up between Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and Extra Crispy Fiend, AJ Styles and Omos will almost certainly interact with the New Day again. You know, all the usual stuff trying to build towards Mania in less than 2 weeks. Should be a good time.

Drew McIntrye arrives earlier today and is asked about Lashley’s offer to the locker room last week. Drew repeats it, in case we missed it, then says everyone should remember that Lashley probably isn’t good for his offer and if you do step to him you’ll get a Scottish ass kicking.

To the ring now, and The Hurt Business is here. They all head to the ring, MVP has a mic. He says this is an official announcement from The Hurt Business, WrestleMania is less than 2 weeks away and Bobby Lashley will walk in and out of Mania as champion. He reiterates the business proposition to the locker room, you know in case you missed it last week or Drew’s summation a minute or so ago. MVP says this isn’t weakness, Drew’s just had his chance and they want to give someone else the chance to become a star and get the opportunity of a lifetime at Mania. MVP moves on to the people who wont be in the ring with Lashley at Mania, then we get a recap of Drew beating Cedirc and Benjamin last week. Lashley says they had a perfect opportunity last week, and couldn’t get the job done and now are barred from his match. Oh, and don’t get him started on losing the tag team titles, they’re tarnishing his image and he can’t count on them now. He will no associate himself with incompetence. MVP says Lashley is right, they failed miserably last week and wants an explanation. Cedric tries to make nice, Benjamin wants to know if they brought things out here to embarrass them. They bicker, Benjamin waist locks Lashley, and they start brawling. Lashley with a flatliner, Cedric bails and Lashley punts Benjamin out of the ring. MVP says they should be ashamed of themselves, then Lashley kicks Cedric and Benjamin out of the Hurt Business, and reminds us again of his offer. So we spent most of that repeating stuff, then broke up the best stable in the promotion? Odd decisions all around.

Video recap of Sheamus smashing Riddle with his scooter last week. Riddle is in the back and is asked about the attack. He says he just wanted to ask Sheamus questions, and doesn’t know why Sheamus did that but Sheamus missed him off and he doesn’t like being pissed off. Some bizarre metaphor follows, then he glides over to Titus O’Neil and asks if he’ll roast a pig in the ring at Mania, because he thought co-host was roast. Titus walks away, like we all wish we could, then Sheamus saves us and blindsides Riddle to se up their match after this break.

We come back to a reminder that Bad Bunny and Miz will have a match at Mania and Miz and Morrison have a parody video set to air tonight. Joy. A recap of what just happened follows, then in the back with Benjamin and Cedirc walk up on Adam Pearce to plead their case and Benjamin wants a singles match with Lashley and Cedric wants one next week. Pearce asks if they’re sure, Cedric asks if he’s got to consult Bobby like he does Roman, then asks where Pearce’s balls are.

Back to the ring for our first match. MVP has joined commentary, there’s no Samoa Joe tonight so he’s our third man in the booth.

Match #1: Riddle vs. Sheamus

They tie up and Sheamus over powers Riddle but Riddle slips around and they resume jockeying for position. They move to the mat and wrestle around, back up and Sheamus gets an STF. Riddle slips free and locks up a triangle, Sheamus covers him there and forces a kick out. Sheamus starts laying in strikes then hits a headlock takeover. Shoulder block from Sheamus, Riddle slips to the back when they were running the ropes and gets a rear naked choke locked in. They hit the mat and Sheamus is able to break the grip, get up and force things into the corner to get a break. Elbows from Sheamus then a clothesline. They start trading rights, Sheamus gets the better of it but then Riddle with kicks and a jumping knee followed by a drop kick and Sheamus is out of the ring. Riddle with a running kick from the apron then the Floating Bro to the outside, dropping both men as we head to commercial break.

We come back to Sheamus in control. They start trading rights again, this time Riddle gets the better of it, but he runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker for a near fall. Sheamus starts abusing the lower back and calls Riddle a disgrace to his title. Sheamus gets Riddle on his shoulders, climbs the ropes but Riddle fights free, then is kicked by Sheamus. Riddle back on the top rope with Sheamus, wants a superplex but Sheamus tosses him off, Riddle back up and hits a top rope belly to belly suplex and both men are down. Riddle almost landed on the top of his head there, rough landing. Sheamus and Riddle start trading blows again, Riddle hits a Pele kick then running forearms in the corner and another belly to belly suplex. Bro kicks to the seated Sheamus but they’re in the ropes and the ref has to break them up. Sheamus tries an Alabama Slam, Riddle rolls through then lands a Final Flash knee, then a Bro-ton for a near fall. Riddle with a triangle choke, Sheamus tries to powerbomb out but Riddle holds the choke and Sheamus has to grab the ropes to save himself. Sheamus to the apron then lands a right to the body, pulls Riddle over the top rope and hits a White Noise on the apron but still only gets 2. That kind of spot should be a finish IMO. Sheamus with the Alabama Slam for another near fall. That annoys Sheamus enough to set for the Brogue kick but Riddle intercepts with a knee then a roll up but Sheamus counters a kick, then hits a stunted Brogue Kick to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus won

Rating: 3 stars

That was a fair bit of fun, absent what felt like a slightly botched finish and an unnecessary kick out from an apron spot which ding it down just a bit. But really these two gel together quite well and should have a good match at Mania.

Post match Riddle shoves Sheamus out of the ring and promises that Sheamus is going to get what’s coming to him.

In the back Shane McMahon is with Elias and Jaxson, he says he can’t reveal anything from his upcoming expose beforehand but it will be enlightening. That will come up right after this commercial break.

Drew walks by AJ and Omos, he says he’s not turning his back on either of them. AJ says Bobby’s offer has Drew shaking in his boots, he and Omos have more realistic goals. They’re going to embarrass the New Day at Mania, and tonight AJ is focused on his match with Xavier Woods but he’s sure his path will cross with Drew’s sooner or later. Drew begins ranting and raving about someone being man enough to take him on.

To the ring, our trio of heels are here for their stuff on Braun Strowman. Shane starts, and addresses the accusations that his knee injury wasn’t legitimate. He says anyone doubting him doesn’t understand biology, physiology, kinesiology, or adrenaline and it was adrenaline that propelled him to avoid Braun. During his deep dive into Braun’s history he found some new stuff on him. We have Braun’s 5th grade report card, lots of D’s. Maybe they’re being unfair only focusing on the letter grade, so the teacher’s comments are more important. In Social Studies Braun was a bully, in Math he lacks problem solving skills and should be held back a few years, English indicated Braun will need summer school to make up his issues. But nothing can sum this up like a picture, and here’s adult Braun in a dunce cap. Ryker says Braun is just a big guy with a tiny brain. Shane says he’ll outwit Braun at Mania but at the end of all of this maybe what Braun really needs is just a hug. Someone wrote that and felt good about it. Let that sink in.

Braun shows up, Shane powders, Elias follows and we’ll have his match with Ryker next.

