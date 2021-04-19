Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It's Monday…you know what that means.

We start the show with Drew McIntyre, who goes over the idea of opportunity, covers last week’s RAW, then talks about Mace and T-Bar, saying MVP is obviously behind this all.

MVP comes out, says Drew tends to not expect a lot of things. He wasn’t expecting Lashley to lose, or T-Bar and Mace to attack him last week. MVP knows it’s a cliché, but Drew should start expecting the unexpected, then congratulates Drew on his victory. Lashley can’t wait to beat Drew.

Drew wonders if MVP is really going to say he had nothing to do with last week’s attack.

MVP says Bobby is the boss; he makes the decision, and he decided to downsize The Hurt Business. Why would they recruit when Lashley has proven that they can beat him by himself.

MVP says one more time that Mace and T-Bar have zero affiliation with The Hurt Business.

He says Drew walked into the locker room a few weeks ago, challenging everyone to a fight.

Drew says maybe MVP is telling the truth; this is all just a huge coincidence. Maybe MVP and Drew can talk thi—

NOPE! Here comes Mace and T-Bar to grab Drew and send him into the ring and hit another double chokeslam. They then walk right past MVP to the back.

Backstage, Ol Two Names ask Mace and T-Bar if they are affiliated with MVP. They then list a bunch of extinct animals.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, Drew hits to Pearce, asking for a match against T-Bar and Mace. Pearce says he needs a tag team partner. Drew says he doesn’t need anything, and to make the match happen or he will regret it.

Match 1:



Match 1:

Shelton and erik to start. Erik gets Shelton into the corner, but Shelton with a waist lock. He deadlifts and slams, tags Cedric in, Shelton slams again, then Cedric hits a dropkick. Cedric covers but can’t get a 1. Another attempt. Cedric sends Erik into the corner. He hits. Right, another, kick to the face. Cedric backs up. I receive an Amazon package and run to try and catch the elusive delivery man. Shelton and Ivar are in the ring. Shelton with knees in the corner. He drags Ivar over and tags in Cedric, who comes in to mush Erik in the corner. Tag to Shelton. Right hands to Ivar. Ivar escapes the onslaught, reaches for a tag, but Shelton hops onto his foot and hooks it, pulling hardd but Ivar is struggling. Shelton with the Ankle Lock!!! Ivar rolls Shelton forward, Shelton turns, roll into a tag and Erik in with a block, kick, right forearm, scream. Shelton lifts Erik and slams him down with a suplex and a cover for 1..NO! Tag to Cedric. Cedric hits the ropes, rushes the corner with a elbow, locks the haed, tornado DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ivar breaks it up!

Erik flips Cedric over, hits a hard knee to the face! Ivar in. Viking Express! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: The Viking Raiders

I enjoyed this far better than last week, but also didn’t need to see the match again. It’s a shame that rather than allowing both of these teams to be viable contenders, they’ve sacrificed one for the other.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 5:22

ORTON is backstage, and is asked if The Fiend is anymore. Orton says he will never be seen or heard from as long as Orton is still around. Orton says The Fiend is in his rearview. He is waiting for the winner of Drew vs Lashley, because that person will have a target on their back.

In comes Riddle, scoot scooting around in a circle with Orton in the middle. Riddle says he has always wanted to meet an Apex Predator. What does that even mean? He is thinking he and Orton can team up and call themselves RKBRO. He wants to get Orton his own scooter. Orton walks away without a word as Riddle considers fangs to pimp out Orton’s scooter.