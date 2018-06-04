Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

RAW starts with the beautifully voiced Elias ready to sing a little Diddy for us. He starts strumming the strings of his ax much to the enjoyment of the crowd. He is this company’s most valuable asset, and he will be worth more when he becomes the IC Title. It will be on this night that the world will see that the WWE stands for…

Well, you know. Elias says that he is a great artist in pain. It hurt him to break one of his beloved guitars. This pain has inspired a song, and we get this song to the video of Elias smacking Seth over and over.

Elias digs in on Houston by saying The Rockets suck. Seth Rollins is here to stop the fun, buit Elias has his guitar ready to swing. Seth is circling the ring while Elias stares him down. Seth grabs a chair from under the ring. Seth stands on the apron then enters the ring, and they are at a standstill. Both men with weapons up.

David Otunga is doin commentary? Yay.



Match 1: Elias and Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns



Elias and Reigns to start originally, but Seth tags himself in. Jinder get sa tag. Reigns gets a tag in then Elias. We get this toying for a bit until Seth and Reigns attack. Seth sends Jinder to the outside and hops over the top rope onto Jinder. Reigns has Elias against the barricade. Seth rolls into the ring with Jinder, and it looks like they’re the legal men. Seth with a dropkick off the ropes. Tag to Reigns. He hits a high elbow to Jinder then tags Seth back in. Double whip into a shoulder tackle from both guys. Cover for 1…2..NO! Jinder gets Seth into the corner. Jinder tags in Elias and they double team for a minute. Elias lifts Seth and drops him onto the top rope. Pin for 1..2…NO! Elias locks Seth’s head with the ropes and pulls. Elias locks up the right arm in front of Seth. He turns it into a chinlock. Seth stands, but Elias pulls at the hip and locks Seth back up.

Seth is able to stand and turn into the hold but Elias hits a knee, then sends Seth into the ropes. Seth with a kick, goes for a suplex, but his neck won’t allow it. Elias goes for a knee drop, but Seth dodges it and tries to get a tag. JInder gets one too fast, though, and he comes in to whip Seth to the corner. Seth goes for a tag, Jinder rushes him, and Seth rosses him to the outside. Seth dives for a tag just as JInder slides back in. Right form Reigns. Another. A third. An uppercut to Elias. Jinder is up in the corner. Roman with clotheslines. He gets to ten because it’s a nice round number. Reigns hits the ropes, then eats a big boot, but Reigns bounces off the ropes and hits a boot of his own. Tag to Elias, but he comes in and eats a boot as well. The crowd is pretty pro-Reigns. Some boos, but they’re overshadowed by the love. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch. Jinder distracts. Elias rolls to the outside. Reigns leaves the ring and follows, but Sunil is there to distract and Eias hits a knee off the distraction.

We come back to Elias giving some hard jabs to Reigns’ face. Elias has Reigns in the heel corner, and tags in Jinder who hangs Reigns up then pins for 1..2..NO!! Jinder with an elbow drop to the head then a side headlock, because if there is ever something that makes you want to see these guys wrestle again, it’s a side headlock. Jinder drops a knee to the chest then hits a crosface from behind. Tag to Elias who comes in with. knee to the chest as well. Cover for 1..2….NO! Jinder tries for another pin but gets nothing. Another rest hold from Jinder. Reigns turns into the hold. Jinder hits a knee then the ropes. Samoan Drop from Reigns. Tag to Elias. Tag to Rollins. Thesz Press from Seth. Punches. Slinblade, he sends Jinder off the apron. Second rope blockbuster and a pin for 1…2…NO!! Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Its broken up by Jinder. Jinder with the half-nelson to Seth. But Reigns comes in with a Superman Punch. Jinder leaves the ring. Elias crawls towards the ropes. Drive by from Reigns. Rollins with a kick to the jaw of Elias. Sunil tries to distract on the apron. He hops off into the hands of Reigns. Jinder sends Reigns int othe steps then over the barricade. Elias rolls Seth up for 1..2….NO!!!! Enziguri from Seth. Suicide Dive to Jinder on the outside! Sunil grabs a chair from under the ring. He goes to attack but Seth turns around before he can. Seth snatches the chair from him and smiles. Seth enters the ring.

Elias with a surprise DDT on the chair!! Elias with the Drift Away. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Elias and Jinder Mahal

Looking forward to Rest Hold City in two weeks.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *¾

Bruce Prichard is in the crowd, and he looks excited as hell to be there.

So there area tacos around the ring on tables. Curt Hawkins is in the middle of the ring. He says that he made a pretty bold promise and prediction. He is officially at 199 losses. The crowd starts a “WE WANT TACOS” chant. Hawkins says that tonight, when he is victorious, everyone will get a free taco. We got a jobber in the middle of the ring. His name is James Hardin, and he is from Houston. Hawkins wants to thank him, because he is going to be a part of history.



Match 2: Curt Hawkins vs James Hardin



Lockup and Hawkins gets Hardin in the corner and hits a hard right then a kick. Whip to the corner, hard. Hawkins calls for the end. He whips the kid to the ropes, catches him mid air, pumps, and hits a body slam. Hawkins says it’s over, again, and goes for a right hand in the corner. Hardin moves, hits some rights, then runs into a boot. Hard clothesline to Hardin. WE WANT TACOS chant.

Hawkins waits for the kid to stand up, then the music of Baron Corbin hits and the man who gives me the largest case of Apatheichitis enters the ring, grabs the jobber, and hits End of Days, thereby causing the dq loss for Hawkins.

Winner:

Yay…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Not saying they HAD to do anything, but it would have been an interesting way to debut someone new rather than gives Corbin more time on my television.

If you were ever wondering if there would be a more dominant presence of Baron Corbin that was so needed it would deem an entirely new position on RAW, then let your worries be quelled. Corbin gives Angle a letter from Steph that says she has named him the….”Constable of RAW.”

Why would Steph care about Corbin? What does this role entail? WHO WRITES THIS?!



Match 3: Nia Jax vs Natalya



Lockup and Nia pushes Nattie down hard. Nattie with a side headlock trying to take down Nia, but Nia blocks her a few times. Nia lifts Nattie up and drops her, but Nattie escapes and hits a hard clothesline. Nia is still standing, shocked at the tenacity of Nattie. Lockup from behind and Nia butt bumps out of it. Dropkick from Natalya. Nia is still standing. Nia shoves Nattie down and hits another….whatever the hell that was. Nattie rolls to the outside.

We return to Nattie tryin to be a boss and lift Nia up, but nia ain’t having it and headbutts Nattie down. Nattie kicks out of the corner. Elbow and Nattie runs, locks up the waist with the legs, hooks the head, but it doesn’t work too well. Dropkick to Nia. Nattie with a kick to the gut, again, punches, kick, right hand to the back, whip to the ropes but she can’t get it. Nia sends Nattie in the corner. Nia side steps. Nattie with a spinning clothesline. Cover for .1….2….NO!

Nattie hits the ropes, walks over Nia’s back, then apparently tweaks the knee. Samoan Drop from Nia and a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Nia Jax

Well, that was stupid….

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *½

Nia seems worried about Nattie, and tries to talk to her while Nattie stressfully grabs at her knee. Ronda leaves commentary to join them in the ring, and to check on Nattie. Nia stands from behind, worried about Nattie, apparently. Ronda pushes Nia away. Nia pushes Ronda’s head and this makes her stand up and get all Julia Stiles face. She tells Nia to “just go.” Nia doesn’t leave. Nattie is frustrated, hitting the mat and sliding out of the ring. Ronda gollows Nattie to the outside, and helps walk Nattie to the back.