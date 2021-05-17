Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Apparently, the ladies are a gift from MVP. He says it is his honor to stand here with the almighty. What Lashley did last night was Herculean. He beat two of the toughest, strongest, meanest on the entire roster. Braun suffered broken ribs, Drew couldn’t even get out of bed, while Lashley was tossed through a screen but made it back to take the title. He did all of this while injured.

Lashley holds up his fist to show a bruised knuckle? MVP wants to know when this era will end. Lashley says never. MVP says we are blessed to witness it. Tonight, is supposed to be a night of celebration. Laslhey was supposed to have the night off, but he wants to – instead – issue an open challenge to anyone in the WWE locker room to step up.

DREW MCINTYRE is here as commentary reminds us that Drew never got pinned last night. He says this is a fantastic idea. He cant think of a better way to impress Lashley’s lovely ladies than Lashley vs McIntyre for the title tonight.

Lashley laughs this off, but MVP doesn’t find it funny.

MVP says this is for anyone except Braun and Drew. Lashley tries to cheap shot Drew, Drew ducks and hits Lashley with a right as the women behind Drew scream and scream. MVP holds Lashley back.



Match 1: AJ Styles vs Elias

Elias starts with some kicks, then hits the ropes and eats a dropkick from AJ. AJ tries for a suplex, but Elias reverses and hits one of his own. AJ with a right hand into the corner. He sends Elias face first into the adjacent corner. Backbreaker to Elias. Right hand to Elias. Elias gets some shoulders into the corner, then right forearms to Styles. Ref holds him back. Elias with a running dropkick into the ringpost, and AJ slides to the outside the hard way. Ref starts the count, but Elias leaves the ring to attack. He sends Aj into the ring and stares Omos down. Elias runs with a stomp, then heads back outside and pulls AJ out. He presses AJ up and drops him on the ring apron. Back in the ring, and AJ sends Elais back out then springboards with a forearm to the face! AJ backs up into Omos for protection against the chill winds of the Thunderdome.

WE ARE BACK, and Elias hits a huge spinebuster to AJ. Aj kicks out at 2. Elias with a cravat from behind. Snapmare into a knee drop to Aj’s chest. Elias poses. Another knee drop to the chest and a cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Elias with another hard cravat. AJ up, hits an elbow, Elias turns him around on the mat, Aj with a high kick to the face. AJ up, hits the ropes, hard punch to the face. AJ with a left, a backfist, gets blocked, hits a pele kick, neck to the knee from AJ and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Styles goes for Styles Clash, but Elias reverses, hits a knee, Elias with a spinning suplex and a pin for 1…2..NO!!! Elias screams at the face of Aj, pulling his hair and him up into a seated position, but AJ drops some elbows to the head, lockup from behind, back elbow to AJ. Drop toe hold to Elias. HARD chop from Elias. Chop from AJ.

Elias sends AJ over to the apron, AJ hits a right, goes for a Phenomenal forearm, but AJ gets pulled off the apron for the DQ.



It pains me to say this because it was a match with AJ Styles match, but the entire first half of that match, and a bulk of the rest of this match was just so boring. There was about a minute and a half of solid action and good back and forth, but other than that….yawwwwwwwwnnnn

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:48

After the match, Elias tosses AJ into the ring steps and attacks with stomps, but Omos is there to chase Elias away.

Riddle is backstage with New Day, taking nonsense. He lost a snake, apparently. Here he comes. Orton comes up, wonders what New Day are here. Riddle wonders if this is a shot at orton. He is here now, in this moment, because Riddle said Pearce needed to speak. Riddle says he stretched the truth a little bit, but all in the spirit of friendship. Last week, they had a great time till someone did something, and what if they made their party of two into four. So what if Orton apologizes to New Day. Orton says it wont happen.

Kofi: “A Reptile Dysfunction.”

Lol.

Kofi tells Riddle that he knows Orton and has known him longer than anyone, and he’s going to give Riddle an RKO. Kofi challenges Orton to a match, and Orton says ok. New Day leaves. Riddle tells Orton he was just trying to—orton cuts him off. Riddle locks his mouth and tosses the key. Orton shakes his head and walks away.

Alexa is with Lily. They have two friends coming to play with them; the new women’s tag team champions, Tamina and Natalya. Nattie is seated on the swing while Tamina looks around in confusion. Nattie thanks Alexa, saying it wasn’t an easy task, but they did it. They will cherish this. Alexa thinks this is nice. Tamina wonders if they can go now. Alexa hasn’t even asked the tough questions yet.

Lily wants to know what their favorite color is. No answer. Nattie finally says pink. Alexa asks if beating up Reginald was fun. Tamina says it was, and she’ll sway that fly again. Lily loves flies and squishing it. Tamina is in complete shock, and decides to leave with Nattie while Alexa talks about killing bugs.

Alexa realizes the girls are gone and this…was….a segment.

Alexa tells them good luck, saying they’ll be watching.