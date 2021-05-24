Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

RAW starts with MVP in the middle of the ring, who welcomes Lashley and a new slew of females that don either side of him, again for no discernable reason. We go over last week, then come back to Live where Lashley says he tried to move on from Drew. They bring up Kofi, then say Drew got involved again.

This brings out Drew. He says that their business is his business, and his business is getting back the title. He knows Lashley wants this match, he knows Lashley doesn’t have the balls. Drew asks the ladies. He says Lashley lost to Kofi.

Lashley says Drew is pathetic and desperate. He had to stoop to that level. Drew just hears excuses.

New Day music hits and here come YA BOIZ!

Kofi says they are making points, things move fast around here, but let’s not breeze by the fact that Kofi pinned the champion last week. Kofi wants a title shot. He didn’t need help from Drew. He never got a title rematch, that’s why he came out. Since Drew gets rematch after rematch, Kofi and the Universe would like Drew to get behind him in the line so that he can do what Drew hasn’t been able to do in months – pin Bobby Lashley.

The theme music of RAW hits, and out comes Adam Pearce. He says there is an easy way to settle this: Kofi vs Drew, and the winner faces Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

Lashley and MVP consider this a good thing and leave the ring as Kofi and Drew stare each other down.



Match 1: Kofi Kingston vs Drew McIntyre

They tag each other a bit to start, then lockup. Kofi with a go behind. Drew breaks the waistlock, pulls on the left arm, Kofi spins out of it, flips up and reverses into a side headlock. Rope work and Kofi eats a shoulder tackle. Drew tosses Kofi across the ring, then punches him in the forehead. Front face lock. He lifts Kofi into a delayed suplex attempt but Kofi knees his head and hits a dropkick. Lockup from behind, side Russian Leg Sweep. Kofi bounces off the ropes with a splash and a pin for 1….NO!!! Drew sends Kofi to the outside. Kofi flies! Alabama Slam into the apron! Drew breaks the count as we go to commercial.

We come back, and Drew is covering Kofi for a 1..2..NO!!! Drew sends Kofi into the ring and stomps hard. Drew lifts Kofi and goes for a delayed suplex, hits this one, cover for 1..2..NO!!! Drew pulls back on the face of Kofi. Whip to the corner, Kofi flies off with a kick to Drew. Chop from Kofi. High kick to the face. Kofi hops and spins then locks the head of Drew. But Drew flips him with a suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Drew sends Kofi into the corner. Kofi stomps out of the corner. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kofi stands and hits some rights in the corner. Kofi with a shoulder. He whips. Reversed, kick from Kofi.

Kofi to the corner, Drew punches him in the head, again. Drew walks up the corner, locks the head of Kofi. Punches from Kofi. He hits a headbutt and Drew lands on the mat. Kofi with a crossbody, Drew rolls through. Falcon Arrow!! Cover for 1..2..NO!

We come back and Drew has Kofi in the corner. He hits a big back suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Drew sees Kofi, grabs him by the chin. He pulls Kofi up. Kofi fights back with rights and lefts and Drew punches him away. Kofi with more rights. Drew hits a Future Shock DDT and pins for 1..2..NO!!! Spinebuster! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Powerbomb for 1..2…NO!!! Drew shows frustration while Kofi struggles to stand. Drew whips, Kofi lands on his feet and sends Drew into the corner. Kofi to the apron. He walks up to the top rope. Kofi flies off the top with a frog splash to the back! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Kofi sends Drew to the outside. Kofi flies off the corner onto Drew into Lashley. Kofi back in the ring with an SOS.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Well that was abrupt. Good quality match, but had no real levity to it, even though it was supposed to be important.

Drew calls for Lashley to come down the ramp. Lashley obliges and we go to commercial.

Up next, Rhea Ripley takes on Nikki Cross in a Beat the Clock Challenge!

Sorry, I had a phone call, so I cant do the play by play, but Rhea loses the 2:00 countdown, giving Nikki the win.

Charlotte comes out and smiles. Her and Asuka are next.



Match 3: Charlotte Flair vs Asuka

I ocme to the match with Asuka being sent into the corner. Charlotte picks Asuka up and hops on the apron then swings her leg down into the ropes. She locks the leg up on the rope and flips down to the outside. Charlotte sends the knee down to the mat hard then gets on an ankle lock. She sends Charlotte into the ropes. Asuka leaves the ring and flies with a hip attack but Charlotte moves and sends her into the steps knee first.

We are back and Charlotte drops Asuka on her knee. Charlotte wraps Asuka’s leg around the ropes then gets herself a Walls of Jericho. Asuka rolls her up for a 1..2..NO!!! Elbow drop to the knee. Charlotte drops Asuka on her knee again! Charlotte sits Asuka up on the corner. Charlotte kicks the knee some more. Damn, she is going in on it. She tries for a moonsault. Lands on her feet. GERMAN FROM ASUKA!!! Hip attack! Kick from Asuka. High knee. Backfist and a kick to the face. Asuka in the corner, another hip attack. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Charlotte on the apron. Asuka kiks her. Charlotte hangs her up. Rolls back in. She rolls back out, grabs the leg of Asuka and slams it hard into the barricade. Again! Asuka pulls back this time! She stands on the apron. Runs. Sliding knee to the face!!! Asuka stumbles over to Charlotte, and she sends Asuka into the table.

