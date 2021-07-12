Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

2 weeks ago, Kofi kicked MVP down on his ass. You were there, I don’t need to tell you.

Today, Kofi and Xavier are here for some action.

Lashley is in the back being hyped up by MVP.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Xavier Woods

Lashley catches a kick and lifts from behind to toss Woods across the ring. Lock up and a side headlock. Woods hits the ropes, slides underneath the legs and gets a side headlock again. To the roes, Woods kicks Lashley away, runs with a kick to the knee, hops on the back of Lashley then falls back with a senton. Cover for 1….NO!!!! Front face lock and Woods hits some knees to the shoulder and head of Lashley. Woods to the ropes, Lashley lifts him and drops him over the top rope, and his chin hits the apron. Lashley hops down outside the ring as Kofi stares on. Lashley presses Woods up and drops him chin first to the steel ring steps.

We are back, and Woods is hurting. Lashley grabs the fro nd sends Woods into the corner. Lashley backs up and rushes the corner with a shoulder. Lashley waits, runs for another shouler, but Woods moves, ALshley stops himself, Superkick to Lashley. Woods up, Lashley still on his feet, he lifts Woods, Woods sins around and hits a tornado DDT! Lashley to the outside! Woods hits the ropes HE FRONT FLIPS OVER THE TOP ROPE AND DAMNED NEAR MISSES LASHLEY!!!

Back in the ring, Lashley lifts Woods up and sends him to the apron. High kick to the head of Lashley. Woods to the top buckle. Flies, dropkick to Lashley! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!

CROSSFACE FROM WOODS!!!! Lashley is able to escape and hit a sideslam. He reels against the ropes as MVP hypes him up. Lashley with a spear! Woods with an inside cradle. Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Xavier Woods

Not sure what the point of that was…

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

We come back, and we are informed Bobby Lashley has left the building. MVP is asked where he went. MVP says yes he has left the building, but it’s not a big deal. MVP personally guarantees that he will be in the VIP Lounge this evening. He just needs some positive vibes and champagne.

We go back to last week where Jinder stole a sword. Jinder’s boys come up to him earlier tonight and hand him a sword.

Bliss is on her swing and is so excited to be back in front of all of us. Plus, think of how much fun she can get into if she got her hands on the contract.

Next to her is Eva Marie, with Piper behind her. Eva is wondering if they were going to be introduced anytime soon.

Bliss forgot, where are her manners. She welcomes them to her playground. She likes Piper’s name; it’s fun to say. She then says it a few times, giggling in the process. She asks for one word to wrap up her time on RAW.

Eva says, “Evalutionary.” All because of her, just like they got the victory last week.

Bliss says Eva wasn’t invited to The Playground, she is like a surprise bonus.

Eva says she is the star of Monday Night Raw, the headlining Superstar, and thankfully, this will be the last time she steps foot in this grubby little playground.

Bliss mocks Eva as she leaves, then calls her silly, and giggles her heart out.

Jinder is in the ring, saying he may have taken things too far. He knows Drew is proud of his Scottish heritage. He cant imagine Drew being able to eat, sleep, or train before this Sunday, so he’ll be the bigger man and extend an olive branch. He wants to do the ring thing, and invites Drew out.

Drew is backstage, says hello on the tron. He knows JInder is tough, but wants him to cut the bs and get to the point. Jinder says this is him, his friend. He wanted to do this in person, but whatever. He has the sword refinished. They unveil the sword to be broken in two pieces.

Jinder apologizes, something must have happened.

Drew is very upset on the screen, but he says this is RAW, you can’t show up on RAW with your real car, motorcycle, or sword, and not expect it to be destroyed. That sword is a replica, but THIS is not.

Drew has his real sword, heads over to Jinder’s motorcycle, says he doesn’t think it’s a replica. He says it’s a little delicate to him. Drew breaks off a muffler and starts beating the bike up with it. He rips the seat off and tosses that aside, then one of the fenders. I am naming these bike parts with no confidence that I am correct with their names. Drew continues to decimate the motorcycle like he’s E. Honda?!

Backstage, Nikki is in her new fit. Here comes Riddle to talk to her about a show she used to watch. He wonders why she wont just fly to the top of the ladder and grab the briefcase. She corrects Riddle, saying she is ALMOST a superhero. There is a big difference. No flying just yet. Riddle gets it, like one time he was almost an astronaut. Nikki has a match next and she’s ready for it.



Match 2: Alexa Bliss vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Asuka vs Naomi

NAOMI WITH A DROPKICK TO Nikki out the gate! She corners Bliss and hits some shoulders. Bliss with a hard right. She grabs Naomi, whips ,reversed, Bliss lands on the ropes and flies off them with a crossbody. Cover for 1….NO!!! Asuka in with a back fist, Nikki rolls in with a jackknife, but Asuka kicks out. Rollup to Naomi and she gets a 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Naomi, another kick from Asuka, they double dropkick her into the corner, and Nikki rolls out. Asuka and naomi go at it with right hands. Asuka with a flurry, misses a backfist, Naomi misses a roundhouse, both girls go for a kick, get one each, and both women are down! Bliss rolls into the ring, sauntering over to Nikki. Nikki looks up at the briefcase, and Alexa odes as well. Bliss poses like a superhero, Bliss goes to remove the mask of Nikki, Nikki shoves her away. Bliss looking for Sister Abigail. Nikki with a throat thrust. Dropkick to Bliss.

Eva Marie and Piper are here to walk down the ramp. They stare down Alexa and everyon else.

In the ring, Asuka takes out Naomi. DDT from Bliss to ASuka .Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Bliss is disappointed. She sees Piper and waves at her! Alexa stands up, staring down Piper. Bliss leaves the ring and walks up to Piper. Piper says it’s so good. Bliss taps her shoulder and heads over to Eva. Eva tells her to back up with trepidation. She removes a shoe and tries to tell Bliss to get back. Piper grabs Bliss and slaps the shit out of her, then attacks her from behind. Fireman’s and Bliss tries to elbow out. Piper sends Alexa over the barricade as Eva applauses. Eva goes to check on Bliss, and she is gone.

WE ARE BACK, and Asuka is kickin the tits in of Naomi and Nikki. Shining Wizard to Nikki, kick to Asuka, she catches a kick from Naomi, GERMAN! Asuka rushes the corner, hip attack! Kick to nikki! Running bulldog! Cover to Nikki for 1..2..NO!!! Cover to Naomi for 1……2…NO!!! Asuka rushes the corner, Naomi kicks her in the face. She sends Asuka into the corner with a bulldog. Nikki in the ring, Noami with a firemans, drops her hard and drags her to the center of the ring. She grabs Asuka nd drops her down right net to Nikki. Naomi hits the ropes and hits a split leg drop and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Naomi with a springboard, kicks Asuka, cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nikki tries to steal a pin but Asuka stops her! Asuka, Nikki, and Naomi are up. Asuka tumbles through the ropes to the outside. Nikki hits the ropes and spins all the way around, looks fo ra cradle, Noami escapes, turns this into a cover for 1..2…N!O!! Naomi turns it into a submission. Nikki reaches for the ropes. Asuka in. She kicks the back of Noami. Asuka with an arm bar!!!! Naomi has the fingers locked. Nikki stomps. Asuka in to prevent a pin! Nikki to the top rope! She flies with a crossbody to Asuk! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Naomi there to stop the pin. Naomi grabs Nikki by the hair, sends her into the ropes, reversal, Naomi to the apron, HIGH kick to the head! Naomi tries to enter, Codebreaker from Asuka!!! Inside cradle to Asuka! 1..2..NO!!!! Go behin to Asuka, rolup for 1…NO!!!

Asuka shoves and looks for Asuka Lock!!1 Nikki rolls out! Leg scissors rollup!!!! 1……2…..3!!!!!!!!

Winner: Nikki A.S.H.

This was far better than it had any right to be, and Naomi, Asuka, and Nikki all looked like they had something to prove and were given time to do it! Good shit from all three, although I’d really appreciate Nikki getting a win that wasn’t a rollup.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:02

The Viking Raiders are backstage to talk about their matches against AJ and Omos in Singles competition. They’re going to teach AJ respect, and gain the victory in Omos’ first singles match.

AJ has the mic before his match starts. He says he’s got something to get off his chest. He tells The Viking Raiders that he said some things that may have been offensive, so he wants to apologize. Never should have called them barbarians. He should have said that they’re hairy, uneducated barbarians.They cost him an opportunity to be in the MitB. So tonight, he will take Ivar’s leg and break it in the Calf Crusher. He will tap. After that, Omos will have his first ever singles match on RAW. Then they will destroy them as a team and show everyone why they are the tag team champions.



Match 3: AJ Styles vs Ivar

Kick and whip from Ivar, Aj hops over the back, hit a right, no sell from Ivar, Iar rolls over AJ this time and AJ is shocked. Ivar catches a kick, hits a right hand to AJ. Punches in the corner. Running bronco buster! Cover for 1…NO!!! Ivar lifts AJ, Aj drops behind him and locks up, Iar hits the ropes, slings Aj away, shoulder tackle to AJ! Ivar looks to hit the ropes, but Omos distracts and AJ hits a high kick to the back of the head. Aj icks the stomach. Another. Another. AJ rushes, misses a splah, Iar misses one, AJ catches the leg and kicks from underneath, then hits a DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! AJ sits on the back of Ivar then locks in a cravat. Ivar throws AJ away then hits a spinning side slam! Iar hits the ropes. Crossbody! Ivar locks the head, AJ floats over, shoves Ivar, Ivar hits the ropes, cartwheels away, clothesline to AJ! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! AJ to the apron. Calls for it. Ivar rushes, Sunset flip from AJ, doent hold on.

Pele kick from AJ!!! AJ rushes, Ivar sits on the chest of AJ! Sits down hard with a pin for 1..2….3!!!