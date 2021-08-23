Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Hello there, WWE fans! It’s Monday evening, and that means it’s time for Raw! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I’m filling in for Tony for the first 15 minutes or so while he HOPEFLLY DOESN’T GET IN A WRECK as he tries to get home. Anyway, we just had SummerSlam and we’re about to see some of the fallout from that. It’ll certainly be a show, so let’s get into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

PREVIOUSLY: We get a montage of the events from SummerSlam including RKBro’s Tag Team Title win, Charlotte winning the Raw Women’s Title, Damian Priest winning the US Title, Edge beating Rollins, Becky Lynch’s return, and Bobby Lashley beating Goldberg and then attacking his son accidentally. Oh yeah, and Roman Reigns beating John Cena before BRRRRROCK LLLLLESNAR returns and Heyman shits himself, then Lesnar destroys Cena.

We’re LIVE in San Diego, California.

* We start with Bobby Lashley coming out to the ring with MVP, looking as snazzy as ever. And…apparently we need to see more highlights of what we JUST saw? Everyone, take a drink because this may be a long night.

MVP asks for everyone’s attention so he can address the attack on Gage. He says that when Goldberg showed up on Raw a few weeks ago, they were shocked that he would show up and challenge Lashley. He said they all know about Goldberg’s history in the industry, but they also know about his recent not-so-extraordinary history. But either way he’s a WWE Hall of Famer and a powerhouse, which makes him a worthy challenger. They did not know he would show up with Gage, and he doesn’t know if Goldberg brought Gage for support or if he needed a distraction. He says Goldberg looked amazing when he showed up and says there were a few times when he backed Lashley up and scored a couple two counts, but that just made the All Mighty angry. And when he gets angry, he gets dangerous, and Goldberg found that out the hard way. MVP says only a few men have beaten Goldberg, but only one stopped him and that’s Lashley. He says Goldberg quit, and that makes him a coward.

The crowd chants for Goldberg amid the boos.

MVP says Lashley is still WWE Champion, but up next someone attacked Goldberg from behind like a coward. And Lashley did what he would do to anyone who attacked him from behind. He didn’t know who it was, but it didn’t matter because he’d do it to all of us, and anyone in this building. But he knows that won’t happen tonight, because they’re in San Diego and everyone there is a coward. So if anyone thinks that Lashley owes Goldberg or his son an apology? Lashley leans in and says “You can go to hell!”

Damian Priest’s music hits, and the US Champion comes out. Priest says he wants to get this straight: the two of them are running their mouths and calling Goldberg a coward because he got injured? He jumped Gage after the match, but Goldberg is the coward. He asks Lashley if that makes him feel big, and Lashley smiles. Priest calls Lashley a “mountain of shit” in Spanish (thanks Benjamin J!) and says he ain’t jumping Lashley from behind, and he’s not scared. He challenges Lashley to a match tonight. And to be clear, if Lashley doesn’t accept than he’s the coward. Lashley attacks and THE JACKET COMES OFF! But Priest fires back and delivers a big boot that sends the All Mighty out of the ring. MVP holds him back and says if Priest wants it, he’s got it. He says Lashley’s going to change and be right back.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Damian Priest

Flatliner from Lashely! He goes fo ra spear, but Priest is there with a huge kick, a few more kicks, spinning fist, and a clothesline.

Here comes Sheamus to cause the DQ!

Winner: Damian Priest via DQ



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:16

Sheamus holds onto Priest as Lashley stands and hits a few right hands, but here comes Drew McIntyre, back into the main event!

He attacks Drew at the bottom of the ramp, enters the ring, and goes on the attack with Lashley! Rights back and forth, clothesline to Lashley to the outside. Priest knocks Sheamus off the apron. He sends Sheamus into the crowd. Belly to belly to Lashley on the outside, landing on his head damned near. Suplex onto the announce table!

The predictable Tag Team Match is going down when we return.



Match 2: Bobby Lashley and Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest

Sheamus and Drew are going at it in the center of the ring, with Sheamus working the arm until Drew punches him in the face and tags in Priest, who kicks Sheamus in the side. He clubs the back, Sheamus tries to fight back, hits a ight, clubs the back, whips the man, misses a clothesline, back elbow from Priest. He whips Sheamus out of the corner, Another back elbow. Suplex to Shemaus into a Broken Arrow. Cover for 1..2….NO! Pries to the outside. Lashley sends priest into the barricade hard then fireman’s him and sends him into the barricade. Lashley sends Priest into the barricade again. Lashley sends Priest into the barricade AGAIN!

We are back from a break, and Sheamus has himself a cravat on Priest from behind. Priest rolls Sheamus out of the hold, but Sheamus hits a body slam and a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Sheamus drags Priest to the corner and tags in Lashley. Lashley stomps the chest, tags in Sheamus. Sheamus locks up for a suplex, Priest stops it, Irish Curse to Priest! Sheamus flexes hard, and Lashley does the same. How cute. Sheamus Priest is able to elbow out of this, injuring th back, but Sheamus hits the back hard. Priest with a running clothesline! Both men down! Tag to Drew. Tag to Lashley. Belly to belly. Another! Duck under, neckbreaker to Lashley, kip up. Drew calls for the Claymore. Sheamus on the apron, right hand, CHOKESLAM FROM LASHLEY! Lashley tries for a spear, hits the ringpost. Tag to Sheamus! He attacks Drew in the corner. Drew rushes the corner, hops over the top rope, right hand, Drew to the top rope, Sheamus punches the head, gets a fireman’s White Noise attempt HE HITS IT! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Priest!

Big Boot to Lashley, he turns to see Sheamus as Lashley is fuming. HUGE KNEE TO PRIEST!!! Lashley is pissed. He decides to leave the match. Tag to Drew.

CLAYMORE! Pin for 1..2….3!!!



Winners: Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest

You can’t deny that this was a hell of an opener, with Sheamus and Priest continuing the ass kicking they gave each other Saturday night. Like damn, they just ain’t holding back. Still, you get the sense of “more of the same,” even with Priest added to the trio of Sheamus, Drew, and Lashley.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:57 shown

Recap of Piper and Eva Marie’s happenings on Saturday.

We head to Sarah backstage with Piper, who asks what happened between her and Eva. Piper says she mad ea mistake associating herself with Eva. She helped her get into the door, but she is not worthless. She thought Eva was putting her down by giving her the stupid ass name, but that’s who she is now, and the next time she sees Eva, she’ll Duodrop her.

In comes Eva with a huge ass road case black box looking thing, smashing it into Piper, saying he made her, and she’s disrespectful.

Sarah, what a kind girl, checks on Piper. Piper says “Bitch,” so we’ve entered level 2 of Women’s Feud Format.

Karrion Kross is here to make his entrance wearing a Wish version of a BDSM mask.



Match 3: Karrion Kross vs Ricochet

Kross is also wearing leather suspenders crossing his chest. He beats Ricochet into the corner, then gets him to his knees. He locks up from behin,d turns Ric, hits a short clothesline, but Ric duks under and hits a springboard crossbody. He attacks the head as Kross blocks. Kicks the inside of his leg, misses a clothesline, and Ric eats one.

Kross locks up for a powerbomb, hits it, holds on, lifts into a fireman’s, Saito Suplex, Graves calls it a Doomsday Suplex. Kross Jacket. Ricochet taps.

Winner: Karrion Kross



Total Rating: The problem is simply that no one cares…

Match Time: 1:31

Sheamus rushes backstage to yell at Lashley, telling him he’d beat that ass if he had a chance. MVP holds them back from one another, which is odd, considering Sheamus is an ass kicker.

IN the ring, Morrison introduces Logan Paul.

Paul gets some heavy boos. He says he knows we don’t love him yet, but he loves us and the WWE. He wants to test the waters again. Morrison sees what he did there. Wet guys are the best guys. He brings up boxing, but the boos keep coming. They want to know what to expect next.

The Miz’s music hits to save this shit show, as Morrison whispers something to Logan.

Miz tells Johnnie that he forgot to introduce Miz. Morrison says that both he and Logan love the spotlight. Logan says he is a New Day fan, and the crowd still won’t bite. They boo the shit out of him!

Logan drowns in the boos. The crowd chants that Paul sucks. Miz tries to gain control, says when his hand goes up, our mouth goes shut. Miz says that both he and Paul are from a great city in Cleveland, and his brother is fighting in that hometown. He thinks they are great. From YouTube to podcast to fighting Mayweather, Paul has made money and headlines, but he has a question – In what round is his brother getting knocked out in?

Logan tries to square up to The Miz. Miz tells him to get out of his face, “or what,” says Logan. Morrison backs them up. Miz goes all crazy eye as Morrison jokes about Logan beating Miz’s ass. Morrison asks the crowd if The Miz makes everything about him. Miz is trying to get them views. MOisTv is a direct spinoff, and it was given to him by Miz.

Logan decides to leave, and let them do their thing.

People love that he’s leaving, nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey and all that.

Morrison and Miz bicker, saying he made the interview about Miz. Miz says all this water stuff has been about Morrison. He should have been fighting for titles, but he was too busy squirting people with water guns. Morrison brings up the injury, and they go back and forth like a married couple.

Here comes Xavier Woods, meeting Logan at th top of the ramp, telling him he did alright. Lol. No he did not.

So, Elias is still lost somewhere in a forest burying himself better than Cena ever could.



Match 4: The Miz vs Xavier Woods

Lockup and a side headlock from Miz. Woods backs him into the corner and shoots the leg. Ref holds him back at 4. Miz works the fingers, Woods with a side headlock takedown. Leg scissors, but Woods grabs the boot. Miz kicks him away then hits a shoulder tackle. On the outside, and Woods gets sent into the barricade then Miz rolls him inside the ring. Miz to the top rope. He dives, Miz hurts his knee. Woods chops him into the corner, another chop, Woods with right hands in the corner, then he dropkicks the knee. Miz favors the knee, but it’s a ploy. He kicks Woods away, then hits a high knee to the running Woods. Miz whips Woods int othe ropes, misses a right hand, a back elbow, Woods slides under, kicks the knee, jumps on the back of Miz then hits a senton ot the back. Cover to Miz for 1…NO! Miz and Woods to the outside. Miz sends Woods int othe barricade! Ref is at 6 as Morrison grabs a drip stick and wets the floor. Miz rolls out, restarting the count. Miz tries to send Woods, but Woods reverses and Miz is sent sliding into the steps.

We are back and Miz is getting in some of his IT kicks to Woods. He misses the third, Woods rolls up, gets. 1..2..NO!!! Woods blocks a right, hits a chop, another, Miz shoves Woods to the corner, hits some kicks to the arm, he hits the corner and bounces off, running for a clothesline, but Woods moves and hits a neckbreaker. Miz blocks a right, Woods hits another, chops, right, another chop,hits a barrage of moves against the ropes, whips, reversed, Woods from behind, shoves Miz to the outside. Woods hits the ropes, Woods dives with a dropkick, barely hitting Miz, so he goes for it again, this time diving over the top onto Miz!!! Nice.

In the ring, Woods flies off the top rope with a cross body. Cover for 1….2..NO!!! Miz from behind with the Full Nelson, Morrison on the apron, tries to spray Woods, Woods ducks, Miz does, too, ref stops Morrison, Miz rolls Woods up.

Ref is distracted. Finally, he sees the pin for 1..2..NO!!! Woods rolls Miz up, gets the 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Xavier Woods

Another match where Woods proves he can fucking go, and yet it’s in the middle of the show to push the Miz v Morrison story. Not mad about it, the match is inevitable, but Woods can fucking go.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:41

Miz is pissed. Morrison apologizes with his stick. Miz asks Morrison to go grab a few of the drip sticks. He grabs one and looks to spray the crowd. He does so, then attacks Morrison with a barrage of heavy handed punches. He attacks him, mounts, kicks him in the ark, stomps him on the apron, then pulls on his mouth from behind. Miz continues to wrestle Morrison down, pummeling the back of his head with forearms. Kick to Morrison. The beatdown continues until Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale and leaves.

Backstage, Earlier today, Nikki runs into Rhea to tell her she wont let Summerslam keep her down, and wonders if Rhea would be down to team with her tonight against Nia and Shayna.

Also, Earlier today, Reggie buys ice cream for Truth and Akira. He then climbs a tree, jumps down, then back up onto an ice cream truck. He flips off, lands on his feet, into the ice cream truck, and somehow convinces the truck driver to drive faster than the speed limit. Truth and Akira argue while some fat white dude in suspenders walks in the background.