Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hello there, WWE fans! It's Monday evening, and that means it's time for Raw! The announced content for tonight's show is pretty sparse and that always suggests a lot of changes, so this should be…an episode. So let's get into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

We’re LIVE in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

* And here comes the Archer of Infamy himself. Damian Priest makes his way down to the ring with the US Title around his waist. We get a recap on the way down to the ring of how Priest won the US Title. He’s got a mic and shouts out OKC, saying he feels alive. He says he’s always wanted to do this and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Raw. He says last Saturday he became the US Champion at SummerSlam, and the crowd gets a “You Deserve It!” chant going. He says he appreciates them and as far as he’s concerned, he’s going to show the title the respect it deserves like those before him: Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and John Cena. He’s going to show it integrity and respect unlike Bobby Lashley who showed everyone what kind of champ he is when he ran away like a coward. That isn’t going to be him.

So it’s time to start the United States Championship open challenge. Sheamus comes out and says he can’t believe he’s saying this, fella. But he actually agrees with Priest that Lashley loves to run from a fight. And he loves that Priest is out here with a smile issuing an open challenge for the title, even if the people don’t deserve it. He says that’s where the Brogue Kick comes in, because he’s going to wipe the smile of Priest’s face with it and take back the gold.

And here comes Drew McIntyre! Drew has a mic and says that as much as he wants to see Priest beat Sheamus’ ass for the 500th time, it’s time for something fresh and new. He says the US Championship is the one title that’s eluded him his whole career. So he proposes a match between himself and Priest for the championship tonight. The crowd likes it, but Sheamus doesn’t. Priest says he likes Drew’s idea —

And here comes the All Mighty! Lashley comes out with MVP, who says that for the first time ever, he’s going to ask everyone to hold their applause for Lashley. He says the All Mighty wanted to hold an open challenge every week too. The crowd gets a “Goldberg!” chant going. MVP says that problem has already been dealt with, much like Lashley’s dealt with the entire roster which is why an open challenge is pointless. But in Priest’s case it’s admirable — though not necessary good for business. What is good for business is Lashley facing Priest and becoming a double champion.

And now we have Randy Orton coming out with Riddle by his side. Getting a little crowded here. Orton stays back on the stage and the crowd chants “RKO!” Orton says he doesn’t want to put words in Riddle’s mouth but he thinks everything Lashley said sucks. Riddle says it does, but not like a RHoomba which is supposed to suck. Orton says Lashley is a greedy bitch that wants something he can’t have. Riddle says you can’t hold two titles, then realizes they do.

Lashley says he does want a second championship, but it doesn’t have to be the US Title. He suggests he could take the tag team titles. Riddle says since the word of the day is “Open Challenge,” so why don’t they have an open challenge with Lashley and MVP. Orton says that’s not how an open challenge works, but MVP accepts. MVP says to kick Priest’s ass so they can handle their business.

Arguing ensues, and Pierce and DeVille come out and say that Priest’s open challenge is closed because he’ll defend against Sheamus and Drew in a Triple Threat while MVP and Lashley will face RKBro. Well, at least those are kind of new-ish matches. Kind of.

And now Rhea Ripley is coming out? This is the opening that never ends. Ripley apparently is facing Shayna Baszler next.