Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

I dunno, but we start with The New Day talking about a Tag Team Turmoil. Seven teams enter, one team survives, and they get a shot at the titles. They claim they are going to win it because New Day Rocks.

Viking Raiders talk about thriving on chaos. WE see Mustafa and Mansoor hyped for the match. Well, Mansoor is, Ali is a bit more calm. Lucha House Party is next, saying it’s Lucha Time. T-Bar and Mace talk about not being intimidated. Jinder and Veer chant the spell Charles Lee Ray does to enter the Chucky doll. AJ and Omos have their time in the sun, then Orton and Riddle make their way to the ring.

Orton says tonight, we will see which team will be next in line to be beten by the most destructive tag team in Sports Entertainment. Riddle says tonight will be sick, and we’ve got some cool teams tonight.

He is cut off by Lashley and MVP.

MVP tells Riddle to shut his dumb ass up in English and Spanish, saying we loose brain cells every second. Instead of worrying about the tag team turmoil, they need to worry about Lashley who will rip Orton’s head off for the RKO last week.

Lashley says Orton is a coward, talking about tag team turmoil as if Lashley forgot. Lashley wants to finish what Orton started. He wants a one-on-one with Orton.

Orton will accept on one condition – it’s for the title.

MVP wants a moment with his client.

He tells Orton hit his RKO outta nowhere last week, but when Lashley returns the favor, it’ll be in Orton’s face one on one at Extreme Rules.

Lashley says he is greedy, so they’ll talk to Pearce and Deville and get into the Tag Team Turmoil match, also.

The New Day’s music hits. Out come Woods and Kinston.

Kofi wanted to come out because he heard Lashley try to insert himself into this match, but he may wanna go talk to Sonya and Adam ASAP because they’re bout to kick off the tag team turmoil match right now, and you heard right – the odds are against them, but they’ve beaten the odds just like when he beat Lashley.



Match 1: Tag Team Turmoil

The New Day vs The Viking Raiders

Kofi is first to start with Ivar, who hits some knees in the corner. Kofi rushes, Ivar sits on the already caved in chest of Kofi. Tag to Erik. Ivar sends Woods off the apron, then Erik sends Ivar crashing into the corner. Cover from Erik for 1..2…NO!!! Erik drops Kofi with a right, th sends him inot the corner. Tag to Ivar, who cartwheels himself out of the way, but Kofi stomps. Tag to Woods, tag to Erik. Woods ducks an ae, hits a hurricanrana, ducks again, shoves Erik. Woods looks to whip, Erik overpowers and hits a toss over the head. Erik runs into. Tornado DDT. Tag to Kofi. Kick to Erik, Kofi with a spin kick. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Woods gets a tag, whip to Erik, he grabs Kofi and sends him to the outside, then flips Woods over and tries for a kee. Woods catches it, Erik blocks a right, shoves Woods, misses a right, Woods spins with an elbow, then clubs the bck, again, again, hits the ropes, Erik with a huge right forearm. Tag form Kofi, Woods hits Erik with a right of his own. Kofi t othe top rope, he dives and trust falls into the arms of the Raiders, but they catch him. Woods runs around the ring, so The Raiders toss Kofi into his partner.

We return to Kofi and Erik in the middle of the ring. Kofi hit a high clothesline, hits the ropes, Boom Drop. Kofi calls for the end, but Ivar is there to distract, and Erik tags in Ivar. Kofi hits the ropes, Ivar catches him, tosses him into the arms of Erik, then hits a springboard splash and a pin for 1..2..3!!!!! Tag to Erik, he hits a back breaker to Kofi, spins him and hits a gut buster, then lifts Kofi for a powerbomb! Kofi is able to leg scissors Erik out of the hold. Tag to Woods. Tag to Ivar. Erik chokeslams Woods. Ivar to the top rope. He dives with a splash, and hits it!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!

Orton and Riddle are ringside, and are completely impressed. Hilarity.

Trouble in Paradise to Erik as Woods gets a rollup! 1…2….3!!!!

Viking Raiders eliminated at 10:01

Jinder Mahal and Veer are on their way out.

Kofi kicks Jinder off the apron real quick, then both guys attack on the outside. JInder in the ring. Woods to the top rope! He flies with a splash to Jinder. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jinder drops Woods. He stomps the chest, hits the ropes, and drops a knee to the chest. A Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Veer, who hits the rings and presses Woods down hard. Woods rolls to the outside in front of the dude that looks like Michael Jackson mid-Thriller as we go to break.

