Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN'T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Orton vs Lashley is confirmed to start, but BIG E is here to start the show!!!

Crowd is loving him, and he is hyped. He smacks the briefcase, standing on the top of the announce table until the music of Randy Orton hits, and out comes him and his bro, Riddle.

Lashley is here shortly thereafter, lookin pretty damned good in his black on black.

Commentary argues about Big E cashing in, saying he simply said he was going to, we don’t know that he actually will.

BIG E is on the mic, and says just in case there is any confusion, he fully expects to cash in tonight. Riddle welcomes Big E back on RAW, but asks him not to cash in on his best bro.

MVP: “Man, shut yo dumb ass up.”

Hahahaha.

MVP says Big E won’t be cashing in on Randy, because he wont be winning the title. Of all the nights, Big E chose the wrong night. Normally, when he shows up, MVP is happy to see him, because E comes out, and MVP laughs. The are not in a laughing mood tonight, though. MVP then brings up that Orton was supposed to get the shot at Extreme Rules, but Orton says he went to who he needed to go to, told them what he wanted, and they did it because he is Randy Freakin Orton.

Big E: “Oh, we got two meaty men bumpin meat tonight!”

MVP has a message for Big E, of the New Day clowns, MVP believed that Big E had the most potential, and when he went to SD, he thought he’d level up – and Big E did do that. But then he promptly ran from SD to RAW, because he’s afraid of Reigns.

Orton interrupts, saying he’s going to RKO Lashley and win the title. Big E then says oooo, then he can cash in and become the new champion.

Lashley screams ENOUGH, saying Orton made the biggest mistake of his life. He will take pleasure beating Orton and pummeling him, and Big E, if he comes close to Lashley, he’ll shove the contract up his ass.

RKO TO LASHLEY!

Flair is backstage, waiting for her chance to bore us with her words.

We go back to last week when Shayna doubted Nia, then Nia lost to Charlotte.

Sarah runs up on Charlotte, and asks about Shayna’s confidence. Charlotte say that Shayna and Nia get in each other’s way. She didn’t get to the top because of friends and partners, and Shayna will never get to her level. She is the best in every way possible, and after it’s all said and done, this title will be hers, the ring is her throne, and her reign will last forever. Long Live The Queen.



Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs Shayna Baszler

LOCKUP! Knee from Charlotte, Whip to the corner, Charlotte hops over the ropes to the apron, Shayna hits a knee. Hits the roeps, goes for a slide, but Charlotte enters the ring and Shayna flies outside, lands on her feet. Charlotte with a dropkick through the ropes.

We are back, and Flair steps on the laying down Shayna. Charlotte to the top rope, looking for a moonsault, but Basler is up and hits the ropes, then gets a kick to the face. Facover for 1..2.NO!! Baszler misses a knee in the cover ,and Charlotte gets a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Baszler with The Clutch, but Charlotte hits an elbow then a back suplex. Baszler grabs Charlotte, German suplex! Running kick to Charlotte. 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Shayna, Charltote wants it, Baszler hits another, another to the chest. They lock heads, punches from Shyna, hits the ropes, Charlotte follows, hits a clothesline. Chops from Charlotte. Again. Against the ropes. Whip to the ropes, reversed, Charlotte goes for a big boot, misses, but hits a back elbow ala Andrade. Boot in the corner from Charlotte. Backbreaker then an STO to the middle buckle. Charlotte leaves the ring to the apron, runs to the corner. MOONSAULT TO CHARLOTTE and, as per usual, she barely hits her opponent.

Nia Jax makes her ay down the ramp just as Shayna shoves Charlotte into the ring steps.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: