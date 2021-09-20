Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

After a lengthy recap of last week, we start the show proper with The New Day! The red carpet is out, and the crowd is lovin him. He looks near tears. YOU DESERVE IT chant for the man. He says today is not November 25th, but he is here to ive thanks. Thanks to all of us who chanted New Day Rocks – even those who chanted New Day Sucks. Thanks to everyone who supported him as he won the MitB contract, and he is grateful for all of us who lost our minds when we became the new champion. He is grateful for all of us below the heavens and one incredible friend above.

BRODIE chant

Tonight, they will be cutting the celebration a bit short, because they got town business, and that’s with The Usos and Roman Reigns. He says RAW is their show, and tonight they send The Bloodline packing. Why? Because NEW! DAYROCKS!

Here comes Roman to ruin the fun. A nice little pop for him, to be fair.

Roman, The Usos, and Heyman walk into the ring. Roman holds his title up. Big E doesn’t back down, holding his in the air as well.



Match 1: The Bloodline vs The New Day

Kofi and Jimmy to start. Whip from Kofi is reversed into the corner, and we get a monkey flip, but Kofi lands on his feet. High dropkick from Kofi. Snapmare and Kofi with a running kick. Tag to Woods who comes in with a low clothesline, Kofi with a splash, Woods hits one of his own. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Big E. E with a hard clothesline. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Tag to Woods. Woods on the 2nd rope. Axe handle to the arm. Right hand. Hard right hand, Jey tags himself in. He hits a hard right. Jey with a body slam. Whip to Woods, Woods ducks a clothesline, Kofi hets a tag, hits a shoulde, springboard splash off the top rope! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jey with a right hand, backs into a tag from Jimmy. Punch to the kidney. Another tag from Jey, and Jimmy holds Kofi. Right hand from Jey sends Kofi to the middle of the ring. Jey locks the head, whips to the corner, and Kofi odges. Sends Jimmy off the apron, Reigns pulls kofi to the outside and sends him into the announce table. Reigns sends Kofi flying over the table outside as we go to break.

WE ARE BACK and Kofi is hurting. Jey rushes the corner, and Jey gets tossed over the top rope to the outside, tumbling to the floor. Kofi reaches for a tag. Jey enters the ring, tags in Jimmy. Jimmy rushes, superkicks Woods, stopping the tag. Jimmy hits a knee, tosses Kofi to the corner, Kofi hops off and bounces, turns, hits a stomp. Tag to big E. Tag to Reigns. They take their time getting into the ring, meetin in the center. Right hands from both men. Reigns misses one, Big E locks up, belly to belly. Another belly to belly. Reigns turns, misses a clothesline, and gets hit with a third belly to belly! Big E tosses the entering Uso outside. He turns, and there’s Reigns to lift ihm up and slam him down with a uranage. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Reigns cocks up. Runs, goes for a Superman Punh, but Bihg E catches him, hits a belly to belly, again, hits the ropes, Big Splash. Sets up for Big Ending, in comes Jimmy, Big E sends him ut, tag to Woods. Kofi in the ring, gets sent over the top rope by Big E. Reigns is there to hit a Superman Punch to Big E. Woods with a high kick, slides in for a DDT, but Reigns hits an uppercut. Superkick from Woods. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

LASHLEY IS HERE! HE IS PISSED! He goes straight for Kofi, sending him into the ring post, then clotheslines Jimmy down har. He grabs Jey, sending him into the steps.

Woods turns. SPEAR!! Cover for 1…2…3!!!



Winner: The Bloodline

A good opener that, although had some awesome chemistry,didn’t get to the next gear. Granted, they already start in high gear, so I can’t complain too much, but you get the impression that this was a teaser for some Survivor Series action, and I’m all for that.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:01

LASHLEY SPEARS ROMAN REIGNS!!!

We are back, and Lashley is throwing a fit with Spears and Sonya. He says he’d beat Reigns or Big E, and he can take both of them on together. His era never stops. Boy oh boy do I miss MVP.

Backstage, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle are listening to synced Spotify playlists. Riddle has a speech for Orton. He knows Orton is hurt.

Orton tells Riddle to distract Omos for him tonight while he breaks AJ’s ribs. He then tells Riddle that the headphones, they’re pretty cool. Thanks.