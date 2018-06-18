Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

WRESTLING!!! It’s the show we love to hate and hate to love! Are you ready to celebrate the beauty that is Braun and Bliss?

Let’s go!

We start RAW with replays of Money in the Bank, specifically Nia vs Ronda. Stills show Ronda beatin dat ass for the most part, until Alexa comes in to beat everyone’s ass with a briefcase and winning the title.

We are live, and Kurt Angle is in the middle of the ring. The Women’s title is on a red cloth-covered table, alongside the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. Angle is proud that both winners of briefcases were RAW superstars, and he introduces the new Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss. Alexa comes down all smiles. Angle says she wanted this presentation, so here we go. Angle hands her the title, and Alexa holds it in the air. Angle says that Nia wants a rematch at Extreme Rules. Alexa wants to talk about next month. She wants the opportunity to tell the world thank you for the opportunity. The opportunity to rub it all in all of our faces. WE WANT RONDA chant. Alexa showed what it looks like to beat a bully in Nia Jax, and ROnda is just as much a bully. Last night, Alexa shocked the world. There will be no talk about The Baddest Woman on the planet, and just talk about her. Let’s be honest, she is the only woman that actually matters.

Ronda is here, and she is pissed. She rushes the ring. Alexa tells her to calm down. Angle stands in the middle of the two ladies. Alexa thought she would be doing some physical therapy. Did Ronda come out to show the bruises and welts? Hurts doesn’t it? Alexa says that what she did was 100% pefectly legal. Last night, she was so close to beating Nia. She could just taste the gold. Angle still holds her back. Alexa says that we will never know now, will we?

Crowd is pretty hot for this. Alexa says we all know why she’s out here. Ronda couldn’t stand the fact that last night wasn’t about Ronda. ESPN did an interview with Alexa. It was all about her. She is the champion. Ronda is….irrelevant. If she ever wants a championship opportunity, she better get in the back of the line. She calls Ronda an OVERHYPED ROOKIE. Hahaha.

Ronda side steps Angle, shoots the leg, then attacks!!! Angle lifts Ronda, but Ronda escapes and arm drags Angle!!! Alexa grabs the briefcase, Ronda punches her in the stomach. She grabs the briefcase and attacks!!! Ronda is on a rampage!! Angle tries to stop he. Ronda attacks Angle!!! Briefcase shot oer and over to Angle in the corner! Refs come to stop her, and Ronda attacks!!! She beats all they asses! Ronda grabs Alexa from out of the corner. POWERBOMB INTO THE TABLE!!!

Backstage, Ronda is yelling at Angle that she doesn’t need anyone telling her this isn’t the UFC. She gets it. Angle says she doesn’t get it, he doesn’t even know what to do right now. He decides on suspending her for 30 days. He tells her to get her things and go. Ronda wonders of the severity of his apology, and leaves.

Backstage, Renee tries to get a reaction from Ronda. Ronda walks it off, then stops when Renee wishes her good luck. Ronda says after these thirty days are up, she’ll be back here to kick Alexa’s pink-haired ass.

Corey thinks Ronda should be fired.

Seth Rollins just wants to see the world burn.

Seth says there’s a nice energy in the crowd and a buzz in the locker room, and he wants to keep it going. Seth wants to keep the open challenge going, and out comes Dolph and Drew. Looks like Dolph is the lucky guy.



Match 1: Intercontinental Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins



Kick from Dolph to start. He goes for a Zig Zag immediately, but Seth holds the ropes and Dolph falls back. Seth hits the ropes. He goes for a stomp, but Dolph rolls to the outside and we go to commercial.

We return and Dolph has Seth on the outside. Right hand to the face. He sends Seth into the ring. Cover for 1…NO! Dolph with a neckbreaker to Seth. Dolph pulls back on the head and slams Seth down hard. Seth is up and fights back with some rights. Dolph whips him into the corner hard, and covers for 1..2.NO! Dolph tackles Seth down and gets a chinlock with a body scissors. Seth escapes, Drew in the corner. Seth with a chop. He hits a right to the face. Dolph kicks. Seth hits a right. Whip to the ropes. Kick from Seth.Right hand. Another. He whips Dolph. Dolph reverses . Slingblade from Seth. Clothesline to Dolph, and he falls to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide dive! Dolph back inside. Flying forearm. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

We return from another break and Seth hits a backslide for 1..2..NO!!! Rollins wants the buckle bomb but Dolph rolls him up for 1..2..NO!!!! Seth pulls. Knee to the face! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth calls for the stomp. He kicks. Hits the ropes. Goes for the stomp, but ZIggler moves! Kick from Ziggler. FAMEASSER! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Ziggler uses the ropes to stand. He turns towards Drew, who whispers something to him. Dolph calls for the finish. Seth is on his knees. He stands slowly, then turns. Ziggler runs for a Superkick, but Seth hits him with a Superkick first!!! Dolph falls to his knees! Another superkick!!! Pin for 1..2……NO!!! So close!!! Seth heads to the top rope. Ziggler is laid out on the mat. Seth to the top. FROG SPLASH BUT ZIGGLER MOVES!! Ziggler rolled to the apron!!! Ziggler goes to the top rope this time! Seth is up. Right hand to Ziggler. Ziggler gravbs the head, but Seth escapes with a headbutt. He hops to the second rope. He locks up for a superplex. Dolph tries to fight out. Right hands. One to the head send Seth to the mat. Seth is up again, though! He runs, locks up I nthe corner. Headbutt from Ziggler! Ziggler dives with a crossbody, but Rollins rolls through and stands with Ziggler! Seth pulls Ziggler up in powerbomb position. Buckle Bomb! Kick to the gut of Ziggler! Seth wants the stomp, but Drew on the apron. Seth hits some rights! Ziggler rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! Seth pushes Ziggler to the apron, and he nearly hits Drew. Seth hits a rollup of his own!

Seth holds the tights! 1…..2…NO!!! Ziggler reverses! He grabs the tights too! Pin for 1…2…3!! ZIGGLER WINS THE TITLE!!!

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Dolph Ziggler

Dolph can still go, man. Too bad it’s been so damned long since we’ve seen it.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Seth walks up to Dolph. Drew attacks from behind! He hits a few rights then mocks Rollins. Drew and Dolph lift Seth then we get the Claymore Zig Zag combo.

Backstage, Drew and Dolph are here to share some breaking news with Renee. Monday Night Rawllins is cancelled. He says we can cry about it online but this is their show now. This is just the beginning says Drew. They will not allow the title to let them become soft. Dolph says that they’ve seen it all, run their mouth, have their catchy t-shirts, they say burn it down and that it’s their yard. There is a difference between everyone else and them. When they say something, they mean it.



Match 2: Curt Hawkins vs Bobby Roode



Hawkins goes for the ribs then hits abackslide for 1..2..NO!!! He hits the ropes. Roode with a spinebuster! Roode calls for the DDT. Kick. DDT to Hawkins. Pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Bobby Roode

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

A shitty feed causes the audio to go out as Braun Strowman comes down to the ring. He cuts a promo that probably includes CATCH THESE HANDS, which brings Kevin Owens out. He tries to relate to the big guy I think. I find another feed, and Owens is telling Braun that his life changed when he won the briefcase. Who can Braun count on around here? At Mania, when he needed a partner, Braun had to go to the crowd to pick up a kid. Owens says his best friend was injured, and he doesn’t know when Sami will be back. Both of these men are alone, both in need of a friend. Maybe friend is too strong a word, but maybe they can help each other – no, they can use each other. Owens knows how big a deal it is to be champion. Maybe after they use each other, and Braun becomes the champion, he and Owens can have a match for the title. This can start tonight. Monster and Man. Owens has no interest in getting these hands. He just wants to shake the hand of Braun. Braun extends his hand, they shake, then Braun pulls him in. He goes for a Powerslam, but Owens floats off and runs to the outside.

Commentary goes over that dastardly group of girls who used Matte Black instead of glossy last week on Riley’s belly.

Backstage, Sasha and Bayley Part 2449395858 starts. She talks to Sasha about taking the fight to The Riott Squad with Sasha. She knows things haven’t been great, but she promises tonight that she will do whatever she can to take careo f Sasha. Bayley calls it a new start for both of them.

While the tag match is about to start in the ring, we get Curtis Axel and Bo on the Tron. Holy shit, Axel is dressed as Matt and here comes Bo who does a SPOT FUCKING ON IMPRESSION OF BRAY!!! Hahaha. They’re holding a small ass lantern. Bo says they’re going to do all sorts of weird things they’re not going to like very much. Things like….

Bo breaks character and says they’re the B Team and they’re not afraid of them, and they are coming for the titles. Axel laughs as Matt and says wonderful. Then Bo tells them to run, and turns the lantern off, and holds the position. The camera doesn’t go off, so the guys go downward out of sight. Hilarious and great, and I don’t need commentary to laugh along with me



Match 3: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs Heath Slater and Rhyno



Matt does some delete headbutts in the corner with Rhyno then calls for Twist of Fate. Kick to Rhyno. Twist of No! Matt with a right hand to Slater on the apron. Rhyno with a hard right to Matt. Tag to heath. They double team Matt down to the mat. Right hand. Cover. 1..2..NO! He’s Got Kids chant. Tag to Rhyno. Rhyno attacks the back of the neck. He drops Matt with an elbow. Matt with an uppercut and a jawbreaker. Tag from Slater, who goes to th top rope. He dives off, Matt moes. Side Effect from Matt. Tag to Bray. Bray in with a clothesline. Throat thrust into the corner. Splash from Wyatt! He hits the ropes, misses a clothelsine, and hits the crossbody in the middle of the ring! Spiderwalk from Wyatt, and Heath turns into a kiss of the forehead. Rhyno walks in. Right hand to Rhyno. Twist of Fate to Rhyno. Rhyno rolls to the outside. Bray runs into a boot.

Slater turns, but Wyatt was waiting for him and hits a hard clothesline! Tag from Matt. Wyatt in. Kiss of Deletion. Cover from Matt for 1..2…3!!