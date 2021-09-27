Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN'T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

After a hot PPV, RAW is ready to rock! Let’s see how well it goes!



Match 1: WWE Heavyweight Championship Match

Big E vs Bobby Lashley

LOCKUP!!! They muscle each other in circles, with Lashley getting E into the corner. Ref breaks them up and Big E slaps the taste out of Lashley’s mouth. Yeesh. Lashley retaliates, then runs and punches E in the corner. He hits some crossfaces on the 2nd rope then corners Big E and chokes till the 3 count. Suplex to Big E in the center of the ring. Cover doesn’t even get a 1. Knee to Big E, Lashley sends Big E to the outside. Lashley follows, sends Big E into the barricade backfirst then looks to send him into the ringpost. He does. Lashley gets grabbed by Big E out of nowhere. Big E hits a belly to belly.

We are back from a Head & Shoulders commercial to see a man who is all head and shoulders. Big E has a cravat on E from behind, Big E turns into the hold, hits the abs, hits the ropes, runs into a back elbow. Lashley sits Big E on the top rope. Big E attacks with punches. Lashley tries to stop him, but Big E sends him down. Lashley with a huge right hand, back up and locks the head. Bobby with a running punch off the corner!!! Big E tumbles to the outside. Lashley follows. Big double clothesline. Both men down. The count starts. They nter the ring at 8. Bck and forth huge right hands. Lashley hits a knee, sends Big E into the corner hard, Lashley runs , Big E catches him, looks for the STO, but Lashley hits an elbow and a neckbreaker. Lashley with some elevated punches. He looks down to Big E, hits the ropes, hops over, under, back elbow from E, lift for a Big Ending, but Lashley holds the ropes. E tosses Lashley to te apron, blocks a right, hits one of his own, hits the ropes, SPEAR TO THE OUTSIDE!!!

SHELTON BENJAMIN AND CEDRIC ALEXANDER ARE OUT HERE!!! They have on Hurt Business shirts! Big E sends Lashley into the ring. SPEAR TO BIG E!!! Cover!

Woods and Kingston are here to attack Hurt Business. This gets a DQ as they all enter the ring.



Winner: No Contest

Big Meaty Men Slappin Meat indeed. Good start both to the show and to the continued feud of Lashley and E.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:06

New Day clears the ring of The Hurt Business! Kofi and Woods hit the ropes then dive over the top rope onto Cedric and Shelton! New Day attacks! Refs come down with some agents to stop the madness. Big E attacks Lashley, sending him to the outside.

Adam Pearce comes out, says this will not end like this, gets a cheap pop, then announces a rematch tonight, in a steel cage.



Match 2: Angel Garza vs Erik

Erik starts by deadlifting Angel and slamming his ass down like nothing. Clothesline from Garza, Garza removes his pants, hits a knee to Erik, antoher knee to the face. He punches the back of the head then locks the head from behind. Right hand from Erik, Erik deadlifts again, kick from Gazra, whip, into a takedown and a running knee from Erik.

Humberto on the apron, distracting with the trunks, drops down off the apron, and Garza hits a kick to the head. Wing Clipper and a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Angel Garza

Remember when The Viking Raiders were the big deal?

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:50



Match 3: 24/7 Championship Match

Ricochet vs Reggie

Lockup into a flippy stuff competition. They each take turns backflipping off the corner until Reggie gets sent to the outside. Ric hits the ropes and dives over the top rope onto Reggie. Truth and Gulak are in the crowd with Drake. They hop the rails and attack Ricochet to cause the DQ.

Winner: Certainly Not Ricochet



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:21

Drew and Truth send Ricohet into the announce table, but he hops to the top and hits a moonsault on both men.

Drake has a walkie talkie and calls someone out as Reggie makes his way up the ramp. Tozawa comes out, Reggie gets to the ring, hits a spinning cross body, then makes his way to the back as Tozawa throws a fit.

Riddle is scooting backstage, saying Orton needed a little time away from him. He’s riding solo tonight. He is curious about Orton, where he is and what he is doing? He has a message for Orton; he misses and loves him, and he will make Randy proud by beating AJ Styles. Riddle then rocks out to Randy’s music. We get obnoxiously close to his face as he sings along until Omos and AJ walk up. Riddle stares them up and down and we….switch gears.

Tozawa is still in the ring as we fade to black.

We come back, and Tozawa is still in the ring. He demands a match tonight, and he oesnt care who it is.

Music hits and it’s…..Keith “Bearcat Lee.

Lee is in a singlet and some trunks.



Match 4: Akira Tozawa vs Keith Lee

Tozawa runs into a huge clothesline then gets splashed in the corner. Lee tosses him across the ring like nothing.

Lee with a slam into a cover and a pni for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Keith Lee



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Like seven blinks.

Big E cuts a nice promo backstage with New Day donning either side of him.



Match 5: WWE United States Championship Match

Damian Priest vs Sheamus

LOCKUP!!! They go back and forth trying to work each others’ arms, with Sheamsu finally getting him down to the mat, nearly a pin. Elbows from Sheamus. Cravat from behind. Priest backs Sheamus int othe corner, hits a back elbow, again, lockup and a Broken Arrow. Cover for 1..NO! They head to the outside and Sheamsu takes a seat on the steps. Lol. Priest runs up and kicks him down hard then grabs a table from under the ring. Sheamus gets Priest up in the ring and starts with the beatdown. He stops at 3 as Priest breaks the hold and hits a right hand another, a big boot is missed as Sheamus side-steps. He lifts Priest onto his shoulders, grabs the head. WHITE NOISE INTO THE TABLE!!!!

