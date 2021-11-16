Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

x Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Last week, Kevin Owens snapped and did something NOBODY SAW COMING!

….

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

BIG E is here to start the show. He kinda glances over Kevin Owens and directs his attention to Roman. He calls out him and his lil cousins. He tells Roman that he’s going to take a piece of him that he will never get back. He says that that’s Sunday, though, and tonight is Monday. So he wants to speak to Owens. He tells Kevin, directly, to bring his lying ass out here so they can handle some business.

Owens says there is nothing more he’d love than to get into the ring and beat the hell out of Big E, but he’s gotta get something off his chest first. He stands atop the stage, tells Big E that he got in Owens’ way, causing him to have the third straight loss in three weeks since he got back to RAW. He talks about Big E questioning his integrity, causing the audience and the locker room to do the same. Last week, he snapped, and how could he not?

Owens was never lying, but it doesn’t matter because Big E said it, and everyone loves him, and if he says it, it must be true. So everyone judged him, but they can go to hell – including Big E. Perception is reality? Well then Owens is a scumbag, a liar, a horrible person, a bad guy. Guess what, he’ll be the bad guy we all think he is, but he wont be any old plain bad guy – no, he’ll be worse. He will break bad on every single superstar in the back, every person in every arena, and especially on Big E. He deserves it, and because of Big E, everything that happens – it’s Big E’s fault.

Big E wants a fight, Owens walks away, Big E leaves the ring and follows him up the ramp. As he walks up the ramp, Jimmy and Jey Uso attack!!!!! They beat his ass back down to the ring, mounting and punching. Jey has the mic, tells Big E that Reigns sends his regards. He’ll see you Sunday. As for RKBro, they can get this work, too. They run Friday and Monday, it don’t even matter.

Here comes Riddle! He rushes the ring and attacks! Big E is back up,he and Riddle stomp the Usos away! Out comes Sonya Deville to “restore order,” calling what she is about to do “unorthodox,” lol. Ok.

Seth Rollins’ music hits! He comes out all smiles as we go to break.



Match 1: Big E and Matt Riddle vs The Usos

Big E starts off with some Uso beatdown, hitting an abdominal stretch then a shoulder tackle and a cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Big E tags in Riddle, who is all smiles. He hops over the ropes and kicks the abs, then hits a few forearms. Blind tag from The Usos, they hit stereo elbow drops and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Big E, belly to belly. Another! Big E rolls to the outside. He grabs an Uso and tosses him into Seth Rollins, who is seated ringside. Big E then hits a right hand directly to the face of Seth Rollins.

B ack in the ring, Big E eats a kick, as Seth runs in to attack Riddle to cause a DQ.

Winners: Big E and Matt Riddle via DQ

So unorthodox.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:49

We get a beatdown in the corner of Big E as Seth attacks Riddle. Stomps over and over in the corner until…

Randy Orton’s music hits. He runs down. RKO TO USO!!!! He lifts Riddle up, then Big E, and the crowd is loving it.

Gee, I wonder what unorthodox move Sonya will make next!



Match 2: Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, and Big E vs Seth Rollins and The Usos

Gee, who saw this coming? Seth and Riddle are in the ring, Riddle gets a tag from Orton, Orton comes in and kicks Seth then hits an uppercut. Another. A third. He headbutts Seth and tags in Orton, who hops over the ropes and hits a right. Kick from Riddle, he corners Seth ad hits a right, left, right, Seth with a right, another, another. He attacks the midsection. Tag from Jimmy and he beats down Riddle. Tag to Jey, who hits a shoulder, then a splash. Body slam from Jey. Tag to Jimmy as Jey locks the leg. Stomp to Riddle. Jimmy with a cravat from behind. Jimmy releases and gives a cheap shot to Orton. High kick from Riddle. Big E wants the tag. Jimmy holds the ankle, not allowing the tag. Riddle kicks then knees out of the hol. Tag to Big E, who comes in. Belly to belly, hard right sends both men off the apron, another big belly to belly! A third! BIG SPLASH! Spin, kick, Big E catches, spins again, and Jey hits an Enziguri! Big E with a hard STO! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Big E drags Jey over to the apron and beats on his chest a few times before hitting the big splash on the apron.

We are back, and Seth has a co er on Orton for 1..2..NO!!! Seth tags in Jimmy, and they wishbone Orton. Tag to Jey, who comes in to do the same, each grabbing a leg. Orton writhes in pain as Jey locks in a cravat from behind. Jey pinches the shoulders, Orton close to getting. Tag, hits a bck supelx to create separation, and gets the tag. Riddle gets a tag. Seth gets a tag. He sends Seth to the corner. Knee sends Jimmy into the corner. Splash to Seth, suplex to Jimmy, knee to Jey on the apron, running senton to Seth, one for Jimmy, kick to Seth. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jey there to stop the pin!

Big E is in to send Jey to the outside, Superkick from Jimmy! Uppercut to Jimmy from Randy, Seth sends him outside, elbow to Riddle, rollup and a stack, with the tights! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and The Usos

I suppose as a push for Survivor Series, it wasn’t all bad, but the whole “unorthodox” aspect of it, the unnecessary stop and start to the matches, and the blurred line between a brand battle that simply doesn’t know what it wants to be just take a bulk of the fun out of it.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:59

The Usos try and double team Riddle, but Orton comes out of nowhere to hit an RKO to Jey.

In a nice moment, Big E grabs Jey and tells him to tell Roman that the message was received, and hits The Big Ending. Big E is heated, and it’s coming off great.

We head to last week and the fatal five way, where Liv won, Piper was upset, and Dana is Anad backwards.

Bianca gets some interview time, saying Piper made it perfectly clear that she should be on the SS team, not her, but she doesn’t make the rules around here, so if Piper wants to get down with the get down, they can do that.

Tamina comes out of nowhere to tell Bianca that tonight, Bianca is her business. Bianca says she’ll do.

Owens gets stopped backstage and admits to lying. He told everyone he’d be the bad guy. Everyone thinks he’s a liar.

In comes Finn Balor; he says he is sorry he wasn’t there last week to vouch for him. He would have told him straight to his face that he doesn’t trust Owens. He wants Owens tonight. Owens is down.



Match 3: Tamina vs Bianca Belair

Tamina attacks in the corner. Bianca reverses and stomps in the corner. She whips Tamina, reversed and bianca hops on the 2nd rope to shake her ass then flip backwards. She mounts Tamina in the corner, hits some rights. Bianca hops over a running Tamina then Tamina hitsa. Clothelsine! Tamina with a chinlock. Whip to the corner, hits a clothesline. Tamina drops Bianca, hits the ropes, hits an elbow drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tamina tries for a back suplex, Bianca lands on her feet, kicks Tamina away, hops over her. Dropkick to the corner. Bianca whips Tamina, reversed again, Bianca hops over, again, back flips, spinebuster! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tamina with a right hand, superkick! Tamina to the top rope! Bianca grabs her and tosses her down! Springboard moonsault, but Tamina gets the knees up!!

Tamina tries for a superkick, Bianca turns her and locks her arms, then gets whipped, Samoan Drop attempt, Bianca lands on her feet. Right hand. KOD!!!Pin for 1..2…3!!!!!

Winner: Bianca Belair

Bianca is so good, she just gave Tamina an ok match…

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 4:37

Piper is here! She says Bianca must be exhausted. It wouldn’t be fair of Piper to come down and take advantage, but after Survivor Series, she’ll be looking for Bianca.

Becky Lynch is here! She welcomes us all then brings up Flair. We see what she had to say on Friday, particularly when she called her a fabricated. Champion.

Becky wants to remind Charlotte who she is. They used to be best friends, rode everywhere, the person who was so happy for her every title she won, with a shoulder to cry on any time things didn’t go her way. She is also the person who realizes a friendship with Charlotte comes with conditions; and that’s that Becky would forever be in the background. So she said to hell with the friendship. She had to do so much more than just be a one-note rip off of someone else. She tore herself apart and recreate herself time and time again to be the biggest star in this industry. She is the person whose success has made Charlotte the most miserable human being she is ever met. Charlotte doesn’t even like herself anymore. Most importantly, she is the person Flair will go face to face with at SS. She will force Flair to face her demons. This is not about brand supremacy, its about personal legacy. If you still don’t remember who Becky is, she will be the person who eats the ever living piss out of her.

Liv is here to interrupt!!

She apologizes, brings up the fact that becky and charlotte have been doin this forever. Last week ,Becky just walked away from her, and she cant let her do that again. She finally won the chance she’s been waiting for. At one point, she admired Becky the most. Becky tells Liv she was her biggest fan. Remember what she said? Of course. Becky expected the interruption, so heres a video package.

We go back to 4 months ago, when Liv reminds us what Becky told her when she left.

Becky says she is sorry, she didn’t mean to get her hopes up. The Man didn’t hold her down, she wasn’t around. Truth is some people have it, and some don’t. Look at Becky; she left for a year and a half and came back and has been killing the game ever since. What has Liv done? Nothin. Becky told her to get the title while she was gone because now that she is back, Liv isn’t getting her hands on it.

Liv speaks for the entire universe when she says that Big Time becks is really just a big time bitch.

Becky tries for the Rock Bottom, Liv counters, and Becky leaves the ring.