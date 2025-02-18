Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another exciting edition of WWE Raw on Netflix! We’re getting closer to Elimination Chamber, and we’ll see the final slots in each Chamber filled tonight via qualifying matches. We’ll also see AJ Styles return to action, Sami Zayn return to Raw & Bianca Belair and Naomi make a rare appearance. It should be a good time!

We’re in Charlotte, North Carolina! Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile & Dakota Kai are all walking! Daytona 500 winner William Byron drives AJ Styles into the arena! Don’t get me started on how all my bets bit the dust in the last lap. That’s Daytona for ya.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are ringside, and they throw it to a video recapping the recent happenings involving Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn’s music plays and Lilian Garcia introduces one of our favorite red-headed Canadians. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Sami. He’s been sitting, rehabbing and thinking about his history with Kevin Owens. Their names have been tied together their entire careers. There have been a lot of betrayals, forgiving & forgetting. Unfortunately there’s no forgiving and forgetting this time. This time, Kevin tried to end Sami’s career. Kevin’s problem is that he didn’t get the job done. He’s not 100% and he doesn’t have a lot in the tank, but he’s got enough for a fight. He’ll be in Montreal for Elimination Chamber. Everybody wants to see that fight!

Adam Pearce walks down to ringside & rains on Sami’s parade. He knows that everybody wants the match. A big part of Adam wants the match! Everybody has told Sami no. He’s not medically cleared to compete. He shouldn’t be in the ring right now! Pearce would love to make it official, but the answer is no. Pearce walks off, but Sami asks how long he’s known Sami & Kevin. Adam knows the history between them, and he knows Sami won’t take no for an answer. Sami won’t leave this ring until Adam gives him the match. Adam can’t sanction it. If Kevin wants to hit Sami with a chair, or drag him to the concourse, or give him more piledrivers, Adam can’t stop him. Sami assumes all the risk for very little reward, even if he wins, he still loses. What this means, is that at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, it could be the last match of Sami Zayn. Sami walks up to Adam and says he understands what it all means, and he wants the damn match. Adam says it will be Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, and it’s not official, it’s unsanctioned.

Michael says Sami is out of his mind. Pat is pumped to see the unsanctioned match. Last Friday on SmackDown, we saw a video showing some interesting characters nearby when Jade Cargill was injured…Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Back in the Judgment Day locker room, Dominick Mysterio & Liv Morgan talk about their current issues with people. Finn Balor talks about how there will be three Judgment Day members in the Elimination Chamber after tonight. They’ll handle their business and be back in business.

IShowSpeed was online today talking about how Bron Breakker speared him at the Royal Rumble. He thought he was going to die!