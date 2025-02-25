Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’m here with you for another exciting episode of Raw on Netflix! Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday, and we’ll hear from some of the combatants on that show. We’ve also got two championship matches, the New Day competing as a team for the first time in a while, and much more from the Queen City of Cincinnati!

Feel free to dip down into the comment section and chat with your fellow 411 Maniacs! As the great Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. Obligatory social media plugs.

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

There’s Heritage Bank Center, with Great American Ballpark in the background! A place I know well. Backstage, we see Bianca Belair & Naomi in some colorful threads, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez talking, Gunther with a cup of coffee, Alpha Academy working out, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky WALKING & Lyra Valkyria WALKING outside! Cody Rhodes is also WALKING outside and drinking coffee.

Logan Paul makes his way to the ring, and I must take offense to Pat McAfee giving Cincinnati credit for him. I was just starting to tolerate Pat! Logan says he’s in the house, and he too is from Ohio. He’s just like us, except way better. He’s got a story. His airplane was descending, and he wanted to go home because it was too dreary. He will go to Cincinnati and perform in front of these peasants because he’s just that humble. The crowd doesn’t buy it. Cincinnati wastes talent, look what they did to Joe Burrow! The last time Logan was in the ring on Netflix, he beat Rey Mysterio and punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber, where he will beat three doorknobs & John Cena, and will go to WrestleMania and face Cody Rhodes so he can become the face of this company.

LIKE MUSSOLINI! CM Punk makes his entrance. Logan seems less than impressed with Punk’s posing. Logan wants to know our problem with him, and Punk’s problem with him. He thinks Punk’s jealous because he succeeds at everything he does outside of the ring, while Punk’s career is him failing upwards. Punk with some colorful kicks tonight. Punk says he doesn’t know Logan well enough personally to have a problem with him. What he sees: dime a dozen. Says & does some ignorant things for a reaction, thinks that makes him a generational talent. He’s got no substance, and the people deserve better. Logan brushes that off. Punk’s comeback was one of the greatest moments in history, but he cracked under pressure. He tore his tricep and couldn’t handle the pressure. Punk’s familiar to these people. Now that Logan’s a full timer, it’s only a matter of time before the fans are chanting his name. The fans chant “CM Punk” instead. Punk says they can give it some time. A lot Logan said was wrong, the right thing he said was the names change. The names Logan mentioned are legends. Under the pressure, Punk makes history. Logan is barely a flash in the pan, and won’t be here long enough for fans to figure him out or remember him. Punk will eliminate Logan from Elimination Chamber and go on to WrestleMania to face Cody Rhodes and leave with the World Title. (oops) Punk will make history and Logan will be history. He doesn’t care if Cody thinks he needs to sell his soul to beat him, Punk is Satan himself. In this business, Logan is nobody. They stare down…Logan with a slap, and he ducks out of the ring. Punk tells Logan to run while he can. On Saturday, he’ll be locked in a cage with CM Punk, and will find out why the fans chant his name.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are at ringside, and they recap the goings on last week between Penta, Ludwig Kaiser & Pete Dunne.

Triple Threat Match: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne: Alicia Taylor is back ring announcing this week if you’re scoring at home, or even if you’re alone. Dunne wants the first crack at Penta, he drops Kaiser with an enziguri but gets ranaed by Penta. Kaiser tries a quick rollup on Penta for two, but Penta fights right back. Backstabber on Kaiser sends him outside, he avoids a dive from Penta but not a knee from Dunne. Dunne pounds Kaiser down before getting hit by Penta. Kaiser right back on offense, sends Penta into the barricade & Dunne into the steps. Back in the ring, Penta with a kick, clotheslines Kaiser outside, crossbody to Kaiser & Dunne on the floor as we go to commercial…

A Tower of Doom greets us upon our return! Crowd chants for Penta as he chops his opponents. Sling blade bulldog on Dunne, one on Kaiser. Headstand into a basement dropkick on Kaiser, but Dunne has a boot. Penta has one too, gets sent to the apron by Kaiser. Penta ranas Dunne into Kaiser! Dive onto Dunne, then one for Kaiser! DVD by Penta gets two thanks to Dunne breaking it up. Penta & Dunne trade some strikes. Dunne goes down, but Kaiser gets the advantage by yanking on the mask. Dunne hits the Bitter End on Penta, but Kaiser breaks up the pinfall. Kaiser tries something on Dunne, but Dunne manipulates Kaiser’s fingers. Penta with a Mexican Destroyer on Kaiser, then he hits the Sacrifice! Penta Driver gets broken up, Kaiser sends Penta outside, dumps Dunne on his head and gets the three count!

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser (5:27 shown via pinfall)

We see a video package recapping John Cena entering the Elimination Chamber, using his post-Royal Rumble address.

Jackie Redmond is with Rhea Ripley! Let’s go! Jackie asks how Rhea is managing to prepare for her title defense next week with Elimination Chamber looming. Rhea says she’s never beaten Iyo Sky, and to make it to WrestleMania she’ll have to do the one thing she’s never done. It’s been five years since they last faced off, and since then she’s become the most dominant woman in WWE and defeated everyone that’s stepped to her. After next week we can add Iyo’s name to that list. There’s Iyo! She says she will beat Rhea again and go to WrestleMania as the Women’s World Champion. They face off and we see a graphic for their match next week on Raw.

We see a clip from next week’s episode of WWE LFG with Road Dogg talking to the trainees.

Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston: Apparently I missed out on Xavier & Kofi talking through the commercial break. It was probably entertaining but I prefer the timed breaks. Wilde & Woods start things off with Wilde getting the upper hand in the corner. Woods runs into a boot, then Wilde does the Candice Michelle headscissors on the ropes before hitting a dropkick. Double elbow by the LWO, a hip toss into a splash, then a moonsault gets two. Del Toro runs into a boot, but still kicks Xavier before ranaing him off the top rope. Woods slips out of a suplex, makes the tag and Kofi lowers the ropes so Cruz can fly over them onto the floor. Kofi puts the boots to Cruz before tagging Xavier. They tag back & forth and take turns stomping. Kofi hits a basement dropkick for two. Cruz tries to fight back, rolling Xavier up for two but Kofi tags back in and prevents the LWO from making the tag temporarily. Wilde back in and he goes ham on the New Day. Wilde to the apron, flies over Xavier and hits a DDT on Kofi. One for Xavier too. Tag to Cruz, and there’s the double dive! Kofi thrown back into the ring, Xavier distracts the referee while Kofi breaks up the Doomsday Device. Xavier & Kofi hits a modified Demolition Decapitator for three.

Winners: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (5:26 via pinfall)

The New Day stomp the LWO down until Dragon Lee runs down. Lee gets a brief advantage before the New Day fights back. A double powerbomb ends Lee’s night and the New New Day stands tall.

Finn Balor is not happy with Dominick Mysterio. Dom’s not happy with Finn, Carlito wants everyone to settle down. Finn still doesn’t want any new members. Liv wants them all to stop fighting since it’s a big week for her. Liv & Raquel will bring gold to the Judgment Day. Finn accuses Liv & Raquel of taking out Jade Cargill, but Liv still denies it and tells them to get on the same page. Everybody will handle their own business.

We see various WWE Superstars opening packs of Topps trading cards as part of Topps Rip Night. Miz pulled a Final Boss Rock card, which I think makes him the winner? I haven’t read Beckett’s Trading Card Price Guide in about thirty years.

Gunther is WALKING!

I probably shouldn’t mention this here, but you could see part of my workplace on that shot of Downtown Cincinnati! The Cincinnati Bearcats football team is here, as is Adam “Pacman” Jones.

Gunther is in the ring, and he’s dressed to fight! We can’t contain our excitement because Gunther is in action tonight! Before that he wants to talk about WrestleMania. He was mad at facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania, but he’s warmed up to the idea of embarrassing Jey and shutting him up for good. Adam Pearce agreed to Gunther wrestling tonight, and he has a hand-picked opponent for tonight!

Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Otis & Maxxine Dupri): This would have been a PWG dream match like ten years ago. Gunther picked Akira because he saw the Alpha Academy Tik Toking earlier. They actually have a lot in common! They got in the shape of their lives to prove that they belong. Akira opted to make a fool of himself and dance around to entertain the fans. Jey made the same choice, and his choice to face Gunther at WM will end his career. Tonight, Akira could do something Jey never will, earn Gunther’s respect. Tozawa fires away on Gunther, hits a big boot and keeps punching away. Gunther smacks Tozawa down. Tozawa tries to trade chops, that doesn’t end well as we see Maxxine pout. Tozawa fights off a power bomb, but gets dropkicked down. Tozawa with a roll up out of a sunset flip for two! Tozawa goes up top, but Gunther catches him and locks in a Boston Crab. Tozawa makes the ropes. More strikes exchanged, Gunther hits a powerbomb and raises Tozawa up on two. A sleeper ends the match in favor of Gunther.

Winner: Gunther (2:48 via submission)

Otis comes in and breaks it up, then tears his shirt off! Gunther opts not to fight Otis, but instead locks in a sleeper from behind. JEY USO’S MUSIC PLAYS! That sends Gunther out of the ring for good.

We see a clip of Cole talking about Pat on Logan Paul’s podcast. This leads to Pat breaking down Cole’s wardrobe choice, that shirt was pretty damn tight!

Dakota Kai is WALKING! She challenges for the IC Championship next!

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai: Headlock takeover by Lyra, who works Dakota’s arm. Quick rollup in the corner by Kai gets two. Dakota catches a dropkick through the ropes attempt, but Lyra pulls her to the apron. Suplex blocked, Lyra knocked down on the apron, then Dakota hits a cannonball to the floor. The cameraman gets all entangled in things and we go to commercial.

We return and the ladies fight on the top rope, ending up with Lyra kicking out of the Tree of Woe and hitting a stalling superplex! The fans chant about fecal matter. Kai takes Lyra down with a kick, series of rollups and a bridge by Lyra. Backslide rolled through, Lyra powers out, hits a powerbomb for two! Lyra jumps into a kick, then Dakota hits one in the corner. Canadian backstabber gets two! Dakota catches Lyra up top, but it’s Lyra that gets the advantage, she hits a Cradleshock for three!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (5:10 shown via pinfall)

Dakota follows the Code of Honor and shakes Lyra’s hand. Ivy Nile is not honorable, she attacks Dakota in the entranceway and Lyra in the ring! She busts Lyra’s spine and poses with the Intercontinental Championship! The fans think she sucks.

Michael plugs WWE’s upcoming Evolve show, then throws it to a video package for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.

Jackie talked to Sami Zayn earlier today, and wants him to share what happened last week between him & Kevin Owens. He went to Kevin’s house, Kevin wasn’t home but his mom was. They chatted for awhile, she was doing well. When he got home, he was ashamed of himself because he didn’t have good intentions going to Kevin’s house. Family has never been involved before. He doesn’t know what he’s capable of right now, or what Kevin is capable of right now. His neck isn’t where he wants it to be yet, but this will be a war. Everything they’ve done to each other over the years, this will be worse than all of that. It’s going to be a bad time for him, but a very, very bad time for Kevin.

Dominick Mysterio was upset about getting speared last week, so he challenged Bron Breakker to a match tonight. This sounds like a bad idea, but it’s next!