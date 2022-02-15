Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you! I’m so happy you’re spending this love holiday with meeeee!!!! 

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

RAW starts with YOUR WWE Champion and MVP to talk about Elimination Chamber. He says Lasley has a 100% chance walking out how he walks in.

Seth Rollins is here to disagree. He tells Bobby he looks great, but not as great as Seth. As of this moment, Lashly is currently the champion, but unfortunately he won’t be for long. Seth doesn’t think any of the other men can beat Lashley, but he does think that he can.

MVP has had a vision; he envisions Seth not making it to the Chamber if he keeps running his mouth.

Riddle rolls out in a toga, and asks Seth if the Elimination Chamber is like one giant quiz bowl. Seth made no such reference. Riddle says the last time he was locked in a tight spot, it was a gas station bathroom. It was brutal. But then, the custodian let him out in the morning, and when he saw the light, he knew he could accomplish anything. He is confident that he will win the match. He wants to be a double champ. He also wants Bobby to wear a toga.

Austin Theory is out next to stop the fun, saying he is sorry to interrupt but Riddle says the party isn’t till later. Theory says Mr. McMahon has taught him a lot of lessons – like expect the unexpected, apologies are just weaknesses. He can’t let Vince down and must win the match.

AJ Styles comes out, as expected, and wonders what Theory is talking about. He isn’t making any sense. AJ is the odds on favorite, says he. He doesn’t want to look back and know that he could have done more to be champion again. So Bobby, no one is going to stop him from having a mania moment. AJ says Riddle’s toga is sweet. Riddle invites him to the toga party tonight.

Lashley is over it. He is the only one here that has won an Elimination Chamber match. Austin is too wet behind the ears, Seth should clearly be able to see that he was losing. Riddle needs to come off the cloud he is on. AJ will not have his Mania moment he hopes and dreams for. As for Brock…

Well, he’s here next. He is all smiles in his cowboy hat and argyle-like sweater. He enters the ring and removes said sweater, then turns and sees Theory. He hangs the jacket and hat on Theory in the corner. Lesnar walks up to Bobby, face to face, MVP holds him back, as Seth talks shit from the side. Theory tries to attack and gets a German for his troubles. F-5 to Theory. Brock lifts Theory and takes a selfie with him.

Backstage, Angelo Dawkins is smiling, completely happy to be here.

He and Ford go over the card for tonight.



Match 1: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs The Street Profits

Ford and Ziggler to start and Ford gets a quick pin. Ciampa is on commentary based on what happened on NXT. Tag to Roode, Ford with a right to Roode then to Ziggler on the apron. Rock bottom from Roode and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Ziggler flies over Roode’s head with a leg drop and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Dawkins stops the pin. Ziggler pulls back on the face, locks up from behind, Ford lands on his feet. Enziguri to Ziggler. Ford tags in Dawkins. Tag to Roode. Dawkins blocks, hits a clothesline, whip to the ropes, reversed, hop over, spinning back elbow. Ziggler in and Dawkins hits a suplex on him. Roode in the corner, Dawkins with a splash, off the ropes, spinebuster from Roode!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

Ciampa removes his headphones and claps for Ziggler. Ziggler fakes a superkick, so Ciampa tosses water in his face.

In the ring, Dawkins hits a sky high, then Ford flies off the top from the tag and hits a Frog Splah. Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: The Street Profits



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:47

After the match, Ziggler hits a Superkick to Ciampa, enters the ring, nearly gets a spinebuster, but escapes and heads up the ramp with Roode.

Backstage, Carmella, Zelina, Apollo, Azeez, and a few others are here in togas. Orton isn’t there, but Zelina says this is a party for her. He starts a Broga chant.

Why would Apollo and Azeez even want to be a part of this?

Orton is elsewhere backstage watching this until Kevin comes up to him to ask why he’s not celebrating with Riddle. Orton says he has a match tonight against Rollins tonight. Seth is crafty, there’s a reason why he is The Architect. He knows there is no doubt in his mind that he’s plotting for the Chamber match. Tonight is Monday, tho, and since it’s Monday, Rollins will get hit with an RKO.

Rocky Johnson video package.

Owens has a promo for Texas and Indianapolis. He calls his hometown sophisticated and informed. Texas has nothing but Redneck morons. Here’s an analogy; if North America was a human body, Texas would be its ass. *wink* Howdy Partner.

So Owens getting Stunned?



Match 2: United States Championship Match

Damian Priest vs AJ Styles

Side headlock takedown from AJ into an arm drag from Priest. Another. He holds on and works the arm. AJ turns into it. Priest with a right hand. Priest hits the ropes, AJ hits a chop, another chop. Priest sends him to the ropes and hits a right hand, another, headbutt to AJ and an uppercut in the corner. Right hand to the face. Whip to AJ, kick to the thigh, AJ with a right, a whip is stopped, AJ flies off the ropes, gets caught, and dropped on a knee. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Priest with a chinlock from behind. Elbow from AJ. Another. Kick from Priest, another, another, right hand and another is bloked, AJ reverses and does his flurry just like last week. Clothesline in the corner, snapmare, hits the ropes, and AJ hits a low forearm. Priest with a DDT to AJ. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

AJ up, hits a clothesline hard enough to send Priest to the outside. He grabs the ropes, flies over and lands on the apron. Priest pulls the le out, GOOZLE!!!! Chokeslam attempt, AJ lands on his feet, kicks pRiest, Priest dodges a kick, spinning leg trip to the shins of AJ. Aj lands on his shoulder on the apron. Priest in the ring. He pulls AJ up. AJ with a right hand.Another, misses one, Priest tries to kick, AJ side steps, punch, Priest with a boot to the face.

Priest hits the ropes, AJ to the springboard, goes for a forearm, AJ rolls through, Priest grabs him by the hips, rollup for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Damian Priest

I rarely use terms like 50/50 booking or assume I know what happens in the writing room, but this was last week’s match, truncated – down to certain moments that were exactly the same. This all leading to giving Priest his win back for the sake of…giving him his win back? Just sees pointless.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:32

We head to Bliss, who is looking more and more like her “normal self.” She says life is good; she is happy. The doctor has a gift for her. When she hears gift, what would she ask for? Bliss wants the music to stop. He has another gift for her. It’s the pieces of Lily. He wants her to be at peace. Bliss seemingly struggles with this, She shakes it off, smiles, and he hands her one more thing – a replica Lily. He says he has an idea, as we zoom into the back of Lily, which has a zipper, eliminating any type of subtley they may be trying for.

Omos is back, and lord did I not miss him.



Match 3: Omos vs The Hurt Business

Lol. Cedric tries to sneak attack, but Omos palms his head and shoves him to the corner hard. Shelton tags in with some trepidation. He distracts so that Cedric grabs the boot and Shelton enters to attack. Right hands, whip is stopped. Omos is upset, pulls Shelton in, then sends him into the corner hard.

Back elbow is missed, Shelton runs up with a knee, tag to Cedric, Omos shoves Shelton, Cedric springboards, gets caught with a GOOZLE! Big Boot to Shelton, Tree Slam to Cedric. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Omos

-yawn-

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:28

Last week, Reggie got Friendzoned.

This week, he and Dana are out to dinner. Tamina and Akira are in disguise at another table.