Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Do you smell the Mania in the air? No? Well I do…and it stinks!

I jest. Let’s try and have a good Monday.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Kevin Owens is here to start the show! He’s got a sideways cowboy hat on, and wants to introduce his tag team partner, Seth Rollins.

Rollins comes out dancing. They enter the ring for The KO Show. He gives everyone a little howdy as Seth continues his boogie. Owens goes in on Texas and people like JBL and HBK then stomps the hat in the middle of the ring. Seth makes Kevin smile by sayin there are in ohio, and introduce their guests.

Here come Gable and Otis. Gable thanks Seth and Owens, but it’s weird, and Seth and Owens point it out. Gable has a shirt that says SHOOOSH. Gable calls them asses, saying they’re making assumptions. He brings up that their odds of winning the titles are no longer 50% and that’s ridiculous. Owens says not to take it personal, they need the titles to get to Mania.

Gable says they’re so worried about their spot. They’ve had their chances. You’re talking to a guy who hasn’t even been on the show. They busted their asses and earned their chances to be at Mania.

Seth offers them a rematch at Mania after they win the titles.

SHOOOSH! x’s 12

Stunner from Owens.



Match 1: Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs The Alpha Academy

We come back to RAW with Otis and Owens goin at it. Otis drops Owens and shoots for an elbow drop, but Owens is up quick and hits a senton, and another. He stomps Otis, then tags in Rollins. Seth with a right hand, chop, right, chop, right, into the corner, rolling elbow, Otis sends Seth to the apron, Seth looks to springboard, but Gable holds his leg. Otis shoots him off hard, flying into the barricade. Ref starts the count as Otis leaves the ring. He tosses Seth into the barricade. Ouch. Otis sends Seth into the apron kidney first then into the ring. Ref hits 4, Otis follows in, tries to whip, tags in Gable. Gable hits a throat thrust as Otis whips Seth into him. Cover for 1.Gable wraps the arm up with his leg and drops a knee, another, slams the arm down. Snap suplex and another cover for 1…NO! Tag to Otis. He gets to the second rope, tries for a splash, but Rollins rolls out of the way. Tag to owens. Owens rushes and clocks Gable off the apron. Owens with a rolling senton into the corner. Gable enters, kick from Owens, he gets sent to the outside. Owens to the apron. Rolling cannonball again off the apron! He enters the ring, screams, and goes back to the apron. Frogsplash off the apron onto Gable!! Otis is up! He pounces Owens into a commercial break!!

We are back, and Otis sends Owens into the heel corner. Gable back in, again with the knee drops to the legs. He is goin wild on that leg. He locks the knee. Owens is able to escape, hit an elbow, enziguri to Gable!!! He crawls towards Seth. Tag!!! Rollins with a clothesline. Another. Whip to the ropes, Gable reverses, Seth goes behind, hits the ropes, slingblade! Elbow to Otis! He sends Gable into the 2nd buckle! Springboard knee to Gable’s forehead! Kick and a Falcon Arrow!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Superkick from Owens to Gable!!! Gable shoots Seth away, but Owens grabs Gable and drops his head on the knee!! Holy shit that looked like death! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Otis in to stop the pin! T-Bone Suplex to Seth!!! Owens sends Otis outside, Seth with a suicide dive! Owens rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! GERMAN FROM GABLE!!!! He grabs the leg, dragging Owens towards the corner.

Gable to the top rope! MOONSAULT! Lands on his feet, tag to Seth! Pop up into a BUCKLE BOMB FROM SETH!!! Kick! WHAM! STUNNER! STOMP!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Damn, I really enjoyed that finishing sequence but HATED that Rollins and Owens won. I know, I know, they’re the A-listers, but man….Alpha Academy winning would pay dividends much more than them losing here.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:45

Remember Omos?

Well, he’s here to remind us that he’s dominated a lot of men, and tonight he will dominate T-Bar.

T-Bar makes his entrance after Omos. Omos shoots him off the apron with a shoulder. Omos leaes the ring, grabs T-Bar, lays him on the apron. Omos grabs the hand and drags T-Bar into the ring. Certainly a shoulder off the apron didn’t incapacitate T-Bar so much that he’s unable to stand…

The ref tells Omos she cant start the match unless T-Bar is ok. T-Bar is down to clown.



Match 2: Omos vs T-Bar

Omos rushes the corner, T-Bar dodges. Omos with a clothesline. GOOZLE TO T-Bar! He grabs the head, big tree slam.



Winner: Nobody. Not one single person.

I’m not T-Bar apologist, but lordy the amount of energy he put into defending his position in Retribution all to fall here is just unfortunate.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :36

Piper and Nikki are backstage to talk about heroes and villains. Becky walks in to talk about winning. Apparently, she doesn’t care if her and Piper have had issues in the past.



Match 3: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair vs Piper Niven, Nikki A.S.H., and Becky Lynch

Becky and Liv to start, but Becky wants Bianca. Tag to Bianca. Becky ducks under a right and tags in Nikki. Tag to Liv, and we get Nikki and Liv. Lockup, go behind from Nikki, Liv shoots her away, Liv with a running rana. Nikki tags in Piper. Fists up, and we get a lockup. She shoots Liv with ease. Tag to Bianca, who tries for a suplex, can’t quite do it, so she tags in Rhea to help her, and they get it done. All the heels get sent to the outside. Tag to Liv who gets help from Rhea to walk up the corner and dive off onto all three of the girls outside.

We are back, and Bianca gets a rollup of Becky. Yes, that thing they tried to sell as a big deal just minutes ago is shown to us upon return to the show. Becky gets Bianca on the apron, is on the adjacent side, grabs the braid, and pulls Bianca into the ring post HARD AS FUCK. Becky grabs the hair again and pulls her up. She wraps it around the top rope and kicks Bianca over and over. Becky to the 2nd rope. She leg drops the draped over Bianca. Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Stomp from Bianca. She grabs the hair AGAIN and sends her into the corner. Tag to Piper. Becky with stomps. Piper lifts her and punches her chest. Tag to Nikki who runs in and hits a Natural Disaster type move. She covers for 1..2.NO!!! Mounts and hits a bunch of rights and lefts the nstands sto celebrate. Nikki drags Bianca to the corner, tags in Becky. Kick from Bianca. Stomp from Becky. She steps on the hair of Bianca. Becky whips her into the corner. Kick to Becky, elbow to Piper and Nikki, Bianca flies over Becky, tag to Rhea! Clothesline to Becky, again, ripcord kick to the titty. Rhea lifts Becky and slams her down face first. Headbutt to Becky! Knees to the face!!! Rhea gets Becky to the top of her shoulders and another face plant! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Piper with a splash! Liv in to kick her out of the ring, Nikki is next, sending Liv to the outside. Nikki pulls Becky to the orner, hits the apron, tags herself in horribly. Bianca is the legal girl, too. She pulls back on Nikki, hits a Glam Slam! Bianca flips, Becky is here to pull her out of the ring!! NICE.

Liv is back in the ring, she dives through the ropes with a crossbody! Piper in the ring, Rhea sends her outside. Nikki is on the top rope. Crossbody to Rhea! Bianca is back in the ring! Spinebuster! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Becky in to pull the hair again!!! Bianca uses it to whip Becky! She then attacks Becky!!! Over and over, whipping the shit out of Becky with her hair. Becky screams up the ramp, showing the welts of the hair whips!

NIKKI with a surprise rollup for 1..2.NO!!! KOD FROM BIANCA! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!



Winner:

I can’t prove it, but that first hit seemed so obviously done in the production truck, and that’s just completely unnecessary. The welts alone told the story. Seriously, I feel like they recorded a kendo stick shot and turned the volume up all the way and pressed play. I hope I’m wrong. The match, for the most part, was run of the mill, with no one really standing out aside from Bianca, which is ok, but also proves that we really didn’t need this match other than to remind us that the hair can be a weapon.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:15



Match 4: Robert Roode vs Tomasso Ciampa

Roode starts hot sending Tom to the outside. Ciampa gets whipped, stops the momentum, hits a clothesline, and gets in the face of Dolph. He flips the hat off his head and sends Roode back into the ring. Ciampa with an elbow drop to the shoulder, another, stomp to the chest. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ciampa will NOT take his eyes off Dolph. Chop to Roode. He spins the am, whips, Roode turns this into a spinebuster. Cover. 1…2.NO!!! Roode with a right hand. Sends Ciampa to the corner, exposes the chest, and hits a hard chop. Whip to the corner, Ciampa kicks out, ducks under, spins with a hard right elbow. He locks the head and slams Roode down hard then covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Ciampa lowers his knee pad, runs for a kne,e Roode rolls him up, reversal for a Fairy Tale, but Roode escapes, tries for a sunset flip, cover for 1..2.NO!!! Ziggler on the apron,

Ciampa hits the knee to Ziggler! Turns! Roode tries to finish him, but Ciampa stacks him up for a pin. 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Tomasso Ciampa

Love Ciampa, I’m just not sure this is workin, and I blame Ziggler.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:40

Ziggler challenges Ciampa and Bron Breaker to a match tomorrow night.