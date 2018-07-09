Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s MONDAY NIGHT RAWW!!!!!!

Let’s take a little trip down memory lane with Roman Reigns. They make him sound triumphant and owed something. This is spliced with Bobby Lashley, and his history with the WWE, circling back to the current “epic saga” between the two, concluding with Lashley telling Reigns to move on and Reigns thinking he’s cool cuz he main evented four Manias. We also see just a glimpse of Lashley at Mania, making no mention of our current Bad Hombre in Office.

Backstage, Roman is…get this….WALKING!!! Smell the intrigue.

He takes his trek, making sure to sway slightly here and there to assure cool points, until we get the rude Lashley walking in front of the camera and stopping Reigns. Reigns gets all gangster on dat ass and suggests Lashley gets out of his way. Lashley suggests that Reigns calls him out so that he can tear him apart. I believe we get a LETS GO CELTICS chant, showing just how much the crowd cares.

So Ro-Ro-Reigns heads to the ring as Cole says tensions are high and emotions are running wild, making me wonder if there is a bag of cliches for him to pull from.

Reigns soaks in the quasi-cheers/not quite boos reaction from the crowd for a little longer than I’d like. He begins to speak, but is drowned out by boos. He then says that there’s a lot to talk about, but he’s never had anyone ask him to call them out, and he is curious about what Bob can do. He then proceeds to call Lashley out.

Shocking.

Lashley makes his entrance to the ring, scowling. He stands atop the apron, holding onto the ropes, and stares a hole through Reigns. Finally entering, Lashley stands ready to attack until Angle comes out with Constable Corbin. Angle tells them to save it for Sunday. Lashley removes his hat, and the two lock horns!

Oh no….

Please don’t…

Fuck….

Angle calls out the locker room to stop the two in one of the MOST HATED WAYS OF BUILDING A FEUD THAT I HATE!!! UGH!!!!

So a bunch of wrestlers who haven’t cared in the slightest about this storyline suddenly care because Angle told them to, and have come out to hold the two back. Yes, Mojo and Titus care so much that they hold Lashley back while Finn and Bobby Roode have enough fucks to give to hold Roman back. Lashley breaks through and attacks. Out of nowhere, Finn gives Balor a right hand. Hahaha. Reigns fights away some tag teams until more and more wrestlers come out.

Hey, you know those dudes Authors of Pain who likely don’t care about anyone? Well they’re there to help out this monumental moment. Lashley is able to break out yet again, and attack Reigns. I’m pretty sure everyone is out here. Cole pontificates the motivation behind this match as “becoming a man,” while Coach brings up wanting to be the top dog.

This is boring me.

And in an incredibly poetically metaphorical turn literal moment, the entire roster holds Reigns up immediately after a jump from the ring over the top ropes onto a pile of wrestlers.

They play his music as he walks back up the ramp, but Reigns isn’t done. He rushes the ramp and attacks again then walks back up the ramp as Lashley’s music plays.

Backstage, Mickie James tells alexa that it was crazy out there. Alexa calls it intense, but it will be nothing compared to the pain they will bring on Nattie and Nia. You know, those two girls that are ok with each other now for no discernable reason…

Recap of what just happened until Alexa’s music hits, and she blesses us with her presence.



Match 1:



I join the match with Nattie hitting a baseball slide then sending Alexa into the barricade and knocking Mickie on her ass. She sends Alexa into the ring but Alexa rolls right back out just as Nattie slides in.

We return to Mickie handling the bidness, sending Nattie in the corner and giving her a few kicks before tagging in Alexa. Alexa waves to Nia, then gets whipped into the corner by Mickie. Alexa stops the run and slaps Nattie directly in the face. Boot to the neck of Nattie, into a snapmare, followed by a resthold from behind. Annnnddd we get an Extreme Rules promo DURING the match. Alexa covers for 1..2..NO! Alexa grabs the hair, and puls Nattie to the center of the ring, then sends her face first into the corner. Tag to Mickie, and Alexa gets a kick in. Mickie with another whip to Alexa, but this time Nattie hits an elbow, then sends Mickie into the corner face first. Nattie rawls for a tag, gets it! NIa with an axe to Mickie, she sends Alexa off the apron. Shoulder into the corner a efw times. Splash! Whip to the ropes, and Mickie bounces off with a kick. Another. Nia grabs the neck. Headbutt and a fucking truck into Mickie!

Firemans and Nia presses Mickie up in the air, then drops her like nothing. Nia hits the ropes, and hits a leg drop. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Nia Jax an Natalya

I know it was only about a minute, but that spurt of energy that NIa had before the win was pretty nice.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Immediately after the pin, Alexa smacks Nia in the back with a kendo stick. Nattie enters the ring and she gets hit for it. More to Nia’s back. Another hit gets a scream from Nia, as she stands up. Alexa swings one more time, but Nia catches the stick and swings it towards ALexa. Alexa slides out of the ring, though, and Nia breaks the stick over her knee and stares Alexa down and she and Mickie run up the ramp.

Hey, did you see what just happened? No? It’s ok, we’re going to show you again. You know, like we JUST did with Reigns…

Backstage, Charley rushes up to Nia to remind her of just how upsetting Alexa’s actions have ben. Nia says Alexa cannot break her, but she can break Alexa. She’s going to snap her in half this Sunday. She won’t forget all that Alexa has done. She will pay it back inch by inch, and she will take back the title.

Recap of that crazy man Braun doin crazy stuff.

Angle is backstage playing Candy Crush Soda Edition, and Owens comes up to tell Angle he is here at work like a professional. That’s what people do. If it was up to Angle, he’d feed Owens to Braun, but you can’t fire him either. Owens has connections. Ah, this is the Kevin Owens show, and that’s why Angle is mad. Instead of filing a complaint, Owens decided he’d be the bigger man. Angle snickers at the mention of the last week’s. Owens then holds up a doctor’s note, saying he is not medically cleared to compete tonight, and since he is here, he will hang out in the one place he’s safe from Braun, and that would be Angle’s office. Owens takes a seat in what is very obviously NOT an office…



Match 2: Mojo Rawley vs No Way Jose



Jose with some elbows. Mojo shoots for the legs, but Jose holds the head and stops it. He cinches the hold until Mojo shoots Jose forward to break the hold. Mojo sends him to the ropes, hits the ropes as well, and hits a shoulder tackle from the side! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Another cover. 1…2..NO!! Mojo decides to drop some hard forearms over and over. Jose stirs on the mat. Mojo lifts and sends Jose into the corner. He hits an elbow out of the corner, and Mojo fires back with a shoulder tackle then a suplex. Half Nelson from behind. Jose tries to stand, does, and sends Mojo through the ropes to the outside. Mojo hops on the apron, into the ring, then hits a splash in the corner, followed by a hard elbow from off the ropes. Nice! Pin for 1..2…NO!! MOjo is backed off by the ropes, and Jose hits an elbow, then a knee out of the corner. Jose with a right elbow, left, right, knee, another, another, Mojo shoves, but Jose fires back with a clothesline! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Hard elbow in the corner. Jose on the 2nd rope.

Mojo grabs the legs, looking for the Alabama Slamma, hits it! Pin for 1…2…..3!!!!

Winner:

Mojo got the win this new character version of his needed, and I’m slowly liking this…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

So we go back to Sasha and Bayley meeting with a NEW therapist. Bayley explains how Sasha continues to stab her in the back and lies to her over and over again. Bayley is tired of thinking Sasha will ever change.

So you remove the one thing people (not me) enjoyed about this segment?

Backstage, Seth Rollins is walking. He does it better than Roman. He walks into Jinder who claims that instead of burning it down, one must embrace it. Seth will find inner peace if Seth chants Jinder’s mantra. Seth then says wow, maybe he is burning pieces of his soul! Jinder starts with the chant, breathing in and out. Seth slowly backs out of frame.