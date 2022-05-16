Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! I’m told that Tony Acero will be off the next two Mondays to attend Nymphomaniacs Anonymous meetings. You’re stuck with me, Steve Cook, for tonight. Not sure who will be here next week, other than it won’t be me since I’ll be working my shoot job! Let’s try and get through the next three hours without anybody getting hurt.

We open with a video package chronicling the issues between Bobby Lashley & Omos w/MVP. Lashley & Omos will meet in a steel cage tonight! MVP will allegedly be kept from interfering by said steel cage…well, I’ll believe that when I see it.

Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton & Corey Graves are our hosts. I like them standing in front of the caged ring like it’s 1994 & they’re Vince McMahon & Jerry Lawler. They run down the card, and we also see a Countdown to Cody clock that ends around 10 PM.

Steel Cage Match: Omos (w/MVP) vs. Bobby Lashley: They need a taller cage for this Omos fella, don’t they? MVP welcomes us to Raw and promises us we’ll see a spectacle of destruction. One of these men got a little too big for their boots and wanted to claim the spotlight of WrestleMania without MVP. The other is the future of WWE. A man bigger & stronger than Lashley could ever be. MVP expects Lashley to put up one hell of a fight, but it’s a foregone conclusion. Omos can pin Lashley, make him submit, climb out or walk out the cage door. There are no disqualifications, so MVP expects Omos to beat Lashley even worse than he got beat at Backlash. The All Mighty Era ends tonight, and we now live in the Age of the Nigerian Giant.

Lashley gets attacked from behind by Cedric Alexander during his entrance! Omos joins in the fun while referees try to restore order. Lashley enters the cage while Omos stares at him from the entranceway & we go to commercial.

The bell rings as we return, and it’s Omos dominating early. Fans chant for Bobby while MVP pokes through the cage holes with his cane. Lashley goes for the sleeper, but Omos powers out of it. Lashley sends Omos into the corner, Omos catches him with a choke and clubs him in the chest. Elbows in the corner by Omos. MVP pokes Lashley in the eye with the cane. Omos picks Lashley up, gives him Snake Eyes in the corner and a big boot. Feels like I’ve seen that somewhere before. Omos with a running charge in the corner. MVP reaches through the cage to slap Lashley, and Lashley grabs MVP’s arm. Knocks MVP down to the floor, then hits a spear on Omos for a two count. Lashley with some elbows, then a Northern Lariat. Lashley motions for the Hurt Lock, and briefly applies it before Omos stumbles into the corner. Lashley with a boot, then he starts climbing. Omos with the choke, Lashley fights him off with stomps. Cedric climbs up the cage to meet Lashley at the top. Cedric gets tossed down to the canvas. Lashley with a crossbody, Omos catches him and tosses him into the cage. Lashley fighting back, but runs into Omos’s big boot. Omos applies a clae before hoisting Lashley up, then tosses him into the cage, which bursts open! Lashley rolls down to the ground and wins!

Winner: Bobby Lashley (8 minutes via escaping the cage)

Well, that was creative at least.

Last week, Mustafa Ali wrestled Ciampa with The Miz as the special guest referee. Ciampa won due to a fast count.

Theory vs. Mustafa Ali: The announcer makes sure to remind us that Theory is the youngest United States Champion in WWE history before we go to commercial. Theory grabs the microphone after the commercial and says he can’t go through with this match unless there’s a referee that he can trust 100%, so The Miz is here to officiate. I can hardly contain my excrement.

Theory still has a gripe though, and tells Ali to expect the unexpected. So Theory gets to wrestle somebody else.

Mustafa Ali vs. Veer Mahaan: I’m not liking Mustafa’s chances here, just saying. Ali goes right after Veer with some kicks, but Veer takes him out with a bodyblock. Veer tosses Ali into the corner, but misses. Ali with some shots, but Miz breaks it up. Ali runs into a big boot. Veer with a flapjack, then a boot. Big elbowdrop by Veer. Gorilla press, Ali slips out, hits a superkick, another one, then gets tripped by Theory. Veer sent outside, kicked off the apron, but Miz blocks Ali’s attempt at a dive. The censor didn’t like whatever Ali said to Miz, then Veer clotheslines Ali out of his boots. Time for the camel clutch and for Ali to be made humble!

Winner: Veer Mahaan (3 minutes)

Time for Theory to take a selfie with Miz & Veer making Ali humble. Veer clears the announce table, but Rey & Dominik Mysterio come down to stop whatever was planned. Nice to see the Mysterios back, but Ali’s already dead in the water in near-record time. I kinda feel bad for the guy, but he had to see it coming.

The announcers talk over whatever Becky Lynch & Adam Pearce are talking about as we go to commercial.

Last week, Bianca Belair & Asuka wrestled while Becky Lynch talked, then interfered at the end.

Becky Lynch talks about how Naomi & Sasha Banks left the building and she should be named #1 contender. Adam Pearce says that Becky will face Asuka tonight, and the winner will be the #1 contender.

Last Friday, RK-Bro went to SmackDown to take on the Usos. That’ll happen this Friday. Riddle kneed Roman Reigns in the face. Reigns kind of felt it.

Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso (w/Jey Uso): Riddle now has giraffes as part of his entrance, in case you’re keeping track of these things. Jey distracts Riddle right away & Jimmy takes advantage. Riddle with a kick, then a gutwrench suplex for a one count. Jimmy sends Riddle down with a punch, then chokes him on the second rope. Jey with the cheapshot while the referee’s back is turned. Riddle with another kick, then triangles Jimmy over the top rope. Riddle PKs Jey, Jimmy hits a kick, then a dive onto Riddle before sending him into the steps. Jimmy poses with the SmackDown tag belts as we go to commercial.

Riddle fighting back as we return before Jimmy kicks him down. Running ass smash in the corner gets two. Jimmy with the chinlock. Riddle fights out and hits an overhead kick. Riddle forearms Jimmy in the corner, goes for a suplex, blocked at first but he hits the Exploder before getting kneed on a senton attempt. Jimmy hits a modified Samoan Drop for the two count. Jimmy goes up top, Riddle follows him and teases the RKO, Jimmy knocks him off. Riddle blocks the splash attempt. Jimmy runs into an elbow, but Jey knocks Riddle off the top rope. Jimmy rolls Riddle up, Jey assists, and the referee sees it! Jey is ejected from ringside. Riddle small packages Jimmy for the three count moments later.

Winner: Riddle (10 minutes via pinfall)

Last Monday, Rhea Ripley destroyed Liv Morgan for the sake of Judgment Day. Then Finn Balor got beat up until AJ Styles made the save. Shockingly, Styles then got beat up.

Earlier today, Liv Morgan talked about how Rhea won’t get away with this. Liv won’t give up the fight. Angel & Humberto offered their assistance and a chance to appear on the Kiss Cam, but AJ & Finn’s offer to work together against Judgment Day seems more appealing. She’ll think about accompanying them to ringside.

Judgment Day will appear next!

Damian Priest says we’re not getting it yet, we should rise and pay respect to the Judgment Day. They do whatever they want to whoever they want, and whoever steps to them will face nothing but punishement. Rhea Ripley has embraced the movement and enjoyed every second of it. There is nothing holding her back, and it’s time for complete & utter eradication. Edge says they don’t speak lies. Some of us are tired of pretending. Edge encourages us to join them. Judgment Day = power, so accept this gift or continue living your purgatory of an existence. More will join, and Edge’s arm are open to any WWE Superstar that would like to join them. It could even be AJ Styles, who should understand by now. They could use AJ’s athleticism & leadership qualities. He tries to please everyone else. It’s not too late for AJ, or Finn or Liv for that matter. They can join, or be left laying again and again.

Finn Balor & AJ Styles (w/Liv Morgan) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto): Ol’ girl seems overwhelmed by the excitement of the Kiss Cam. Styles & Humberto start. Styles with some chops in the corner, then an elbow before tagging Finn in. Series of kicks get two as the Countdown to Cody graphic tells us we’ll her from Cody in about 33 minutes. Humberto stomps away on Styles in the corner before tagging Angel. Some clubberin on Styles, then the abdominal stretch! Frequent tags between Humberto & Angel, but it’s Styles & Balor sending both men outside before they hit stereo dives heading into commercial.